Worldwide Printing Machinery & Supplies Market Outlook 2019-2024 - Focus on Prepress Critical for Success of Digital Printing

DUBLIN, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Printing Machinery And Supplies: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Printing Machinery and Supplies in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: Pre-Press Systems, Printing Presses [Offset Printing Presses (Sheetfed Presses, & Webfed Presses), Flexo Presses, & Other Presses], Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, and Other Printing Related Equipment. The report also separately analyzes the Global and European markets for Digital Printing Presses.

The report profiles 211 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Advanced Vision Technology Ltd. ( Israel )

) Agfa Graphics ( Belgium )

) Bobst ( Switzerland )

) Dover Corp. ( USA )

) Markem-Imaje SAS ( Switzerland )

) Eastman Kodak Company ( USA )

) Goss International Americas, LLC ( USA )

) Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG ( Germany )

) Hewlett-Packard Development Company, LP ( USA )

) Koenig & Bauer AG ( Germany )

( ) Komori Corp. ( Japan )

) Manroland Sheetfed GmbH ( Germany )

) manroland web systems GmbH ( Germany )

) Oce-Technologies BV ( The Netherlands )

) Ryobi Limited ( Japan )

) SCREEN Graphic Solutions Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) WIFAG-Polytype Holding AG ( Switzerland )

) Xerox Corporation ( USA )

Key Topics Covered



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Printing Machinery Market

Promising Growth on Cards

Current and Future Analysis

Global Print Market

Color Printing Gains Ground

Printed Electronics Receive Numerous Accolades

Advanced Labeling Systems Improve Productivity

Regional Pockets of Growth Drive Global Momentum

China

India

Eastern Europe

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Printing Activities Increasingly Being Integrated

Hybrid Presses

The In' Thing

Computer-to-Plate (CTP) Technology: Healthy Prospects

Outlook Heavily Tied to Advertising Expenditure

Mobile, Internet

Application Growth Markets

Market Downturns Impact Gravure Printers More Than Flexographic Printers

Printing for Packaging Market

An Insight

Packaging and Labeling Offers High Growth Potential

Wide-Format Printing Industry Poised to Grow

Applications

Successful Wide-Format Printers

Digital Printing Gains Momentum

Digital Presses On an Upward Trend

Digital Label Presses

Rising Tide

Newspaper Press Segment: Expected to Grow at a Slower Pace

Sheet-fed to Outpace Web-fed

Automation of Pre-Press Machinery

The Need of the Hour

Consolidation Wave Continues

Consolidation in the Global Printing Machinery and Supplies Market: 2016-2017

Print Equipment Industry Hit Hard by Recession

Import Export Statistics



2. PRINTING AN OVERVIEW

Printing Presses

Historic Background

Competitive Scenario



3. PREPRESS SYSTEMS

Major Components of a Pre-press system

Proofing Systems

Platesetters

Typesetting Equipment

Imagesetters

Conventional Pre-Press Systems

Digital Pre-Press Systems

Computer-to-Plate (CTP)

The Future of Printing

Proofing in Present Times

Digital Proofing

Creativity at its Best



4. PRINTING PRESSES

Segment Review of Printing Equipment Market

Offset Presses

Sheet-Fed Presses

Web Presses

Commercial Web Offset Presses

Newspaper Web Offset Presses

Flexographic Presses

A Highly Fragmented Market

Flexo Machinery

A Differentiation

Other Presses

Competitive Scenario

German Trio Dominate

Leading Printing Machinery Manufacturers in the World

A Competitive Analysis



5. POST-PRESS MACHINERY AND EQUIPMENT

A Fragmented Market

Review of Major Products

Paper Cutting Machines

Cutters

Manual Cutters

Electric Cutters

Hydraulic Cutters

Programmable Cutters

Trimmers

Folding Machines

Letter Folder

Office Friction Folder

Heavy-Duty Friction Folder

Vacuum Folder

Right Angle Folder

Self-Mailer Folder

Accumulator Folder

Folder-Inserter

Binding Equipment

Coil Binders

Thermal and Tape Binders

Plastic Comb Binder

Wire Loop Binder

Other Equipment



6. OTHER PRINTING-RELATED EQUIPMENT

Plates: Determining the Printing Process

Quality Control Equipment

Parts & Accessories

Platens

Dyers

Rollers



7. DIGITAL PRINTING MACHINERY AN INSIGHT

Dawn of the Digital Era

Price Flexibility & Innovative Technology: Key Growth Drivers

Focus on Prepress Critical for Success of Digital Printing

Player Domain

Digital Vs. Sheet-Fed

Outlook



8. PRINTING INDUSTRY A REVIEW

Printing Industry

A Categorization

Commercial Printing: A High Growth Sector

Specialty Printing Segment

Sharp Rise in the Offing

Publications: Focus on Pre-Press and Printing Speeds

Real-Time Print Orders

Keeping the Industry on its Toes

Packaging Printing

Flexography in Packaging

UV Inks

Adding More and Better Color to Lives

High Degree of Customization

Going Green

Concerns Over Ecological Balance

Printing Service Providers: Aiming to Become One-Stop Shops



9. TECHNOLOGICAL DEVELOPMENTS

Recent Developments in Packaging Printing

APL Logistics from Manroland

A Step towards One-touch Printing

Secure Printing to Curtail Manipulation and Forgery

Printed Documents Could be Erased and Re-Used As per Xerox

Kornit Launches Printing Equipment that Prints Directly on Dark Polyester

Xerox Offers Technological Innovation for High-Speed Color Printer



10. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS

BOBST Introduces UV Flexo Press Equipped with Digital Flexo Technology

ALTA Computec Unveils New Colour Printer

BOBST Introduces M1 and M5X Inline Flexo Presses

Engineered Printing Solutions Introduces Roto-JET Industrial Inkjet Printer

Colorjet to Introduce Aurajet Dye Sublimation Textile Printer

Komori Unveils Lithrone GX44RP Offset Press

Monotech Systems Unveils Four Inkjet Products

Konica Minolta Unveils Bizhub PRESS C71cf Industrial Printer

Greydon Unveils Revolutionary Digital In-line Printing Solution

Skysat Introduces First Labeling Printing Machine

Mimaki USA Unveils JFX200-2531 UV-LED Flatbed Printer

Printware Unveils iJetColor 4.0 Press and Workflow

Grafica Introduces New Version of Nano Print Plus Machine

Ricoh India Unveils Upgraded RICOH Pro L4100 Series

Ricoh Introduces TotalFlow Print Server R-61/R-61A

Ricoh Unveils A3 Colour Printers with Workstyle Innovation Technology

BOBST Introduces Two New Presses

Konica Minolta Installs First of Its Kind Printer with 3D Printing

KBA Expands Rapida 75 in Half Format with Rapida 75 PRO

KBA-Flexotecnica Unveils New CI flexo NEO XD LR HYBRID



11. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Global Imaging Systems Takes Over G-Five

HP Takes Over Samsung Electronics

PCMC Takes Over Graphbury Machines

Kurz Group Acquires Isimat

Goss International Takes Over Loudon Machine

M&R Companies Takes Over Novus Imaging

Goss Takes Over Graphic Automation Controls

Master Graphics Expands Long-term Partnership with Goss for Sunday 2000

Hinterkopf and the Ritter Company Expand Technology Partnership for Digital Printing Machine Type D240

Comexi Inks Strategic Agreement with LIVCER

Manroland Offset Press with LED UV Technology Installed at Verhaag Drukkerij

Manroland Installs First Roland 700 Evolution in India at Jash Packaging

Natprint Obtains State-of-the-art Printing Press

Escala 7 Procures and Installs ROLAND 706 LV EVOLUTION Hybrid Press

Kodak Installs First KODAK PROSPER 6000S Press

NYT Upgrades Controls on Goss Presses with Latest Technology

Manroland Supplies R706PLV HiPrint Press to Avant Imaging & Information Management

Xaar Takes Over Engineered Printing Solutions

Konica Minolta to Acquire Additional Stake in MGI Digital Technology

KBA-Sheetfed Solutions Partners with Toyo Ink

RotaJET L-Series Receives INGEDE Certification

Leo Paper Selects Sheetfed Offset Press from KBA

Centro Stampa Veneto Installs KBA Commander 3/2

Journal Graphics Installs Goss M-600 & Contiweb VITS-Rotocut Sheeter

Goss and DG Press Services Sells Goss Thallo System

Agricultural Printing & Package JSC Installs Six-Color ROLAND 700

Shenzhen Kecai Buys 8 Color ROLAND 700

Manroland Sheetfed Supplies Eight-Colour Offset Model, ROLAND 700 EVOLUTION to Labelmakers Group

Manroland Baltics Supplies Roland 700 EVOLUTION & HiPrint Press to O Print Best

T.C.P. Industry Acquires Seven-Color ROLAND 700 EVOLUTION with Coating Module



12. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



13. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 211 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 234)

The United States (43)

(43) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (22)

(22) Europe (109)

(109) France (8)

(8)

Germany (27)

(27)

The United Kingdom (21)

(21)

Italy (16)

(16)

Spain (6)

(6)

Rest of Europe (31)

(31) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (55)

(Excluding Japan) (55) Middle East (3)

(3) Latin America (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j6w6fj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

