Worldwide Potassium Iodide Industry to 2030 - Escalating Demand for Solid Potassium Iodide Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Potassium Iodide Market by Product Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global potassium iodide market was valued at $0.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.



Potassium iodide is a stable salt containing iodine and potassium that is used in applications such as food & feed, life science, polymer additives, and chemical processing.



The growth of the global potassium iodide market is due to rise in demand for pharmaceutical and polymer end-use industries. Iodine is important as it helps to function thyroid properly, other body parts, and metabolic mechanism. In addition, goiter problem occurs due to deficiency of iodine. Hence use of potassium iodide to prevent goiter is a considerable growth factor in the global market. Potassium iodide can be used as a thyroid blocker that helps prohibit secretion of radioactive iodine during nuclear radiation emergency. The use of potassium iodide as thyroid blocking agent is recommended by public officials. This is the key factor escalating the growth of the global market. On the other hand, potassium iodide is used to treat sporotrichosis and other skin inflammation diseases such as erythema nodosum, subacute nodular migratory panniculitis, and nodular vasculitis. This is another growth factor in the global market.



However, prolonged use of potassium iodide leads to allergic reactions such as skin rashes, swollen body parts, and vomiting. This is expected to hamper the market growth. In addition, other side effects such as chest pain, irregular heartbeats, tarry stool, and stomach pain is another considerable factor anticipated to hamper the market growth.



On the contrary, potassium iodide can be used effectively as a micro-biocide and it can be employed for emergency purification of drinking water. It can also be employed during sanitization of food contact surfaces, disinfecting agent in hospitals, and industrial cooling water systems. Potassium iodide can also be used as a key component during in situ production of potassium tri-iodide complexes that is used in antiseptic creams. Moreover, it can be employed in complex inorganic oxide pigments such as bismuth vanadate pigments and inducing polarizing functionality of polymer films that are used in touch screens. All these factors collectively drive the growth of the global market and thereby predicted to offer new opportunities during the forecast period.



The potassium iodide market analysis is done on the basis of product type, application, and region. Depending on product type, the market is divided into solid and liquid. On the basis of application, it is fragmented into pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, polymer, food & feed additives, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The potassium iodide market profiles leading players that include American Elements, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Samrat Pharmachem Limited, Adani Pharmachem Private Limited, Deepwater Chemical Inc., Nippoh Chemicals Co. Ltd., Godo Shigen Co. Ltd., Lasa Supergenerics Co. Ltd., IodiTech, and Zibo Wankang Pharmaceutical Chemical Co. Ltd.



Key Benefits

Porter's five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

It outlines the current trends and future estimations of the potassium iodide market from 2020 to 2030 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

The major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.

The profiles of key players and their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase in adoption of potassium iodide in pharmaceutical sector

3.4.1.2. Increase in demand for potassium iodide in polymer sector

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. Health related side effects

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Escalating demand for solid potassium iodide

3.5. Value chain analysis

3.6. Pricing analysis

3.7. Impact of key regulations on the global potassium iodide market

3.8. Impact of COVID-19 on the global potassium iodide market

3.9. Patent analysis, 2012-2021



CHAPTER 4: POTASSIUM IODIDE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by product type

4.2. Solid

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.3. Liquid

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market share analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: POTASSIUM IODIDE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Pharmaceuticals

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.3. Nutraceuticals

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.4. Polymer

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.5. Food & feed additives

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market share analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: POTASSIUM IODIDE MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 7: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1. Introduction

7.1.1. Market player positioning, 2021

7.2. Product mapping of top 10 player

7.3. Competitive heatmap



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES:

8.1. American Elements

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Product portfolio

8.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Product portfolio

8.2.4. Business performance

8.3. Samrat Pharmachem Limited

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Product portfolio

8.3.4. Business performance

8.4. Adani Pharmachem Private Limited

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Product portfolio

8.5. Deepwater Chemicals Inc.

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Product portfolio

8.6. Nippoh Chemicals Co. Ltd.

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Product portfolio

8.7. Godo Shigen Co. Ltd.

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Product portfolio

8.8. Lasa Supergenerics Ltd.

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Product portfolio

8.9. IodiTech

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Product portfolio

8.10. Zibo Wankang Pharmaceutical Chemical Co. Ltd.

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Company snapshot

8.10.3. Product portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lk885m

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets