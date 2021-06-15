Worldwide Printing Transfer Paper Industry to 2029 - by Type and Geography

DUBLIN, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Printing Transfer Paper Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Printable transfer paper market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4%



Printable Transfer paper is used in textiles industries, arts & crafts projects. Transfer paper is a thin piece of paper coated with wax and pigment. Normally an ink-jet printer, dot matrix printer or other printer is used to print the image on the transfer paper. Transfer paper is used in creating iron on's. Significant growth in customized textile industry & printing technologies, have driven the market demand for printable transfer paper. Also rise in spending by consumer on customized and fashionable apparels is also expected to support the growth of printing transfer paper market. Despite of high cost, the segment growth is driven by the ability to provide quality design on fabrics.

With continuous improving economic conditions in all major markets and rising income level, consumers are increasingly spending on fashion items and appeals increased significantly. The trend is expected to continue with improving economic conditions and expected to influence the demand for custom printed apparels and other products. This represents a positive outlook for printing equipment and other materials. Transfer printing (based on transfer paper) forms a substantial part of customized apparels and accessories. Thus, evolving fashion trends among youth is expected to continue driving the custom apparels and accessories industry, thereby supporting transfer paper market growth.



COVID-19 Impact To Negatively Impact the Market



Though there has been decline in printing paper sales over the years, it dropped by millions of tons in 2020. Spread of the covid-19 has declined the demand for print advertisements; the decline in corporate profit has resulted in shedding of workers & price increase. Demand for printing is forecasted to continue declining over the next five years, as the era of e-commerce and digital marketing continues to expand. During pandemic the education system changed its routes from books to pdf, e-learning methods & people changed their reading habits to online platforms, and such factors have affected the sales of printing transfer paper market globally.



Heat transfer process registers high growth



Heat transfer is the process of printing on a transfer paper, using a heat press or home iron to transfer it on to a shirt. It is a similar process as direct-to-garment or screen printing, however, is not expensive. Heat transfer printing is widely used as it creates durable, heat resistant, adhesive and water-resistant designs. Additionally, the colors created in the image are of high resolution with bright and bold colors. heat transfer process has higher application for marketing purposes such as printing the logo, brand name, quotes & names on the clothes, mugs & other objects. This remains as a cost efficient & effective form of printing therefore has wide application in textile industry.Transfer papers used in screen printing applications account for the largest revenue share compared to other applications. Screen printing is cheap compared to other printing techniques due to which it is commonly used for most of the printing applications. However, printing transfer papers used in heat transfer process as expected to witness fastest growth due to rising popularity heat transfer process in custom apparel printing as it offers heat resistance, water resistance, adhesiveness and durability compared to other techniques.



Technological Advancement has The Scope to Revive Market Demand



Transfer printing is an emerging technique for micro-fabrication and nano-fabrication, which enables the heterogeneous integration of classes of materials into desired functional layouts. Various methods of printing transfer paper are vinyl cutting, screen printing, heat press printing, dye sublimation & direct to garment. A criteria is used to simplify a method as all the methods have a disadvantages & disadvantages. Research has changed the stamp forms of printing to effective & new forms of printing. Improvement in quality of printers, ink, papers have led to growth in printing transfer papers market.



Asia Pacific Continues to Lead the Market



The demand for trendy and stylish apparels and accessories in Asia Pacific is growing at significant rate with rising income level and shifting trends towards fashionable apparels from traditional wears. In addition, custom printed apparels and accessories are also observing considerable demand in all major markets in Asia Pacific which is driving the demand for printing transfer papers in the region. Several start-ups manufacturing printed T-shirts and trendy accessories have emerged in countries such as China, India, Japan and Southeast Asia. Thus, these countries have become trend-setters for the overall apparel printing and therefore boosting the growth of printing transfer paper market in Asia Pacific. Rising competition in these countries significantly compliments the market growth here and is estimated to continue the trend during the forecast period. Immense competition, huge customer base, and demand for innovative and attractive designs on apparels are estimated to pose Asia Pacific as the largest markets for printing transfer paper.



R&D to Provide Hope for Revival



Research and Development remains the key strategies while few of the market players are investing 50% of the profits into R&D efforts so as to improve processes and lead innovation. Key players in this segment include Million ton new material, Ptpurabarutama, Quad Inc, RR Donnelley & Sons Company, Deluxe Corporation, Miquel y Costas & Miquel, Asia Pulp and Paper, Zhejiang Jinchang Special Paper, V-Replica Sublimation Paper& Alizarin Coating.



