Worldwide Protein Ingredients Industry to 2026 - Players Include Cargill, Kerry Group and Mead Johnson Among Others

The global protein ingredients market reached a value of US$ 36.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Protein ingredients consist of amino acids which are required for maintaining the optimum protein level in the human body. These ingredients can be acquired from different sources, such as plants or animals, and help in repairing damaged cells. They also aid in regulating weight, improving physical strength, lowering muscle loss caused by aging, and mitigating the risk of chronic diseases. As a result, protein ingredients are widely used in the production of food and beverages, personal care products, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.



Global Protein Ingredients Market Drivers/Constraints:

A surge in the cases of health-related issues has encouraged the consumers to opt for functional foods that contain high amounts of proteins and other vital nutrients. This is further supported by the availability of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free product variants, which cater to the individual requirements of the consumers.



The rising fitness trend among the health-conscious consumers coupled with the role of protein-rich foods in muscle building and weight management are stimulating the market growth.



With changing lifestyles, the preparation of conventional protein-rich products has become a difficult task. As protein ingredients can be prepared easily and consumed on-the-go, they are increasingly being used by the consumers.



The uncertainties regarding raw material prices along with stringent rules and regulations imposed by different authorities, such as the Food and Drug Administration in the US, are the major factors that can hamper the growth of the protein ingredients market.



Competitive Landscape:

The global protein ingredient industry is fragmented with the presence of a large number of global and regional manufacturers. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Cargill, Inc.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Kerry Group

Omega Protein Corporation

Mead Johnson

This report provides a deep insight into the global protein ingredients market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the protein ingredients market in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global protein ingredients market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global protein ingredients market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global protein ingredients market?

Which are the popular product types in the global protein ingredients market?

What are the key application segments in the global protein ingredients market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global protein ingredients market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global protein ingredients market?

What is the structure of the global protein ingredients market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global protein ingredients market?

How are protein ingredients manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Protein Ingredients Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Research and Development

5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.4 Manufacturing

5.9.5 Marketing

5.9.6 Distribution

5.9.7 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Animal Proteins

6.1.1 Egg Protein

6.1.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.1.2 Market Forecast

6.1.2 Whey Protein

6.1.2.1 Market Trends

6.1.2.2 Market Forecast

6.1.3 Gelatin

6.1.3.1 Market Trends

6.1.3.2 Market Forecast

6.1.4 Casein

6.1.4.1 Market Trends

6.1.4.2 Market Forecast

6.1.5 Milk Protein Concentrates/Isolates

6.1.5.1 Market Trends

6.1.5.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Plant Proteins

6.2.1 Wheat Protein

6.2.1.1 Market Trends

6.2.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2.2 Soy Protein

6.2.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2.2 Market Forecast

6.2.3 Pea Protein

6.2.3.1 Market Trends

6.2.3.2 Market Forecast

6.2.4 Others

6.2.4.1 Market Trends

6.2.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Food and Beverages

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Personal Care and Cosmetics

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Pharmaceuticals

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Animal Feed

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Europe

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 North America

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Latin America

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Middle East and Africa

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Protein Ingredients Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Raw Material Requirements

9.3 Manufacturing Process

9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 Cargill, Incorporated

10.3.1.1 Company Overview

10.3.1.2 Description

10.3.1.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.1.4 Financials

10.3.1.5 SWOT Analysis

10.3.2 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

10.3.2.1 Company Overview

10.3.2.2 Description

10.3.2.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.2.4 Financials

10.3.2.5 SWOT Analysis

10.3.3 Kerry Group

10.3.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.3.2 Description

10.3.3.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.3.4 Financials

10.3.4 Omega Protein Corporation

10.3.4.1 Company Overview

10.3.4.2 Description

10.3.4.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.4.4 Financials

10.3.5 Mead Johnson

10.3.5.1 Company Overview

10.3.5.2 Description

10.3.5.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.5.4 Financials

