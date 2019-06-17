Worldwide Printing Machinery & Supplies Market Outlook 2019-2024 - Focus on Prepress Critical for Success of Digital Printing
DUBLIN, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Printing Machinery And Supplies: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Printing Machinery and Supplies in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: Pre-Press Systems, Printing Presses [Offset Printing Presses (Sheetfed Presses, & Webfed Presses), Flexo Presses, & Other Presses], Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, and Other Printing Related Equipment. The report also separately analyzes the Global and European markets for Digital Printing Presses.
The report profiles 211 companies including many key and niche players such as:
Key Topics Covered
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Printing Machinery Market
Promising Growth on Cards
Current and Future Analysis
Global Print Market
Color Printing Gains Ground
Printed Electronics Receive Numerous Accolades
Advanced Labeling Systems Improve Productivity
Regional Pockets of Growth Drive Global Momentum
China
India
Eastern Europe
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Printing Activities Increasingly Being Integrated
Hybrid Presses
The In' Thing
Computer-to-Plate (CTP) Technology: Healthy Prospects
Outlook Heavily Tied to Advertising Expenditure
Mobile, Internet
Application Growth Markets
Market Downturns Impact Gravure Printers More Than Flexographic Printers
Printing for Packaging Market
An Insight
Packaging and Labeling Offers High Growth Potential
Wide-Format Printing Industry Poised to Grow
Applications
Successful Wide-Format Printers
Digital Printing Gains Momentum
Digital Presses On an Upward Trend
Digital Label Presses
Rising Tide
Newspaper Press Segment: Expected to Grow at a Slower Pace
Sheet-fed to Outpace Web-fed
Automation of Pre-Press Machinery
The Need of the Hour
Consolidation Wave Continues
Consolidation in the Global Printing Machinery and Supplies Market: 2016-2017
Print Equipment Industry Hit Hard by Recession
Import Export Statistics
2. PRINTING AN OVERVIEW
Printing Presses
Historic Background
Competitive Scenario
3. PREPRESS SYSTEMS
Major Components of a Pre-press system
Proofing Systems
Platesetters
Typesetting Equipment
Imagesetters
Conventional Pre-Press Systems
Digital Pre-Press Systems
Computer-to-Plate (CTP)
The Future of Printing
Proofing in Present Times
Digital Proofing
Creativity at its Best
4. PRINTING PRESSES
Segment Review of Printing Equipment Market
Offset Presses
Sheet-Fed Presses
Web Presses
Commercial Web Offset Presses
Newspaper Web Offset Presses
Flexographic Presses
A Highly Fragmented Market
Flexo Machinery
A Differentiation
Other Presses
Competitive Scenario
German Trio Dominate
Leading Printing Machinery Manufacturers in the World
A Competitive Analysis
5. POST-PRESS MACHINERY AND EQUIPMENT
A Fragmented Market
Review of Major Products
Paper Cutting Machines
Cutters
Manual Cutters
Electric Cutters
Hydraulic Cutters
Programmable Cutters
Trimmers
Folding Machines
Letter Folder
Office Friction Folder
Heavy-Duty Friction Folder
Vacuum Folder
Right Angle Folder
Self-Mailer Folder
Accumulator Folder
Folder-Inserter
Binding Equipment
Coil Binders
Thermal and Tape Binders
Plastic Comb Binder
Wire Loop Binder
Other Equipment
6. OTHER PRINTING-RELATED EQUIPMENT
Plates: Determining the Printing Process
Quality Control Equipment
Parts & Accessories
Platens
Dyers
Rollers
7. DIGITAL PRINTING MACHINERY AN INSIGHT
Dawn of the Digital Era
Price Flexibility & Innovative Technology: Key Growth Drivers
Focus on Prepress Critical for Success of Digital Printing
Player Domain
Digital Vs. Sheet-Fed
Outlook
8. PRINTING INDUSTRY A REVIEW
Printing Industry
A Categorization
Commercial Printing: A High Growth Sector
Specialty Printing Segment
Sharp Rise in the Offing
Publications: Focus on Pre-Press and Printing Speeds
Real-Time Print Orders
Keeping the Industry on its Toes
Packaging Printing
Flexography in Packaging
UV Inks
Adding More and Better Color to Lives
High Degree of Customization
Going Green
Concerns Over Ecological Balance
Printing Service Providers: Aiming to Become One-Stop Shops
9. TECHNOLOGICAL DEVELOPMENTS
Recent Developments in Packaging Printing
APL Logistics from Manroland
A Step towards One-touch Printing
Secure Printing to Curtail Manipulation and Forgery
Printed Documents Could be Erased and Re-Used As per Xerox
Kornit Launches Printing Equipment that Prints Directly on Dark Polyester
Xerox Offers Technological Innovation for High-Speed Color Printer
10. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS
BOBST Introduces UV Flexo Press Equipped with Digital Flexo Technology
ALTA Computec Unveils New Colour Printer
BOBST Introduces M1 and M5X Inline Flexo Presses
Engineered Printing Solutions Introduces Roto-JET Industrial Inkjet Printer
Colorjet to Introduce Aurajet Dye Sublimation Textile Printer
Komori Unveils Lithrone GX44RP Offset Press
Monotech Systems Unveils Four Inkjet Products
Konica Minolta Unveils Bizhub PRESS C71cf Industrial Printer
Greydon Unveils Revolutionary Digital In-line Printing Solution
Skysat Introduces First Labeling Printing Machine
Mimaki USA Unveils JFX200-2531 UV-LED Flatbed Printer
Printware Unveils iJetColor 4.0 Press and Workflow
Grafica Introduces New Version of Nano Print Plus Machine
Ricoh India Unveils Upgraded RICOH Pro L4100 Series
Ricoh Introduces TotalFlow Print Server R-61/R-61A
Ricoh Unveils A3 Colour Printers with Workstyle Innovation Technology
BOBST Introduces Two New Presses
Konica Minolta Installs First of Its Kind Printer with 3D Printing
KBA Expands Rapida 75 in Half Format with Rapida 75 PRO
KBA-Flexotecnica Unveils New CI flexo NEO XD LR HYBRID
11. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Global Imaging Systems Takes Over G-Five
HP Takes Over Samsung Electronics
PCMC Takes Over Graphbury Machines
Kurz Group Acquires Isimat
Goss International Takes Over Loudon Machine
M&R Companies Takes Over Novus Imaging
Goss Takes Over Graphic Automation Controls
Master Graphics Expands Long-term Partnership with Goss for Sunday 2000
Hinterkopf and the Ritter Company Expand Technology Partnership for Digital Printing Machine Type D240
Comexi Inks Strategic Agreement with LIVCER
Manroland Offset Press with LED UV Technology Installed at Verhaag Drukkerij
Manroland Installs First Roland 700 Evolution in India at Jash Packaging
Natprint Obtains State-of-the-art Printing Press
Escala 7 Procures and Installs ROLAND 706 LV EVOLUTION Hybrid Press
Kodak Installs First KODAK PROSPER 6000S Press
NYT Upgrades Controls on Goss Presses with Latest Technology
Manroland Supplies R706PLV HiPrint Press to Avant Imaging & Information Management
Xaar Takes Over Engineered Printing Solutions
Konica Minolta to Acquire Additional Stake in MGI Digital Technology
KBA-Sheetfed Solutions Partners with Toyo Ink
RotaJET L-Series Receives INGEDE Certification
Leo Paper Selects Sheetfed Offset Press from KBA
Centro Stampa Veneto Installs KBA Commander 3/2
Journal Graphics Installs Goss M-600 & Contiweb VITS-Rotocut Sheeter
Goss and DG Press Services Sells Goss Thallo System
Agricultural Printing & Package JSC Installs Six-Color ROLAND 700
Shenzhen Kecai Buys 8 Color ROLAND 700
Manroland Sheetfed Supplies Eight-Colour Offset Model, ROLAND 700 EVOLUTION to Labelmakers Group
Manroland Baltics Supplies Roland 700 EVOLUTION & HiPrint Press to O Print Best
T.C.P. Industry Acquires Seven-Color ROLAND 700 EVOLUTION with Coating Module
12. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
13. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j6w6fj
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
