Worldwide Quantum Computing Industry to 2043: Start-ups Raised a Total of $1.85 Billion in 2022, up from $1.67 Billion in 2021

Quantum computing is still at an early stage, but the market is developing rapidly with public and private investment of over $40 billion to date. Large corporations, governments and start-ups are investing billions for what is expected to be a trillion dollar market within the report timeframe.

Start-ups raised a total of $1.85 billion in 2022, up from $1.67 billion in 2021 with large-scale funding continuing into 2023, including:

Quantum Motion: £42 M

Quantum Brilliance: $18 M

PASQAL: €100 M

Welinq: €5 M

Quantum Machines: $20 M

Oxford Ionics: £30 M

Development of quantum computing will enable innovations in markets such as drug discovery, chemicals, supply chain management, financial services and telecommunications. As well as focusing on quantum computing, this report also covers related areas of quantum technologies including communications and sensing.

Report contents include:

Analysis of quantum computing and related technologies. including hardware, software, cloud-based services, chemistry and AI for chemicals & biotech, quantum cryptography, quantum communications, and quantum sensing.

Market analysis of quantum computing in pharma, chemicals, automotive, financial services and other sectors.

Investment funding 2020-2023.

Industry developments 2020-2023.

Market maps for quantum computing and quantum technologies.

Value chain.

Technology and market challenges.

Global revenues 2023-2043.

Profiles of 167 quantum computing and technologies companies. Companies profiled include Algorithmiq, Infleqtion, IonQ, Kipu Quantum, Multiverse Computing, Nu Quantum, Origin Quantum, Oxford Ionics, Oxford Quantum Circuits, Pasqal, Planqc, PsiQuantum, Q-CTRL, QuantWare, Quantagonia, QuantrolOx, QuantrolOx, Quantum Bridge Technologies, Quantum Brilliance, Quantum Motion, Qunnect, SCALINQ, TuringQ and Welinq.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 TERMS AND DEFINITIONS

3 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

3.1 What is quantum computing?

3.1.1 Classical vs quantum computing

3.1.2 Quantum computing technology

3.1.3 Quantum algorithms

3.1.4 Hardware

3.1.5 Software

3.1.6 Cloud-based services

3.2 Quantum computers and processors

3.2.1 Superconducting qubits

3.2.1.1 Technology description

3.2.1.2 Market players

3.2.2 Optical qubits

3.2.2.1 Technology description

3.2.2.2 Market players

3.2.3 Neutral atom qubits

3.2.3.1 Technology description

3.2.3.2 Market players

3.2.4 Ion traps

3.2.4.1 Technology description

3.2.4.2 Market players

3.2.5 Silicon spin qubit

3.2.5.1 Technology description

3.2.5.2 Market players

3.2.6 Diamond-defect qubits

3.2.6.1 Technology description

3.2.6.2 Market players

3.2.7 Topological qubits

3.2.7.1 Technology description

3.2.7.2 Market players

3.2.8 Quantum annealers

3.2.8.1 Technology description

3.2.8.2 Market players

3.3 Quantum computing software

3.3.1.1 Technology description

3.3.1.2 Market players

3.4 Other crossover quantum technologies

3.4.1 Quantum chemistry and AI

3.4.1.1 Technology description

3.4.1.2 Applications

3.4.1.3 Market players

3.4.2 Quantum cryptography

3.4.2.1 Technology description

3.4.2.2 Applications

3.4.2.3 Market players

3.4.3 Quantum communications

3.4.3.1 Technology description

3.4.3.2 Applications

3.4.3.3 Market players

3.4.4 Quantum sensing

3.4.4.1 Technology description

3.4.4.2 Applications

3.4.4.3 Market players

3.5 Technical challenges

4 MARKET ANALYSIS

4.1 The market in 2023

4.2 Markets and applications for quantum computing

4.2.1 Pharmaceuticals

4.2.1.1 Market overview

4.2.1.2 Market players

4.2.2 Chemicals

4.2.2.1 Market overview

4.2.2.2 Market players

4.2.3 Automotive

4.2.3.1 Market overview

4.2.3.2 Market players

4.2.4 Financial services

4.2.4.1 Market overview

4.2.4.2 Market players

4.2.5 Other markets

4.3 Investment funding

4.4 Public funding of quantum computing, by country

4.5 Quantum computing market map

4.6 Quantum computing value chain

4.7 Technology readiness level

4.8 Industry developments 2020-2023

4.9 Market map for quantum technologies companies

4.10 Global market revenues, 2023-2043

4.11 Market challenges

5 COMPANY PROFILES (167 company profiles)

6 REFERENCES

Companies Mentioned:

