Worldwide PROFINET Cables Industry to 2027 - Key Motivators, Restraints and Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global PROFINET Cables Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global PROFINET cables market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. PROFINET cables referred to as industrial Cat5 or two-pair Cat5, is the industrial use cables often employed for the cabling of industrial Fieldbus systems. There are various applications of these cables including to drive technologies such as transport and conveyors and machine tool manufacturing.



The rising demand for automation in industries such as automotive, aerospace and defense, and oil & gas coupled with the increasing need for high-speed data transmission tends to drive the demand for PROFINET cables.



The global PROFINET cables market is segmented based on end-user into the fixed installation and dynamic installation. Geographically, the global PROFINET cables market covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World.



Some of the key players contributing to the growth of the global PROFINET cables market include Belden, LEONI, Lapp Group, SAB Brockskes, Helukabel, Phoenix Contact, and others.



Market Segmentation

Global PROFINET Cables Market Research and Analysis by End-User

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global PROFINET cables market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global PROFINET cables market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global PROFINET cables market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Region



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Motivators

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunities



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global PROFINET Cables Market by End-User

4.1.1. Fixed Installation

4.1.2. Dynamic Installation



5. Regional Analysis

5.1. North America

5.1.1. United States

5.1.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. UK

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.3. Italy

5.2.4. Spain

5.2.5. France

5.2.6. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. China

5.3.2. India

5.3.3. Japan

5.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Rest of the World



6. Company Profiles

6.1. Belden Inc.

6.2. Leoni AG

6.3. Lapp Group

6.4. SAB Brockskes

6.5. Helukabel

6.6. Phoenix Contact

6.7. HARTING Technology Group

6.8. Quabbin Wire & Cable Co., Inc.

6.9. TPC Wire & Cable Corp.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fky52a

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets