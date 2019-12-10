Worldwide Real Estate: 2019 Annual Report - What's Next for Digital Transactions Online?

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 Real Estate Annual Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Will iBuying affect the future of real estate marketplaces - or is it just a fad? What's next for digital transactions online?

The all-new 2019 Real Estate Marketplaces Annual focuses on these questions. It also features:

  • Top 50: Ranking the largest real estate advertising sites around the world - with some surprises
  • Industry Trends: Rentals, for-sale-by-owner marketplaces and more
  • Company Spotlights: Highlighting big players in the industry - from 99Acres to Zillow - and many more
  • Companies to Watch: See what four companies are doing that you're not
  • Across the Globe: What are the leading companies in 57 countries around the world?
  • New Products and Services: See what's trending and what's not
  • And much more in this 144-page report...

Key Topics Covered

Executive summary

Industry trends

  • Click here, sell your home: Is Ibuying the future?
  • How real estate sites are moving to transactions
  • Rentals are booming - but where's the disruption
  • For-sale-by-owner - a niche or ready for the mainstream?
  • German proptech scene sets marker for rest of Europe

Company spotlights

  • 99Acres: Incumbent top despite prolonged market crash
  • Idealista: The quiet giant consolidating leadership in Spain
  • ImmobilienScout24 and Immowelt Group:
  • Two media majors focus on differentiation in Germany
  • Otodom.pl: Rivals search for added value to compete
  • REA Group and Domain: Australia-based verticals continue to weather prolonged downturn
  • Rightmove: U.K. major boasts triple the revenue of No. 2
  • Zameen: Long-time leader faces new crop of challengers
  • Zillow: Premier Agent's stagnation drives new models
  • Companies to watch
  • CoStar: Radical shift brings in new era of success
  • PurpleBricks: When digital disruption nosedives
  • Lun: Ukraine-based aggregator goes global
  • Mgzf: Capitalizing on boom in Chinese rentals

Top 50 real estate marketplaces and classifieds sites

New products and tech: Global roundup

Top real estate marketplaces and classifieds by country

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y06t6p

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

