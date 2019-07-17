Worldwide Propanol Market Forecasting to 2024: Led by DowDuPont, Honeywell, ExxonMobil, BASF, and Shell

DUBLIN, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Propanol Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for Propanol is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2019-2024.

Major factors driving the market studied are the growing demand from the personal care industry. Its prohibition for use as feed additives is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

Increasing demand form the Pharmaceutical industry is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market. Countries like India , China holds a strong position in manufacturing and consuming of propanol.

Key Market Trends



Growing Application from Pharmaceutical Industry

Isopropanol is used as an antiseptic in the pharmaceutical industry. It is also used as a disinfectant and sanitizing agent. It can be found in sanitizer, medicines, soaps, etc.

Isopropanol is used in safe and small quantities in manufacturing capsules and tablets.

Consumption and production of propanol are majorly growing in developing countries such as India , China , etc.

, , etc. Globally, the revenue generated by the pharmaceutical industry in 2017 was about USD 1,135.1 billion and in 2018 the revenue increase to USD 1,204.8 billion . The pharmaceutical industry increased by around 6% from the previous year.

and in 2018 the revenue increase to . The pharmaceutical industry increased by around 6% from the previous year. Such positive growth in the pharmaceutical industry is likely to increase the demand of propanol in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Global Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018.

region dominated the global market share in 2018. Due to the demand from propanol in industries such as pharmaceutical, printing, cosmetics is driving the growth in countries such as India , China , etc.

, , etc. The market of pharmaceutical and cosmetic is growing fast in India , China , which benefited the manufacturers and exporters of isopropanol.

, , which benefited the manufacturers and exporters of isopropanol. China and Japan fall under the top 10 market of pharmaceutical in the world. In 2017, the growth of the pharmaceutical market in China increased by 4%.

and fall under the top 10 market of pharmaceutical in the world. In 2017, the growth of the pharmaceutical market in increased by 4%. Furthermore, the growth of the global cosmetic market is increasing rapidly. According to L'Oreal, the growth rate of the cosmetic industry in 2018 increased by around 5.5%

Next few years are likely the positive market for pharmaceutical and cosmetic products in the Asia-Pacific .

. Hence, the Asia-Pacific region is also expected to witness the highest CAGR in the propanol market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The propanol market is partially fragmented. In terms of market share, a few numbers of players currently dominate the market. Key players in the propanol market include DowDuPont, Honeywell International, ExxonMobil Corporation, BASF, Royal Dutch Shell etc.



