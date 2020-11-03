Worldwide Pulp and Root Repair Industry to 2027 - Increasing Dental Health Infrastructure Presents Opportunities
Nov 03, 2020, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pulp and Root Repair Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product (Bioceramic Liners, Bioceramic Sealers, and Restoratives), Application (Root Canal Treatment (RCT), Pulpotomy, Pulp Capping, and Others), and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the global pulp and root repair system market is expected to reach US$ 4,097.13 million in 2027 from US$ 2,706.43 million in 2019;it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and the factors driving and hindering the market growth.
Based on the application, the global pulp and root repair market is segmented into root canal treatment, pulp capping, pulpotomy, and others.The root canal treatment segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. The growing number of root canal procedures and rising access to these procedures due to increasing number of dental facilities are offering significant opportunities for the growth of the segmental market. According to a study published by the American Association of Endodontists (AAE) in 2020, ~15 million root canal procedures are performed each year in the US.Further, the pulp capping segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The growth of the pulp and root repair market is primarily attributed to the factors such as increasing prevalence of dental conditions and rising investments in endodontics. However, high cost of dental treatments restrains the growth of the market.
The substantial impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the pulp and root repair market is expected to last for the next few quarters. The imposition of lockdown and social distancing measures, and major focus on prevention and treatment of this disease has led to decline in number of pulp and root repair procedures in the world. In addition, the adverse effect of the pandemic on per capita income of populations is also likely to influence the preference for dental care and services during the forecast period.
Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., COLTENE Group, AVALON BIOMED (NuSmile Ltd.), Angelus Industria de Produtos Odontologicos S/A, Medicept, Innovative BioCeramix, Inc., Septodont, Brasseler USA, and ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION are few of the leading companies operating in the pulp and root repair market.
The report segments global pulp and root repair market as follows:
By Product
- Bioceramic Liners
- Bioceramic Sealers
- Restoratives
By Application
- Root Canal Treatment
- Pulp Capping
- Pulpotomy
- Others
By Geography
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
South & Central America (SCAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Pulp and Root Repair Market - Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Pulp and Root Repair Market - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis
4.3 Expert Opinions
5. Pulp and Root Repair Market- Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Dental Diseases
5.1.2 Rising Investments in Endodontics
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 High Cost of Dental Treatments
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Increasing Dental Health Infrastructure
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Rising Emphasis on Regenerative Endodontics
5.5 Impact analysis
6. Pulp and Root Repair Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Pulp and Root Repair Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis
6.2 Global Pulp and Root Repair Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players
7. Pulp and Root Repair Market - Product
7.1 Overview
7.2 Pulp and Root Repair Market Share, Product, 2019 and 2027 (%)
7.4 Bioceramic Liners
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.1.1 Bioceramic Liners: Pulp and Root Repair Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
7.5 Bioceramic Sealers
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.1.1 Bioceramic Sealers: Pulp and Root Repair Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
7.6 Restoratives
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.1.1 Restoratives: Pulp and Root Repair Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
8. Pulp and Root Repair Market- Application
8.1 Overview
8.2 Pulp and Root Repair Market Share, Application, 2019 and 2027 (%)
8.4 Root Canal Treatment (RCT)
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.1.1 Root Canal Treatment (RCT): Pulp and Root Repair Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
8.5 Pulpotomy
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.1.1 Pulpotomy: Pulp and Root Repair Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
8.6 Pulp Capping
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.1.1 Pulp Capping: Pulp and Root Repair Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
8.7 Others
8.7.1 Overview
8.7.1.1 Others: Pulp and Root Repair Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
9. Pulp and Root Repair Market - Geographic Analysis
9.1 North America: Pulp and Root Repair Market
9.2 Europe: Pulp and Root Repair Market
9.3 Asia Pacific: Pulp and Root Repair Market
9.4 Middle East & Africa: Pulp and Root Repair Market
9.5 South and Central America: Pulp and Root Repair Market
10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Pulp and Root Repair Market
10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11. Pulp and Root Repair Market -Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)
11.3 Organic Developments
11.3.1 Overview
11.4 Inorganic Developments
11.4.1 Overview
12. Company Profiles
12.1 Ivoclar Vivadent AG
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 Dentsply Sirona Inc.
12.2.1 Key Facts
12.2.2 Business Description
12.2.3 Products and Services
12.2.4 Financial Overview
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Developments
12.3 COLTENE Group
12.3.1 Key Facts
12.3.2 Business Description
12.3.3 Products and Services
12.3.4 Financial Overview
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Developments
12.4 AVALON BIOMED (NuSmile Ltd.)
12.4.1 Key Facts
12.4.2 Business Description
12.4.3 Products and Services
12.4.4 Financial Overview
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Developments
12.5 Angelus Industria de Produtos Odontologicos S/A
12.5.1 Key Facts
12.5.2 Business Description
12.5.3 Products and Services
12.5.4 Financial Overview
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Developments
12.6 Medicept
12.6.1 Key Facts
12.6.2 Business Description
12.6.3 Products and Services
12.6.4 Financial Overview
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Developments
12.7 Innovative BioCeramix, Inc
12.7.1 Key Facts
12.7.2 Business Description
12.7.3 Products and Services
12.7.4 Financial Overview
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Developments
12.8 Septodont
12.8.1 Key Facts
12.8.2 Business Description
12.8.3 Products and Services
12.8.4 Financial Overview
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Key Developments
12.9 Brasseler USA
12.9.1 Key Facts
12.9.2 Business Description
12.9.3 Products and Services
12.9.4 Financial Overview
12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Key Developments
12.10 ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION
12.10.1 Key Facts
12.10.2 Business Description
12.10.3 Products and Services
12.10.4 Financial Overview
12.10.5 SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Key Developments
13. Appendix
13.1 About the Publisher
13.2 Word Index
