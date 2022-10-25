Worldwide Refractometers Industry to 2027 - Featuring Topcon Medical System, Nidek, Hill-Rom Services and Xylem Analytics Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Refractometers Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Refractometers market was valued at US$14.568 million in 2020.



Refractometers measure how bending occurs as light passes across different media while travelling. This test determines the salinity or sugar content of a sample, blood protein, sweet taste of beverages, and hydrocarbon content of the motor fuels contained in a sample. Over the forecast period, technological advancements are stimulating a rapid shift towards automatic measures for analyzing refractometry.

In order to check the composition and concentration of sugar in food and beverages, the growing food and beverage industry, especially in emerging economies, is further boosting the growth of the global refractometer market. People with diabetes make up 10.5% of the U.S. population or 34.2 million people.

The number of people with diabetes was estimated at 26,8 million, or 10.2%. In 2018, approximately 7.3 million people still had not been diagnosed with diabetes. According to estimates, diabetes directly killed 1.5 million people in 2019. The result is that consumers are becoming more aware of nutritional information for food and beverage products, which will force manufacturers to develop efficient measures for analyzing this information over the coming years, increasing the demand for refractometers.



Growth Factors

Increasing prevalence of digital refractometers

Using a digital refractometer, researchers can determine the concentration of gel, liquid, or solid samples based on their refractive index. In order to measure the angle of refracted light with photodiode detectors, more concentrated samples refract the light at a greater angle against a prism and are illuminated against a prism.

Various substances, from the concentration of sugar in grape juice to the purity of solvents, can be measured using digital refractometers. They are widely employed in food, chemical, pharmaceutical production, and quality-control applications. The reading of samples can be done manually, semi-automatically, or automatically with digital refractometers.

Digital refractometers offer quick and convenient unit selection and easily export results compared to analogue ones. New OPTi Digital Handheld Refractometers were launched by Bellingham + Stanley and Xylem Analytics. It features a newly refreshed digital handheld refractometer with additional features than ever. In addition to three selectable scales in one device, the device comes with a library of 50 common refractometer scales. Furthermore, the Abbe refractometer from PCE Instruments stands apart by its high accuracy (four decimal places), which stands out among the hand-held refractometers the company offered previously.



For instance, Nidek has announced the launch of the ARK-F/AR-F Keratometer and Auto Refractometer. The ARK-F/AR-F features fully-automatic measurement.



Restraint:

Complex usage

However, a few factors limit the benefits of refractometers. Having a refractive index below the prism makes it hard to analyze materials. A handheld refractometer must be brought close to the eyes to read a potentially hazardous material.



COVID-19 Insight:

Lifestyle change has affected everyone in every corner of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic. Several changes have occurred in the market as a result. Almost two million people became infected by a coronavirus in 2020. Compared to medical procedures, diagnoses, personal protective equipment, and critical healthcare supplies gained unprecedented demand on the one hand, while their market share declined to a great extent. Moreover, the supply-demand crisis worsened an already dire situation. Thus, the COVID-19 epidemic had severe implications for the market for refractometers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Function Value Chain Analysis

5. GLOBAL REFRACTOMETER MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. Handheld Refractometer

5.2. Abbe Refractometer

5.3. Digital Refractometer

5.4. Inline Process Refractometer

6. GLOBAL REFRACTOMETER MARKET BY FORM

6.1. Portable

6.2. Benchtop

7. GLOBAL REFRACTOMETER MARKET BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

7.1. Pharmaceutical

7.2. Agriculture

7.3. Food and Beverage

7.4. Oil and Gas

8. GLOBAL REFRACTOMETER MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Americas

8.3. Europe Middle East and Africa

8.4. Asia Pacific

9. Competitive Environment and Analysis

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix

10. COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. Topcon Medical System, Inc.

10.2. Nidek Co. Ltd.

10.3. Hill-Rom Services, Inc.

10.4. A.KRUSS Optronic GmbH

10.5. Schmidt+Haensch GmbH & Co.

10.6. Xylem Analytics

10.7. Rudolph Research Analytical

10.8. Hanna Instruments, Inc.

10.9. AMTEK



