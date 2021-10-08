Worldwide Power Over Ethernet Chipsets Industry to 2026 - Featuring Analog Devices, Cisco Systems and Maxim Integrated Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global power over ethernet (PoE) chipsets market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



The Power over Ethernet (PoE) chipset is a component of integrated circuits (ICs) that are used for transferring both electrical signals and data over cables to avoid the use of separate power cords. These chipsets are used in proximity sensors, VoIP phones, ethernet switches, wireless radio access points and pan-tilt-zoom cameras. They can also be deployed in LAN access points without being connected to a current outlet. They also offer high interoperability, reliability, convenience and holistic solution for applications, such as professional audio control, digital signage, small cell radio units, industrial access control and connecting lighting.



Rapid industrialization, along with the increasing adoption of information protocol (IP) telephony across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The widespread adoption of network security cameras, wireless access points and ethernet-based radio frequency identification (RFID) readers have increased the demand for PoE chipsets. Various technological advancements, such as the development of energy-efficient PoE solutions in high-power devices, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Also, PoE chipsets offer various benefits, such as simplified infrastructure management, convenience in maintenance, reduced downtime and enhanced installation flexibility and cost-effectiveness. In line with this, the increasing adoption of Industrial Internet-of-Things (IIoT) and IoT in smart buildings, automated factories and industrial networks is creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including significant infrastructural developments, especially in emerging economies, along with the utilization of big data analytics and cloud-based services, are expected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Analog Devices Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Delta Controls Inc., Kinetic Technologies, Maxim Integrated, Microsemi Corporation (Microchip Technology Inc.), Monolithic Power Systems Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., On Semiconductor Corporation, Semtech Corporation, Silicon Laboratories Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, etc.



