Worldwide Release 6th Anniversary Campaign Kicks Off "Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team"

TOKYO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will be holding the Worldwide Release 6th Anniversary Campaign to celebrate the 6th anniversary of the game's worldwide release from Friday, December 1. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.

In addition to the events listed below, other special 6th anniversary events will be held such as the Worldwide Release 6th Anniversary Login Bonus, the Worldwide Release 6th Anniversary: Daily Scenarios, the Worldwide Release 6th Anniversary: All-Out! Dream Match, the Worldwide Release 6th Anniversary Rising Sun Festival Dream Team Cup, and more.

Worldwide Release 6th Anniversary: Gifts for All

Event Period: Friday, December 1 16:00 until Friday, January 5, 2024 13:59 (JST/UTC+9)

All users who log in to the game during the event period will receive an SSR Michael.

Worldwide Release 6th Anniversary: Thank You Gift

Event Period: Tuesday, December 5 0:00 until Friday, January 5, 2024 13:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Log in to the game during the event period to receive the following items.

  • 50 Dreamballs
  • 1 Tamotsu Ide
  • 1 Worldwide Release 6th Anniversary Badge

In addition, users will receive a set number of Worldwide Release 6th Anniversary SSR Transfer Tickets based on their cumulative number of login days thus far.

1 to 365 Days: 1 Ticket
366 to 730 Days: 2 Tickets
731 to 1095 Days: 3 Tickets
1096 to 1459 Days: 4 Tickets
1460 to 1825 Days: 5 Tickets
1826 Days or More: 6 Tickets

Worldwide Release 6th Anniversary SSR Transfer Tickets obtained from the Worldwide Release 6th Anniversary: Thank You Gift event can be used in a special Worldwide Release 6th Anniversary SSR Ticket Transfer. Users can select one player to keep out of the ten players that are displayed.

Some limited-edition players from Dream Festival, Dream Collection, and NEXT DREAM events that were held in the past will also be available in this Transfer.

Fight, Warriors in Blue: Japan National Team Transfer

Event Period: Friday, December 1 16:00 until Friday, December 15 13:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Tsubasa Ozora, Mamoru Izawa, and Shingo Aoi debut as new players wearing the official uniform of the Japan national team. One SSR player is guaranteed on Step 4 and one new SSR player is guaranteed on Step 6.

Starting Friday, December 8, Ken Wakashimazu will also debut as a new player wearing the official uniform of the Japan national team in the Fight, Warriors in Blue: Super Dream Collection.

For further details, please check the in-game announcements or the official social media accounts.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes:                               

Android™ 4.4+, iOS 11.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre:                                                  

Head-to-head football simulation game

Price:                                                    

Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions:                         

Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website:                                

https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official X Account:                             

@tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page:                   

https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel:               

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel:                 

https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright:                                         

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM

© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

