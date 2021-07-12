Worldwide Probiotic Supplement Industry to 2026 - Featuring Sanofi, Novartis and BioGaia Among Others

DUBLIN, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Probiotic Supplement Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis by Ingredient (Bacteria Based, Yeast Based), Application, Distribution Channel By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Probiotic Supplement Market was valued at USD 6.28 billion in the year 2020. The rising demand from millennials and increasing awareness among the people are expected to accelerate the market growth in future. The Probiotic Supplement Market will further gain traction in the market due numerous health benefits associated with supplements.



Bacteria Based segment is expected to be growing tremendously in the Global Probiotic Supplement Market because of its major health benefits. As Probiotics are used to improve digestion and restore normal flora. Probiotics supplements have been used to treat bowel problems (such as diarrhoea, irritable bowel), eczema, vaginal yeast infections, lactose intolerance, and urinary tract infections.



Asia pacific region is anticipated to grow enormously in the market on account of rising demand of Probiotic Supplement from millennials. Furthermore, the presence some key market players in the region also supports the market growth in this region throughout the forecast period and beyond.



Further, the demand of purchasing Probiotic Supplement from Supermarkets is comparatively higher as compared to other distribution channel in this category globally. But due to increasing use of internet, people are preferring online platforms also to purchase Probiotic Supplement which is likely to accelerate Probiotic Supplement market growth in forecast period.



Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of Probiotic Supplement market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The report analyses the Probiotic Supplement Market by Ingredient (Bacteria Based, Yeast Based).

The report analyses the Probiotic Supplement Market by Application (Food & Beverage, Supplements, Pet Food, Infant Formula).

The report analyses the Probiotic Supplement Market by Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarkets, Pharmacy/Drug Store, Online Retail).

The Global Probiotic Supplement Market has been analysed by countries ( United States , Canada , United Kingdom , Germany , China , Japan ).

, , , , , ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Ingredient, by Application, by Distribution Channel.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Sanofi, The Procter & Gamble Company, Novartis, BioGaia, Bayer Group, Taisho Pharmaceuticals.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Scope and Methodology

2 Strategic Recommendations



3 Global Probiotic Supplement Market: Product Overview



4 Global Probiotic Supplement Market: An Analysis

4 1 Market Size, By Value, 2016-2026

4 2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Probiotic Supplement Market

4 3 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook



5 Global Probiotic Supplement Market: Segment Analysis

5 1 Global Probiotic Supplement Market by Ingredient

5 2 Competitive Scenario of Global Probiotic Supplement Market- By Ingredient

5 3 By Bacteria Based, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026

5 4 By Yeast Based, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026



6 Global Probiotic Supplement Market Analysis By Application

6 1 Global Probiotic Supplement Market by Application

6 2 Competitive Scenario of Global Probiotic Supplement Market- By Application

6 3 By Food & Beverage, By value (USD Million), 2016-2026

6 4 By Supplements, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026

6 5 By Pet Food, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026

6 6 By Infant Formula, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026



7 Global Probiotic Supplement Market Analysis By Distribution Channel

7 1 Global Probiotic Supplement Market by Distribution Channel

7 2 Competitive Scenario of Global Probiotic Supplement Market- By Distribution Channel

7 3 By Hypermarket/ Supermarkets, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026

7 4 By Pharmacy/ Drug Store, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026

7 5 By Online Retail, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026



8 North America Probiotic Supplement Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



9 Europe Probiotic Supplement Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



10 Asia Pacific Probiotic Supplement Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

12 Global Probiotic Supplement Market Dynamics

12 1 Global Probiotic Supplement Market Drivers

12 2 Global Probiotic Supplement Market Restraints

12 3 Global Probiotic Supplement Market Trends



13 Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13 1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Probiotic Supplement Market - By Ingredient (Year 2026)

13 2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Probiotic Supplement Market - By Application (Year 2026)

13 3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Probiotic Supplement Market - By Distribution Channel (Year 2026)

13 4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Probiotic Supplement Market - By Region (Year 2026)



14 Competitive Landscape

14 1 Market Share of global leading companies

14 2 SWOT Analysis- Global Probiotic Supplement Market

14 3 Porter Five Forces Analysis-Global Probiotic Supplement Market



15 Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

15 1 Sanofi

15 2 The Procter & Gamble Company

15 3 Novartis

15 4 BioGaia

15 5 Bayer Group

15 6 Taisho Pharmaceuticals

