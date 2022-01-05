Worldwide Preclinical CRO Industry to 2026 - Increase in R&D Budget for Drug Development Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Preclinical CRO Market Research Report by Services, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Preclinical CRO Market size was estimated at USD 4,510.91 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 4,904.27 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.05% reaching USD 7,589.61 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Preclinical CRO Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Preclinical CRO Market, including Atuka Ltd, Axon Biochemicals BV, CATO SMS, Celerion, Emergo, Envigo Corporation, Ethica Group, Eurofins Scientific, ICON Plc., Laboratory Corporation of America, Inc., Medpace, Inc., MPI research, PAREXEL International Corporation, Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD), LLC, PharmaCircle LLC, PRA Health Sciences, Inc, Prado Pvt. Ltd., SCiAN Services, Shanghai Medicilon Inc., Syneos Health, Syreon Corporation, Veristat LLC, Vimta Labs Ltd., Wuxi AppTec, and ZM Company.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Preclinical CRO Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Preclinical CRO Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Preclinical CRO Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Preclinical CRO Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Preclinical CRO Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Preclinical CRO Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Preclinical CRO Market?



Key Topics Covered:



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Rise in the spending of CRO Services

5.2.2. Surge in number of drugs in preclinical phase

5.2.3. Changes made in the approval processes and preclinical CRO services related regulatory changes in Europe

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Lack of standardization as per International regulatory requirements

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Increase in R&D budget for drug development

5.4.2. Growing trend of outsourcing end-to-end services by pharmaceutical companies

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. High adoption rate toxicology testing



6. Preclinical CRO Market, by Services

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Bioanalysis and DMPK Studies

6.3. Toxicology Testing



7. Preclinical CRO Market, by End-user

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Biopharmaceutical Companies

7.3. Government and Academic Institutes

7.4. Medical Device Companies



8. Americas Preclinical CRO Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Preclinical CRO Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Preclinical CRO Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Atuka Ltd.

12.2. Axon Biochemicals BV

12.3. CATO SMS

12.4. Celerion

12.5. Emergo

12.6. Envigo Corporation

12.7. Ethica Group

12.8. Eurofins Scientific

12.9. ICON Plc.

12.10. Laboratory Corporation of America, Inc.

12.11. Medpace, Inc.

12.12. MPI research

12.13. PAREXEL International Corporation

12.14. Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD), LLC

12.15. PharmaCircle LLC

12.16. PRA Health Sciences, Inc.

12.17. Prado Pvt. Ltd.

12.18. SCiAN Services

12.19. Shanghai Medicilon Inc.

12.20. Syneos Health

12.21. Syreon Corporation

12.22. Veristat LLC

12.23. Vimta Labs Ltd.

12.24. Wuxi AppTec

12.25. ZM Company



