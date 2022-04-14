Worldwide Publishers LLC's New YouTube Channel Discloses Shocking Revelations Regarding the Original 1st Gospel of Jesus Christ

Researchers claim: Christ's 1st Gospel was actually taught in the form of Parables, discovered now by their artificially intelligent software.

BANKS, Ore., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, a diligent Computer software was developed which was trained to decode patterns and links between different text excerpts. The remarkable abilities of this artificially intelligent setup when applied to decode the Holy Bible, provided astonishing results they found that the original 1st Gospel of Christ was, in truth, taught in Parables ONLY to the public crowds.

Original 1st Gospel as Christ taught. Biggest Discovery in over 2,000 years.

This grand breakthrough in mankind's history was revealed by a new YouTube channel namely the "40 Parables of Jesus." The following original excerpts from the Holy Bible, clearly have deep meanings:

And without a parable he spoke not but explained all things privately to his disciples. (Mark 4:34) And the disciples came, and said unto him, Why speakest thou unto them in parables? (Matt 13:10) He answered and said unto them, because it is given unto you to know the mysteries of the kingdom of heaven, but to them it is not given. (Matt 13:11) For whosoever hath, to him shall be given, and he shall have more abundance: but whosoever hath not, from him shall be taken away even that he hath. (Matt 13:12) For this people's heart is waxed gross, and their ears are dull of hearing, and their eyes they have closed; lest at any time they should see with their eyes, and hear with their ears, and should understand with their heart, and should be converted, and I should heal them. (Matt 13:15) "Therefore whoever hears these sayings of Mine, and does them, I will liken him to a wise man who built his house on the rock: 25 and the rain descended, the floods came, and the winds blew and beat on that house; and it did not fall, for it was founded on the rock. "But everyone who hears these sayings of Mine, and does not do them, will be like a foolish man who built his house on the sand: 27 and the rain descended, the floods came, and the winds blew and beat on that house; and it fell. And great was its fall." (Matt 7:24) And he said unto them, know ye not this parable? and how then will ye know all parables? (Mark 4:13) And I will give unto thee the keys of the kingdom of heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt bind on earth shall be bound in heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven. (Matthew 16:19) Verily, verily, I say unto you, The hour is coming, and now is, when the dead shall hear the voice of the Son of God: and they that hear shall live. (John 5:25)

The channel owner exclaims, "This truly is the 2nd Coming of the 1st Gospel of Christ."

Seekers watch the 3-minute official HD video trailer of this new 1-hour life changing documentary "The 40 Parable."

Visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pNsEs2mPmYE

