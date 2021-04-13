Worldwide Precision Psychiatry Industry to 2026 - by Product Type, Biomarker Type, Sample, Technology, Application, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Precision Psychiatry Market: Focus on Product Type, Biomarker, Sample, Technology, Applications, End Users, Country Data (15 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for precision psychiatry is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 17.26% over the forecast period of 2021-2026. The market is driven by certain factors, which include decreasing cost of sequencing, increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies, and global increase in mental health burden, that are fuelling the growth of the global precision psychiatry market.



The market is favored by the developments in the field of molecular diagnostics, which are used for the diagnosis and assessment of psychiatric disorders. Currently, the precision psychiatry industry is witnessing an upsurge due to the decreasing cost of sequencing, increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies, and global increase in mental health burden. Additionally, the high adoption of advanced molecular diagnostic technologies by the researchers to conduct genomic and proteomic analysis related to the onset and manifestation of psychiatric disorders are some of the critical factors that are expected to bolster the market growth.



Furthermore, biotechnology companies are focusing on the development of robust precision psychiatry solutions for a wide range of applications to support clinicians in conducting an in-depth molecular analysis.



Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, biomarker, sample, technology, application, end user, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.



Growth Drivers

Decreasing Cost of Sequencing

Increasing Adoption of Inorganic Growth Strategies

Global Increase in Mental Health Burden

Market Challenges

Lack of Established Regulatory Policies for Precision Diagnostics in the Field of Precision Psychiatry

Lack of Awareness for Precision Psychiatry Diagnostics

Market Opportunities

Increased Use of Precision Diagnostics for Drug Development by Pharmaceutical and Companion Diagnostics Companies

Massive Scope for Adoption of NGS-Based Genetic Tests in Emerging Markets

Key Companies Profiled



Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, ARUP Laboratories, Invitae Corporation, OPKO Health, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Centogene N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., Konica Minolta, Inc., Fulgent Genetics, PreventionGenetics



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How is precision psychiatry revolutionizing the field of mental health diagnostics?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global precision psychiatry market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global precision psychiatry market?

How is the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the global precision psychiatry landscape?

What are the key development strategies that are being implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?

What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions pertaining to precision psychiatry?

What are the potential entry barriers, which are expected to be faced by the companies willing to enter a particular region?

How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, and what is the anticipated revenue to be generated by each of the segments? Following are the segments:

Product Type (Products and Services)

Sample (Blood-Based and Non-Blood-Based)

Biomarker (Genetic Biomarkers and Protein)

Technology (Sequencing, PCR, Microarray, Immunoassay, LC/MS, and Others)

Application (Parkinson's Disease, Autism, Alzheimer's Disease, Depression, Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorder, and Others)

End User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutions, and Others)

Region ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , and Rest-of-the-World)

, , , , and Rest-of-the-World) What are the growth opportunities for the companies in the region of their operation?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings in the global precision psychiatry market?

Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?

What are the current unmet needs that are being faced in the global precision psychiatry market?

