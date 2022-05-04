Worldwide Private Network Industry Report to 2027

DUBLIN, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Private Network Market by LTE, 5G and Edge Computing in Enterprise, Industrial, and Government Solutions 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the private network market including the use of 5G new radio solutions. It also analyzes the market for MNO and VNO to offer private IoT networks for the benefit of industrial automation and mission-critical enterprise applications and services. The report evaluates major players, technologies, and solutions.



The report also assesses market challenges, opportunities, and the overall outlook for 5G NR equipment and components. The report provides detailed forecasts for equipment globally and regionally as well as investment in 5G NR by industry vertical.



Select Report Findings:

The carrier-provided 5G indoor market will reach $2.9B globally by 2027, growing at 47.2% CAGR

globally by 2027, growing at 47.2% CAGR The highest ROI solutions for carrier LTE-A and 5GNR offerings will be for enterprise applications and industrial automation

Growth of private LTE and 5G solutions for enterprise and industrial customers is 37% faster than public apps and services

5GNR solutions will be largely fixed wireless WAN connectivity and support of industrial private communications networks

Solutions will consist of Fully Virtualized, Dedicated/Non-Virtualized, and Hybrid Network Solutions for business customers

Carriers will move ahead aggressively with non-standalone 5G but will realize significant benefits with 5G core network upgrades

5G wireless deployment in indoor environments within smart cities and suburbs will exceed the total of all exurban and rural areas combined globally

The global 5G fixed wireless transport to smart buildings for specifically for support of WiFi connectivity/backhaul will reach $459.3M by 2027

by 2027 5G subscription within public networks will exceed private through 2027, although the latter will experience a 20% faster growth rate, set to overtake the former by 2030

LTE Advanced (LTE-A) represents a major step in the evolution of 4G technology, providing mobile coverage, higher performance, and greater connection stability. The 5G New Radio (NR) access technology is a part of 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) architecture that is composed of LTE evolution and millimeter wave (mmWave) technology that will be operable from sub-1 GHz to 24+ GHz in a range of the low band, mid-band, and high band.



A variety of complementary technologies will enable 5G NR supported systems including massive MIMO, advanced LPDC, TDD subframe, beamforming, and mmWave radiofrequency.



Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction



3.0 Private Network Market Background

3.1.1 Private wireless Network: A New Era of Opportunities

3.1.2 Why Needs Private Wireless Network?

3.1.3 Stakeholders and Service Providers for Private Wireless Network

3.1.4 Deployment Preference of Private Wireless Network

3.1.5 Benefits and Drawbacks of Private Wireless Network



4.0 Private Network Market Case Studies

4.1 Minera Las Bambas, Peru

4.2 Queensland Silver Mine

4.3 Enel Group Case Study

4.4 California School District leverages LTE Network for Online Learning

4.5 Private LTE-based Networks for Terminal Operators

4.6 Private LTE based Smarter Cities



5.0 Private Network Market Analysis

5.1 Increased Emphasis on Private Networks for Business

5.2 LTE and Unlicensed Spectrum in Private Wireless

5.3 5G in Private Wireless Networks

5.3.1 Market Drivers for 5G in Private Wireless

5.3.1 5G Needs Edge Computing (Especially) for Private Wireless

5.3.2 5G vs. WiFi for Private Networks

5.3.1 5G New Radio in Private Networks

5.3.1 5G Network Slicing in Private Networks

5.4 Security in Private Wireless Networks

5.5 Over-the-Top Players in Private Wireless Networks



6.0 Players in the Private Wireless Ecosystem

6.1 Major Development Associated with Private Wireless Networks

6.2 AT&T

6.3 Airtel

6.4 BT Group (EE)

6.5 China Mobile

6.6 China Telecom

6.7 Deutsche Telekom AG

6.8 DU (Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company)

6.9 KT Corporation

6.10 NTT DoCoMo

6.11 STC - Saudi Telecom Company

6.12 SK Telecom

6.13 Sprint Corporation (T-Mobile)

6.14 Telstra

6.15 Verizon

6.16 Vodafone Group

6.17 Telenor

6.18 T-Mobile USA

6.19 Rogers Communications

6.20 America Movil

6.21 Entel

6.22 Movistar

6.23 China Unicom

6.24 Ooredoo

6.25 Zain

6.26 Swisscom

6.27 Spark NZ

6.28 Telecom Italia

6.29 Orange SA

6.30 KDDI Corporation

6.31 LG Uplus

6.32 Softbank Group

6.33 SingTel

6.34 Telefonica

6.35 Apple

6.36 Facebook (Whatsapp)

6.37 Google

6.38 Microsoft

6.39 Rakuten (Viber)

6.40 Tencent

6.41 WeChat

6.42 Skype (Microsoft)

6.43 Telegram

6.44 Ribbon Communications

6.45 REVE Systems

6.46 Hulu

6.47 Netflix

6.48 Dish (Sling TV)

6.49 Sky Go

6.50 Roku

6.51 Sony (PlayStation Vue)

6.52 Fubotv

6.53 Philo TV

6.54 ClipBucket

6.55 Muvi

6.56 Contus Vplay

6.57 Quickplay

6.58 Vplayed

6.59 Ooyala

6.60 Vidmind

6.61 Mobiotics

6.62 Nokia Networks

6.63 Samsung Electronics

6.64 Cisco Systems

6.65 LG Electronics

6.66 Huawei Technologies

6.67 Ericsson

6.68 FirstNet

6.69 Qualcomm

6.70 Intel Corporation

6.71 NEC Corporation

6.72 ZTE Corporation

6.73 Ciena Corporation

6.74 Cavium Inc.

6.75 Qorvo Inc.

6.76 Fujitsu Ltd.

6.77 Broadcom Corporation

6.78 HPE

6.79 VMware Inc.

6.80 MediaTek Inc.

6.81 Juniper Network Inc.

6.82 Analog Devices Inc.

6.83 MACOM Technology

6.84 Motorola

6.85 Ascom

6.86 Harris

6.87 Hytera

6.88 Cobham Wireless

6.89 Leonardo

6.90 Mentura Group

6.91 Inmarsat

6.92 Zenitel

6.93 HTC

6.94 Airspan

6.95 Alvarion

6.96 Sierra Wireless (Accel Networks)

6.97 Coolpad Dyno

6.98 Mobvoi

6.99 Fitbit (Google)

6.100 Misfit

6.101 Asus

6.102 Netgear

6.103 Zyxel

6.104 Alibaba

6.105 D-Link

6.106 UniFi

6.107 Altair Semiconductor

6.108 SimNet Wireless

6.109 Siretta

6.110 Cradlepoint

6.111 Telit Communications

6.112 Keysight Technologies

6.113 Rohde # Schwarz

6.114 Gemalto

6.115 Netcracker (NEC)

6.116 Texim Europe

6.117 M2M Connectivity

6.118 Eurotech

6.119 RedLinX

6.120 MYCOM OSI

6.121 Colt

6.122 ADLINK Technology Inc.

6.123 Affirmed Networks

6.124 Cloudify

6.125 EdgeConnex

6.126 Edgeworx

6.127 InterDigital Inc.

6.128 Mimic Technology

6.129 MobiledgeX

6.130 Ori

6.131 Pixeom

6.132 Pluribus Networks

6.133 Quortus

6.134 Saguna Networks

6.135 SpiderCloud Wireless

6.136 Vapor IO

6.137 Vasona Networks (ZephyrTel)



7.0 Private Wireless Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027

7.1.1 Mobile Edge Computing/Multi-Access Edge Computing 2022 - 2027

7.1.2 LTE and 5G in Enterprise and Industrial Private Wireless Networks 2022 - 2027

7.1.3 5G New Radio Market 2022 - 2027

7.1.4 LTE in Private Government Networks 2022 - 2027



8.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

8.1 Private Business Network Expectations

8.1.1 Expectations for the Enterprise Segment

8.1.2 Expectations for the Industrial Segment

8.2 Private Government Network Expectations



9.0 Appendix: 5G in Indoor Wireless Applications



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1kzjdi

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets