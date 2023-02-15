Worldwide Portable Ultrasound Industry to 2028: Key Players Include GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Mindray, FUJIFILM and Canon Medical Systems

Feb 15, 2023, 13:20 ET
The global portable ultrasound market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.91% from 2022 to 2028.
The global portable ultrasound market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.91% from 2022 to 2028. The major driving factors for the global market are the increasing continuum of applications of portable ultrasound, increasing technological advancements, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases.
The introduction of portable ultrasound has a variety of applications in many emerging care settings such as critical care, emergency medicine, long-term care, ambulatory surgical settings, anesthesiology, musculoskeletal, and prehospital.
Market Trends and Drivers
Increasing Demand for AI-Based Portable Ultrasound Device
From telemedicine to vaccines to diagnostic imaging, the pandemic has produced a huge boom in medical technology. COVID-19 has created new demand for devices that diagnose and treat injuries, illnesses, and chronic conditions.
The focus is on AI-powered portable ultrasound, attracting notable investments and a lot of attraction. In 2021 alone, Exo has secured USD 220 million for its AI/ultrasound platform. Manufacturers of wearable ultrasound devices are integrating AI and machine learning into their products to recognize anatomy and provide instant body recognition. Clarius Mobile Health, for example, introduces the ability for handheld ultrasound systems to recognize body anatomy scanned by a physician automatically.
AI-based solutions boost diagnostic precision and aid in decision-making, improving patient outcomes. For instance, applying deep learning to medical imaging can give patients a smooth, tailored experience throughout their care. The integration of AI into POCUS devices, with increased compactness and lower cost, is driving the wider adoption of these devices in the global portable ultrasound market.
Future Expansion of Care Settings
When people need medical attention, whether a severe injury, a sudden illness, or a simple check-up, they receive varying attention. Some settings are more appropriate than others because some sites specialize in one type of care more than another. Ambulatory care is one of the most common facilities for receiving medical care, and various functions or levels of care can be provided at these locations.
The term care setting symbolizes a broad range of services and places where healthcare occurs, including urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, long-term care facilities, rehabilitation centers, nursing homes, and other specialized outpatient services (e.g., chemotherapy, hemodialysis, podiatry, endoscopy, pain management clinic, and dentistry), and outpatient surgery centers. In addition, several healthcare services are offered in private offices or home settings.
Prehospital point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) or portable ultrasound has the potential to improve patient outcomes, and the role of portable ultrasound was ranked among the top five research priorities in physician-delivered prehospital critical care in 2011. Expanding and proposed care settings can be a potential area for the portable ultrasound to explore. These expansions of care settings have a huge growth potential for the portable ultrasound market.
Technological advances have introduced truly handheld ultrasound (HHU) into the point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) market. With smaller footprints, consumer-friendly interfaces, and decreased price points, the large enchantment of those devices is clear. However, as with maximum rising technology in healthcare, the arrival of HHU devices brings several clinical and educational potentials in addition to new challenges and complicated questions on managing patient data.
The picture-generating technology between handhelds and conventional machines is comparable, with one exception. Conventional cart-primarily based ultrasound systems and maximum handhelds use piezoelectric crystal technology to create ultrasound images. However, the Butterfly Network Inc. product utilizes capacitive micromachined ultrasound transducers on complementary metal oxide semiconductors or CMUT-on-CMOS technology. CMUTs replace the traditional vibrating piezoelectric crystals with oscillating drums embedded in a single silicon chip, serving the same feature of converting electricity into sound waves.
Vendor Landscape
The global portable ultrasound market is moderately dynamic, with a few international and several regional players offering a comprehensive range of portable ultrasounds. GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Siemens Healthineers, Canon Medical Systems, Mindray, and Fujifilm SonoSite are the key players in the market.
Several international players focus on developing innovative products equipped with advanced technologies, such as AI, to expand their product portfolio. Major companies focus on remaining competitive in the market with investments in R&D initiatives.
Key Company Profiles
- GE Healthcare
- Koninklijke Philips
- Mindray
- FUJIFILM
- Canon Medical Systems
- Siemens Healthineers
Other Prominent Vendors
- DRAMINSKI
- Quantel Medical
- Healcerion
- Clarius
- Butterfly
- Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments
- MEDGYN PRODUCTS
- Viatom
- CHISON Medical Technologies
- Esaote
- Konica Minolta
- Dawei Medical
- Kaixin
- Promed Technology
- Fude Technology
- Sonoscanner
- BenQ Medical
- Meda
- The Prometheus Group
- Xuzhou RuishengChaoying Electronic Technology
- Swissray
- IMV
- E.I. Medical Imaging
- ASUSTeK Computer
- Samsung Healthcare
- CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS
- Hologic
- Advanced Instrumentations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s8wirv
