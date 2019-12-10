Worldwide Real Estate: 2019 Annual Report - What's Next for Digital Transactions Online?

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 Real Estate Annual Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Will iBuying affect the future of real estate marketplaces - or is it just a fad? What's next for digital transactions online?

The all-new 2019 Real Estate Marketplaces Annual focuses on these questions. It also features:

Top 50: Ranking the largest real estate advertising sites around the world - with some surprises

Industry Trends: Rentals, for-sale-by-owner marketplaces and more

Company Spotlights: Highlighting big players in the industry - from 99Acres to Zillow - and many more

Companies to Watch: See what four companies are doing that you're not

Across the Globe: What are the leading companies in 57 countries around the world?

New Products and Services: See what's trending and what's not

And much more in this 144-page report...

Key Topics Covered



Executive summary

Industry trends

Click here, sell your home: Is Ibuying the future?

How real estate sites are moving to transactions

Rentals are booming - but where's the disruption

For-sale-by-owner - a niche or ready for the mainstream?

German proptech scene sets marker for rest of Europe

Company spotlights

99Acres: Incumbent top despite prolonged market crash

Idealista: The quiet giant consolidating leadership in Spain

ImmobilienScout24 and Immowelt Group:

Two media majors focus on differentiation in Germany

Otodom.pl: Rivals search for added value to compete

REA Group and Domain: Australia -based verticals continue to weather prolonged downturn

-based verticals continue to weather prolonged downturn Rightmove: U.K. major boasts triple the revenue of No. 2

Zameen: Long-time leader faces new crop of challengers

Zillow: Premier Agent's stagnation drives new models

Companies to watch

CoStar: Radical shift brings in new era of success

PurpleBricks: When digital disruption nosedives

Lun: Ukraine -based aggregator goes global

-based aggregator goes global Mgzf: Capitalizing on boom in Chinese rentals

Top 50 real estate marketplaces and classifieds sites



New products and tech: Global roundup



Top real estate marketplaces and classifieds by country

Companies Mentioned



58.com

591.com.tw

5i5j.com

999.md

Aarz.pk

Adevinta

Agea

AirBnB

Aksoy Group

Alibaba

AnixMedia

Anjuke

Ant Financial

ApartmentGuide

ApartmentList

Apartments.com

AtHome

AvaiBook

Avito.ru

Axel Springer

Badi

Baixing.com

Baletu

BatDongSan.com.vn

Bayut.com

BezRealitky.cz

Blackprint Booster

Blocket

BoligPortal.dk

Boliga.dk

Boligsiden.dk

Booking.com

Booli.se

BuyRentKenya.com

Casa.it

Caxton

Centris.ca

Cian.ru

CityExpert.rs

CoStar

Commonfloor

Companies in this edition

Cozy

Craigslist

DDProperty.com

Danke Apartments

Dogan Holding

Dogus1

DomClick

Domain

Domiporta

DomoFond

Domovita.by

DotProperty

EBay

EMPG

EMoov

EdgeProp.sg

El Tiempo

Elara

EmlakJet.com

Etuovi.com

EverReal

Facebook Marketplace

Fang

Flatfy

Flatfy

ForRent

ForSaleByOwner.com

Fotocasa.es

Frontier Digital Ventures

Funda.nl

Ganji.com

General Atlantic

Graana.com

Groupe Rossel

Grupo Zap

Gumtree

Habitaclia.com

Haraj1

Hemnet

Hittahem.se

HomeAway

HomeDay

HomeLister

Homes.co.jp

HomesThailand

Homie

HotPads

Housell.com

Housfy.com

Housing

Hurriyetemlak.com

IConstruye

Idealista

Ikman.lk

Ilaan.com

Immobiliare.it

ImmobilienScout

Immonet

Immowelt

Ingatlan

Ke.com

Kolesa Group

Krisha.kz

La Bote Immo

Lamudi

Lapcom

Le Figaro

LeaseLock

Lianjia

Lifull

Logic-Immo

Loop Imoveis

Lovely

Lun

Mafra

MagicBricks

Makaan

Maklaro

MapSolutions

McMakler

MediaHuis

Mercado Libre

Mercardo Livre

Mgzf

Mineko

Mitula

Money.co.uk

Morizon

Movoto

MubaWab.ma

NNV

NZME

Naukri.com

Navent

NewHome.ch

NextDoor

Nieruchomosci-Online.pl

NoBroker

Nomu.com

OLX

OfferPad

OkayLah

OnTheMarket

OpenDoor

OpenRent

Otodom

PB.pl

Paruvendu

PerchPeek

PriceFinder

PriceTown

PropTiger

Property

Property.com

PropertyFinder

PropertyGuru

Proptech

Prosus

PurpleBricks

Qasa

QuintoAndar

REA Group

ReBita

RealEstate.com

Realogy

RealtBy

Realtor.com

Realty.Mail.ru

Realty.Yandex.ru

Recruit Holdings

Redefy

Redfin

Remax

Rent.com.au

RentBerry

RentPath

Rental Beast

Rentals.com

Rew.com

Rightmove

Ringier

Roam

Rocket Internet

Rumah.com

SReality

Sahibinden.com

Sanoma

Sberbank

Schibsted

Scout

SeLoger

Seznam

ShareNext.jp

Silver Lake

SonarHome

SpareRoom.co.uk

SpitoGatos1

SpotAHome

Subito.it

SukimaSwwitch.jp

Suumo.jp

TaoBao

Telegraaf

Telekurier

TradeMe

Trovit

Trulia

USRealty

USwitch.co.uk

Ubiflow

UchiComi

VivaReal

Wg-Gesucht

WikiCasa.it

Xe.gr

Xiangyu

Zameen

ZapImoveis

Zestimate

Zhdclink.com

Zillow

Zingat.com

Ziroom

Zoopla

Zumper

