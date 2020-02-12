Worldwide Prevalence of Social Anxiety Disorders 2019-2029 by Ethnicity & Geography

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prevalence of Social Anxiety Disorder in 27 Major Markets 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the current prevalence of Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD) across 28 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Brazil, Japan, China, Turkey, Mexico, Denmark, Egypt and South Korea, Argentina, Australia, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, The Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Switzerland, Austria) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.



Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, several of the main symptoms and co-morbidities of Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD) have been quantified and presented alongside the overall incidence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.



Main symptoms and co-morbidities for the disease include:

Feel nauseous or sick

Presence of rigid body posture, very little eye contact

Blush, sweat, tremble and a rapid heart rate

Self-conscious in front of other people and feel embarrassed or awkward

Panic attacks, where you have an overwhelming fear and anxiety

Clinical depression

Alcohol use disorders

Key Topics Covered



Introduction Cause Of The Disease Risk Factors & Prevention Diagnosis Of The Disease Variation By Geography/Ethnicity Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course Key Comorbid Conditions/Features Associated With The Disease Methodology For Quantification Of Patient Numbers Additional Data Available On Request Top-Line Prevalence For Social Anxiety Disorder Features Of Social Anxiety Disorder Patients Kessler Distress Scale Use In Social Anxiety Patients Age Onset In Social Anxiety Patients Sheelam Disability Scaled In Social Anxiety Patients Abbreviations Used In The Report Other Services & Solutions Reports & Publications Online Epidemiology Databases Online Pharmaceutical Pricing Database

