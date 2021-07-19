Worldwide Power Rental Industry to 2026 - Featuring Aggreko, Caterpillar and Atlas Copco Among Others

DUBLIN, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Rental Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global power rental market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Power rental refers to the facility of temporarily renting power plants or generators for supplying energy to industrial units. It delivers functioning power equipment along with various scalable components, which are installed in power stations. It also offers reliability, flexibility, speed and cost-effectiveness to businesses for coping with brief shortages of power. The power rental services are aimed to stabilize utility power grids and provide additional energy to industries and support communities. Owing to this, it finds extensive application across the construction, mining, and oil & gas industries.



Global Power Rental Market Trends:



The rising demand for uninterrupted power supply along with rapid industrialization across the globe are the key factors driving the market growth. The increasing instances of unreliable power supply generated through small-scale power grids and limited access to the main transmission network has catalysed the demand for rental generators across the utility and manufacturing industries. Furthermore, there is a growing requirement for scalable rental equipment that can overcome the problems associated with voltage sags & swells, and power outages. Additionally, rising awareness regarding the benefits of outsourcing power equipment is also impacting the market positively. Power rental systems enables consumers to obtain equipment according to their requirements in a cost-effective manner.

Moreover, the implementation of favourable government initiatives to expand metro and airport networks, along with the construction of hotels and shopping malls, are further increasing the demand for power rental across both the developed and emerging nations. Other factors, including the adoption of natural gas-based power generators and the increasing deployment of renewables as an alternative power source to reduce carbon emissions, are projected to drive the market further.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market, with some of the key players being Aggreko Plc, Caterpillar, Inc., Atlas Copco Group, Cummins, Inc., United Rentals, Inc., HIMOINSA S.L., Horizon Acquisition (Horizon Power Systems), The Hertz Corporation, Generac Power Systems, Wacker Neuson SE, Wartsila Oyj Abp, Speedy Hire Plc, Smart Energy Solutions (SES), and SoEnergy International, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Power Rental Systems Overview

4.2 Industry Overview

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints



5 Global Power Rental Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Fuel Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Equipment Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Power Rating

5.7 Market Breakup by Application

5.8 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

5.9 Market Breakup by Region

5.10 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Fuel Type

6.1 Diesel

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Natural Gas

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Equipment Type

7.1 Generator

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Transformer

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Load Bank

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Power Rating

8.1 Up to 50 kW

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 51 -500 kW

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 501 -2,500 kW

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Above 2,500 kW

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Peak Shaving

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Standby Power

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Base Load/Continuous Power

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

10.1 Utilities

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Oil & Gas

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Events

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Construction

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Mining

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

10.6 Data Centers

10.6.1 Market Trends

10.6.2 Market Forecast

10.7 Others

10.7.1 Market Trends

10.7.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 United States

11.1.2.1 Market Trends

11.1.2.2 Market Forecast

11.1.3 Canada

11.1.3.1 Market Trends

11.1.3.2 Market Forecast

11.1.4 Market Forecast

11.1.5 Key Manufacturers in North America

11.2 Europe

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Germany

11.2.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2.2 Market Forecast

11.2.3 United Kingdom

11.2.3.1 Market Trends

11.2.3.2 Market Forecast

11.2.4 France

11.2.4.1 Market Trends

11.2.4.2 Market Forecast

11.2.5 Russia

11.2.5.1 Market Trends

11.2.5.2 Market Forecast

11.2.6 Italy

11.2.6.1 Market Trends

11.2.6.2 Market Forecast

11.2.7 Others

11.2.7.1 Market Trends

11.2.7.2 Market Forecast

11.2.8 Market Forecast

11.2.9 Key Manufacturers in Europe

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 China

11.3.2.1 Market Trends

11.3.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3.3 Japan

11.3.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.3.2 Market Forecast

11.3.4 South Korea

11.3.4.1 Market Trends

11.3.4.2 Market Forecast

11.3.5 India

11.3.5.1 Market Trends

11.3.5.2 Market Forecast

11.3.6 Australia

11.3.6.1 Market Trends

11.3.6.2 Market Forecast

11.3.7 Others

11.3.7.1 Market Trends

11.3.7.2 Market Forecast

11.3.8 Market Forecast

11.3.9 Key Manufacturers in Asia Pacific

11.4 Latin America

11.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.2 Brazil

11.4.2.1 Market Trends

11.4.2.2 Market Forecast

11.4.3 Mexico

11.4.3.1 Market Trends

11.4.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4.4 Others

11.4.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.4.2 Market Forecast

11.4.5 Market Forecast

11.4.6 Key Manufacturers in Latin America

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.2 Saudi Arabia

11.5.2.1 Market Trends

11.5.2.2 Market Forecast

11.5.3 United Arab Emirates

11.5.3.1 Market Trends

11.5.3.2 Market Forecast

11.5.4 South Africa

11.5.4.1 Market Trends

11.5.4.2 Market Forecast

11.5.5 Others

11.5.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.5.2 Market Forecast

11.5.6 Market Forecast

11.5.7 Key Manufacturers in Middle East & Africa



12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



15 PESTEL Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Product Benchmarking

16.3 Key Players

16.4 Merger & Acquisitions

16.5 Profiles of Key Players

16.5.1 Aggreko Plc

16.5.2 Caterpillar, Inc.

16.5.3 Atlas Copco Group

16.5.4 Cummins, Inc.

16.5.5 United Rentals, Inc.

16.5.6 HIMOINSA S.L.

16.5.7 Horizon Acquisition (Horizon Power Systems)

16.5.8 The Hertz Corporation

16.5.9 Generac Power Systems

16.5.10 Wacker Neuson SE

16.5.11 Wartsila Oyj Abp

16.5.12 Speedy Hire Plc

16.5.13 Smart Energy Solutions (SES)

16.5.14 SoEnergy International, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2bp1vu

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

