Worldwide Printed Leather Industry to 2031 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Printed Leather Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A new study on the global printed leather market has been published by the publisher. It presents a wealth of information on key market dynamics, including drivers, market trends, and challenges, as well as the structure of the global printed leather market. the publisher's study offers valuable information about the global printed leather market to illustrate how the market would grow during the forecast period of 2021 - 2031.
Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain as well as supply chain analyses, and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), are elucidated in the publisher's study in a comprehensive manner. this data can help readers interpret quantitative growth aspects of the global printed leather market during the forecast period.
An extensive analysis on business strategies of leading market players is also featured in the publisher's study on the global printed leather market. this can help readers understand principal factors to foresee growth in the global printed leather market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on the qualitative and quantitative growth avenues for the global printed leather market, which is expected to guide market players in making apt decisions in the future.
Key Questions Answered in the publisher's Printed Leather Market Study
- What are the key factors influencing the printed leather market in each region?
- What will be the CAGR of the global printed leather market between 2021 and 2031?
- What is the future scope and changing trends in technologies in the global printed leather market?
- Which factors will impede the growth of the global printed leather market during the forecast period?
- Which are the leading companies in the global printed leather market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Market Definitions and Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
1.4. Research Highlights
2. Assumptions
3. Research Methodology
4. Executive Summary
5. Market Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Market Dynamics
5.2.1. Drivers
5.2.2. Restraints
5.2.3. Opportunities
5.3. Key Trends Analysis
5.3.1. Supply Side
5.3.2. Demand Side
5.4. Key Market Indicators
5.4.1. Digital Fabric Printing Market Overview
5.4.2. Overview of Leather Market
5.4.2.1. Raw Leather
5.4.2.2. Semi-finished Leather
5.4.2.3. Finished Leather
5.5. Printing Technology Overview & Analysis
5.5.1. Analog Printing (Screen Printing, Roto Gravure, etc.)
5.5.2. Digital Printing
5.5.2.1. Brand Analysis
5.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.7. Value Chain Analysis
5.8. Industry SWOT Analysis
5.9. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
5.10. Technology Analysis
5.11. Market Strategy
5.11.1. Entry Strategy
5.11.2. Entry Barriers
5.12. Global Printed Leather Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2031
5.12.1. Market Value Projections (US$ Bn)
5.12.2. Market Volume Projections (Mn Sq. Meter)
6. Global Printed Leather Market Analysis and Forecast, by Leather Type
6.1. Printed Leather Market (US$ Bn and Mn Sq. Meter), by Leather Type, 2017 - 2031
6.1.1. Real Leather
6.1.1.1. Printed
6.1.1.1.1. Analog
6.1.1.1.2. Digital
6.1.1.2. Without Print
6.1.2. Synthetic Leather
6.1.2.1. Printed
6.1.2.1.1. Analog
6.1.2.1.2. Digital
6.1.2.2. Without Print
6.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Leather Type
7. Global Printed Leather Market Analysis and Forecast, by Leather Category
7.1. Printed Leather Market (US$ Bn and Mn Sq. Meter), by Leather Category, 2017 - 2031
7.1.1. Real Leather
7.1.1.1. Bovine (Cattle)
7.1.1.2. Sheep
7.1.1.3. Lamb
7.1.1.4. Pigs
7.1.1.5. Goats
7.1.1.6. Others (Horses, etc.)
7.1.2. Synthetic Leather
7.1.2.1. Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) leather
7.1.2.2. Polyurethane leather (PU leather)
7.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Leather Category
8. Global Printed Leather Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product Category
8.1. Printed Leather Market (US$ Bn and Mn Sq. Meter), by Product Category , 2017 - 2031
8.1.1. Clothing
8.1.1.1. T Shirts
8.1.1.2. Trousers
8.1.1.3. Coats & Jackets
8.1.1.4. Skirts & Dresses
8.1.1.5. Footwear
8.1.1.6. Others
8.1.2. Homeware
8.1.2.1. Blankets
8.1.2.2. Curtains
8.1.2.3. Wall art & Prints
8.1.2.4. Upholstery
8.1.2.5. Decorative Accessories
8.1.3. Accessories
8.1.3.1. Handbags & Purses
8.1.3.2. Gloves
8.1.3.3. Bags & Wallets
8.1.3.4. Covers & Cases
8.1.3.5. Others
8.1.4. Others
8.1.4.1. Automotive
8.1.4.2. Sports Product
8.1.4.3. Holsters
8.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Product Category
9. Global Printed Leather Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
9.1. Printed Leather Market (US$ Bn and Mn Sq. Meter), by Region, 2017 - 2031
9.1.1. North America
9.1.2. Europe
9.1.3. Asia Pacific
9.1.4. Middle East & Africa
9.1.5. South America
9.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Region
10. North America Printed Leather Market Analysis and Forecast
10.1. Regional Snapshot
10.2. Price Trend Analysis
10.3. Key Supplier Analysis
10.4. Printed Leather Market (US$ Bn and Mn Sq. Meter) Forecast, By Leather Type, 2017 - 2031
10.5. Printed Leather Market (US$ Bn and Mn Sq. Meter) Forecast, By Leather Category, 2017 - 2031
10.6. Printed Leather Market (US$ Bn and Mn Sq. Meter) Forecast, By Product Category, 2017 - 2031
10.7. Printed Leather Market (US$ Bn and Mn Sq. Meter) Forecast, By Country & Sub-region, 2017 - 2031
10.8. Incremental Opportunity Analysis
11. Europe Printed Leather Market Analysis and Forecast
11.1. Regional Snapshot
11.2. Price Trend Analysis
11.3. Key Supplier Analysis
11.4. Printed Leather Market (US$ Bn and Mn Sq. Meter) Forecast, By Leather Type, 2017 - 2031
11.5. Printed Leather Market (US$ Bn and Mn Sq. Meter) Forecast, By Leather Category, 2017 - 2031
11.6. Printed Leather Market (US$ Bn and Mn Sq. Meter) Forecast, By Product Category, 2017 - 2031
11.7. Printed Leather Market (US$ Bn and Mn Sq. Meter) Forecast, By Country & Sub-region, 2017 - 2031
11.8. Incremental Opportunity Analysis
12. Asia Pacific Printed Leather Market Analysis and Forecast
12.1. Regional Snapshot
12.2. Price Trend Analysis
12.3. Key Supplier Analysis
12.4. Printed Leather Market (US$ Bn and Mn Sq. Meter) Forecast, By Leather Type, 2017 - 2031
12.5. Printed Leather Market (US$ Bn and Mn Sq. Meter) Forecast, By Leather Category, 2017 - 2031
12.6. Printed Leather Market (US$ Bn and Mn Sq. Meter) Forecast, By Product Category, 2017 - 2031
12.7. Printed Leather Market (US$ Bn and Mn Sq. Meter) Forecast, By Country & Sub-region, 2017 - 2031
12.8. Incremental Opportunity Analysis
13. Middle East & Africa Printed Leather Market Analysis and Forecast
13.1. Regional Snapshot
13.2. Price Trend Analysis
13.3. Key Supplier Analysis
13.4. Printed Leather Market (US$ Bn and Mn Sq. Meter) Forecast, By Leather Type, 2017 - 2031
13.5. Printed Leather Market (US$ Bn and Mn Sq. Meter) Forecast, By Leather Category, 2017 - 2031
13.6. Printed Leather Market (US$ Bn and Mn Sq. Meter) Forecast, By Product Category, 2017 - 2031
13.7. Printed Leather Market (US$ Bn and Mn Sq. Meter) Forecast, By Country & Sub-region, 2017 - 2031
13.8. Incremental Opportunity Analysis
14. South America Printed Leather Market Analysis and Forecast
14.1. Regional Snapshot
14.2. Price Trend Analysis
14.3. Key Supplier Analysis
14.4. Printed Leather Market (US$ Bn and Mn Sq. Meter) Forecast, By Leather Type, 2017 - 2031
14.5. Printed Leather Market (US$ Bn and Mn Sq. Meter) Forecast, By Leather Category, 2017 - 2031
14.6. Printed Leather Market (US$ Bn and Mn Sq. Meter) Forecast, By Product Category, 2017 - 2031
14.7. Printed Leather Market (US$ Bn and Mn Sq. Meter) Forecast, By Country & Sub-region, 2017 - 2031
14.8. Incremental Opportunity Analysis
15. Competition Landscape
15.1. Market Player - Competition Dashboard
15.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), (2020)
15.3. Company Profiles (Details - Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Revenue, Strategy & Business Overview)
15.3.1. Agfa-Gevaert Group
15.3.1.1. Company Overview
15.3.1.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
15.3.1.3. Revenue
15.3.1.4. Strategy & Business Overview
15.3.2. Agile
15.3.2.1. Company Overview
15.3.2.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
15.3.2.3. Revenue
15.3.2.4. Strategy & Business Overview
15.3.3. Bags Of Love
15.3.3.1. Company Overview
15.3.3.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
15.3.3.3. Revenue
15.3.3.4. Strategy & Business Overview
15.3.4. CMYKING
15.3.4.1. Company Overview
15.3.4.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
15.3.4.3. Revenue
15.3.4.4. Strategy & Business Overview
15.3.5. Contrado Imaging Ltd.
15.3.5.1. Company Overview
15.3.5.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
15.3.5.3. Revenue
15.3.5.4. Strategy & Business Overview
15.3.6. Leather Hunte Pvt. Ltd.
15.3.6.1. Company Overview
15.3.6.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
15.3.6.3. Revenue
15.3.6.4. Strategy & Business Overview
15.3.7. Leathergenix
15.3.7.1. Company Overview
15.3.7.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
15.3.7.3. Revenue
15.3.7.4. Strategy & Business Overview
15.3.8. MAHI Leather
15.3.8.1. Company Overview
15.3.8.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
15.3.8.3. Revenue
15.3.8.4. Strategy & Business Overview
15.3.9. Negma Leather, Inc.
15.3.9.1. Company Overview
15.3.9.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
15.3.9.3. Revenue
15.3.9.4. Strategy & Business Overview
15.3.10. Rainbow Leather
15.3.10.1. Company Overview
15.3.10.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
15.3.10.3. Revenue
15.3.10.4. Strategy & Business Overview
16. Key Takeaways
