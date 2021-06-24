Worldwide Refinery CDU Industry to 2025 - Access Competitors Portfolio

DUBLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Refinery Crude Distillation Units (CDU) Outlook to 2025 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Crude Distillation Units" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global crude distillation unit capacity (CDU) capacity increased from 99,284 thousand barrels per day (mbd) in 2015 to 103,067 mbd in 2020 at an Average Annual Growth Rate (AAGR) of 0.7 percent.

It is expected to increase from 103,067 mbd in 2020 to 114,416 mbd in 2025 at an AAGR of 2.1 percent. The US, China, Russia, India, and Japan are the major countries that accounted for 47.2 percent of the total global CDU capacity in 2020.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Global Refinery CDU, Snapshot

2.1. Global Refinery CDU, Key Data, 2020

2.2. Global Refinery CDU, Planned and Announced CDUs

2.3. Global Refinery CDU, New CDUs and Capacity Expansions by Region

2.4. Global Refinery CDU, Regional Comparisons



3. Africa Refinery CDU

3.1. Africa Refinery CDU, Snapshot

3.2. Africa Refinery CDU, Planned and Announced CDUs, Capacity Expansions and Capex by Country

3.3. Africa Refinery CDU, New CDUs and Capacity Expansions by Key Countries

3.4. Africa Refinery CDU, Egypt

3.5. Africa Refinery CDU, Algeria

3.6. Africa Refinery CDU, South Africa

3.7. Africa Refinery CDU, Nigeria

3.8. Africa Refinery CDU, Libya

3.9. Africa Refinery CDU, Morocco

3.10. Africa Refinery CDU, Sudan

3.11. Africa Refinery CDU, Angola

3.12. Africa Refinery CDU, Cote d'Ivoire

3.13. Africa Refinery CDU, Cameroon

3.14. Africa Refinery CDU, Djibouti

3.15. Africa Refinery CDU, Tunisia

3.16. Africa Refinery CDU, Gabon

3.17. Africa Refinery CDU, Senegal

3.18. Africa Refinery CDU, Zambia

3.19. Africa Refinery CDU, Congo Republic

3.20. Africa Refinery CDU, Niger

3.21. Africa Refinery CDU, Equatorial Guinea

3.22. Africa Refinery CDU, Chad

3.23. Africa Refinery CDU, South Sudan

3.24. Africa Refinery CDU, Ethiopia

3.25. Africa Refinery CDU, Sierra Leone

3.26. Africa Refinery CDU, Zimbabwe

3.27. Africa Refinery CDU, Liberia

3.28. Africa Refinery CDU, Guinea



4. Asia Refinery CDU



5. Caribbean Refinery CDU



6. Central America Refinery CDU



7. Europe Refinery CDU



8. Former Soviet Union Refinery CDU



9. Middle East Refinery CDU



10. North America Refinery CDU



11. Oceania Refinery CDU

11.1. Oceania Refinery CDU, Snapshot

11.2. Oceania Refinery CDU, Australia

11.3. Oceania Refinery CDU, New Zealand

11.4. Oceania Refinery CDU, Papua New Guinea



12. South America Refinery CDU



13. Appendix

13.1. Abbreviations

13.2. Status Definition

13.3. States by PADD Regions Included in the Report

13.4. Methodology

