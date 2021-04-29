Worldwide Pulp & Paper Chemicals Industry to 2030 - Increasing E-Commerce Activities With High-Quality Paper Packaging Materials is Driving Demand

DUBLIN, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market: Plant capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Process, Technology, Demand & Supply, End Use, Sales Channel, Region, Competition, Trade, Customer, and Price Intelligence Market Analysis (2015-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Pulp & Paper Chemicals demand is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 3.68%. These chemicals are used in paper industry to produce specialty papers which enhances the functional properties like strength, water resistant, brightness, and colour of the paper. Also, these chemicals reduces the energy and water consumption in the production of paper. The chemicals used in the production of paper accounts for the reduction of paper waste. The paper produced is having various applications in writing, labelling, packaging, and others. Pulp & Paper are mainly produced from cellulosic fibres and different plant materials. These chemicals are basically used in the paper industry to enhance the performance and quality of the paper. The chemicals used are coating chemicals, process chemicals, functional chemicals, polymer chemicals, bleaching & RCF, pulp, pigments & filters. Paper & Pulp chemicals are used in the internal processes of the paper manufacturing. These chemicals increase the stability, productivity, performance, and cost efficiency in the manufacturing processes of paper.



The chemicals have wide variety of applications in various paper industries for manufacturing of different kinds of papers such as packing papers, magazines, laminations, envelopes, and tissue papers. The major end uses of these chemicals are in speciality additives, fillers and coating pigments, bleaching and de-inking chemicals, and pulping chemicals.



Asia pacific region dominated the global Pulp & Paper Market due to rapid industrialization and urbanization in major economies such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea. The rise in demand of high-quality paper in the packaging applications with the rising per capita consumption of paper and the gradually increasing spending on personal hygiene increased the overall demand in this region. Additionally, the increasing e-commerce activities in the region with high-quality paper packaging materials increases the demand of Pulp & Paper Chemicals.



Years Considered for this Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2030

Objective of the Study:

To assess the demand-supply scenario of Pulp & Paper Chemicals which covers production, demand, and supply of Pulp & Paper Chemicals market globally.

To analyse and forecast the market size of Pulp & Paper Chemicals.

To classify and forecast global Pulp & Paper Chemicals market based on technology, end-use and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for global Pulp & Paper Chemicals market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global Pulp & Paper Chemicals market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of Pulp & Paper Chemicals.

Some of the major key players operating in the global Pulp & Paper market are Kemira Oyj, AkzoNobel N.V., BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Nalco Holdings, and Ashland, Inc. etc.



To extract data for the global Pulp & Paper Chemicals market, primary research surveys were conducted with Pulp & Paper Chemicals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers, and end users. While interviewing, the respondents were also inquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. Moreover, the publisher analyzed various end user segments and projected a positive outlook for the global Pulp & Paper Chemicals market over the coming years.



The publisher calculated Pulp & Paper Chemicals demand globally by analyzing the historical data and demand forecast which was carried out considering imported Cellulose used for production of Pulp & Paper Chemicals. The publisher sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated them by analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, association reports, annual reports, etc., were also studied.



Key Target Audience:

Pulp & Paper Chemicals manufacturers and other stakeholders

Organizations, forums, and alliances related to Pulp & Paper Chemicals distribution

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers.

Market research organizations and consulting companies

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as Pulp & Paper Chemicals manufacturers, customers and policy makers. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years (next two to five years), thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.



Report Scope:



In this report, global Pulp & Paper Chemicals market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Market, by End Use: Speciality additives, Fillers and Coating pigments, Bleaching and De-inking chemicals, and Pulping chemicals and Others.

Market By Sales Channel: Direct Sales, Direct Import, Distributor & Traders, Retailer

Market, by Region: North America , APAC, Europe , MEA, South America

Competitive Landscape:



The publisher offers detailed analysis of major players including basic company details, segmental/product information, financial matrices, growth strategies, expansion plans, collaborations, SWOT analysis, etc.to give a comprehensive and meaningful insights on the respective product market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product & Type Overview



2. Global Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market Outlook, 2015-2030

2.1. Capacity, By Volume

2.1.1. By Region

2.2. Production

2.2.1. By Region

2.3. Operating Efficiency

2.3.1. By Region

2.4. Capacity, By Location

2.5. Capacity, By Process

2.6. Capacity, By Technology



3. Global Pulp & Paper Chemicals Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

3.1. By End Use

3.2. By Sales Channel

3.3. By Region

3.4. By Company



4. North America Pulp & Paper Chemicals Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

4.1. By End Use

4.2. By Sales Channel

4.3. By Country



5. Asia Pacific Pulp & Paper Chemicals Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

5.1. By End Use

5.2. By Sales Channel

5.3. By Country



6. Europe Pulp & Paper Chemicals Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

6.1. By End Use

6.2. By Sales Channel

6.3. By Country



7. MEA Pulp & Paper Chemicals Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

7.1. By End Use

7.2. By Sales Channel

7.3. By Country



8. South America Pulp & Paper Chemicals Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

8.1. By End Use

8.2. By Sales Channel

8.3. By Country



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Profiles

9.1.1. Basic Details

9.1.2. Financials

9.1.3. Segmental/Product Information

9.1.4. Expansion Plans

9.1.5. SWOT Analysis

9.1.6. Key Strategy



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Global Foreign Trade - Top 10 Importing Country and Top 10 Exporting Country, By Value & Volume



12. Market Trends & developments



13. Strategic Recommendations



14. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



