Worldwide Renewable Energy Markets, Technologies, Trends, and CAGR Projections, 2017-2023 - Solar Power (PV, CSP) Expected to Be One of the Fastest-Growing Renewable Technologies
Aug 20, 2019, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Renewable Energy: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Renewable energy sources have had a strong decade of growth. In 2009, they contributed about 10% of global primary fuel supplies. However, the market environment for renewable energy is likely to be more challenging in the years ahead.
As the prices for some renewable energy sources become more competitive, suppliers will be forced to compete. As the price of natural gas declines, the wind power industry, in particular, will be challenged to find ways to lower prices, even as future projects focus on more expensive offshore installations.
Solar power, with its much larger customer and manufacturing base, will be able to respond more quickly, although declining prices and margins will be difficult for suppliers just as the declining business volume will be for the wind power industry. The workhorse of renewable energy - hydro-power - will continue to grow mainly due to contracts signed and financing secured before the recent recession.
China's 13th Five-Year Plan aims to reduce emissions of harmful gases into the atmosphere by producing electricity using renewable resources. The country is expected to remain a key driving factor for the Asia-Pacific market over the forecast period. Additionally, increasing governmental interventions to promote electricity generation using renewable resources in India are expected to contribute to the growth of the regional market over the forecast period.
Regional demand for renewable electricity in Europe is expected to increase mainly due to government policies, particularly in Germany, France, and the U.K.
Efforts to reduce or minimize reliance on conventional energy resources such as oil, natural gas and coal due to growing environmental hazards caused during their use for power generation are expected to remain a key driving factor for the global market. In addition, governmental support in the form of tax benefits and financial incentives in nations such as the U.S., Germany, Iceland, France, the U.K., China, and India is expected to drive production of renewable energy. However, the high costs associated with renewable energy production are expected to hinder market growth over the forecast period.
Hydroelectric has emerged as the leading renewable energy technology, followed by wind power. However, hydroelectric is one of the slowest-growing renewable resources as the industry has shifted its focus toward developing other high-growth technologies such as solar, wind, and ocean. Solar power, including solar photovoltaic (PV) and concentrated solar power (CSP), is expected to be one of the fastest-growing renewable technologies.
Report Synopsis
- 132 data tables
- An overview of the global market for renewable energy and related applications and technologies
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of CAGRs through 2023
- Coverage of the major sources of renewable energy as primary fuels, including hydroelectric, wind, solar, liquid biofuels for transportation, geothermal, and oceanic sources (wave, tidal and thermal)
- Examination of the impact on the renewable energy market brought about by the surging global demand for energy, the impact of climate change on alternative fuels, improvements in technology, and the availability of new materials
- Information on how each source of renewable energy may employ differing technologies, have differing constraints and offer different possibilities to different classes of users
- Comprehensive profiles of major players in the field, including Alstom Power, Bharat Heavy Electricals, General Electric, Hitachi and Toshiba
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Intended Audience
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
- Recent Developments
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Global Renewable Energy Market Overview
- Overview
- Renewable Energy Market Analysis
- Renewable Energy Market Determinants
- Growth of Carbon Dioxide Emission Levels
- Institutions and Programs of Importance for the Renewable Energy Sector
- Green-e Marketplace
- LEED Certification Program
- EPA's Green Power Partnership
- EPA's Center for Corporate Climate Leadership
- The Paris Agreement
- Renewable Energy Market Segmentation
- History of the Renewable Energy Market
- Renewable Energy Installed Capacity
- Growth in Electricity Demand
- Global Roadmaps for Renewable Energy Generation
- Power Generation Policy Support
- New Renewable Energy Support Mechanisms
- Feed-in Tariff/Feed-in Premium
- Other Measures
Chapter 4 Solar Power Market
- Overview
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Solar Power Market
- Solar PV Market
- North American Solar PV Market
- European Solar PV Market
- Asia-Pacific Solar PV Market
- RoW Solar PV Market
- Concentrated Solar Power Market
- North American CSP Market
- European CSP Market
- Asia-Pacific CSP Market
- RoW CSP Market
- Industry Structure of Licensed Capacity
- Licensing Periods
- Legislative Framework for Solar Power
- Competition in the Solar PV Manufacturing Market
Chapter 5 Wind Power Market
- Overview
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Wind Power Market
- Revenue and Installed Capacity by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- RoW
- Installed Capacity Clustering
- Legislative Framework for Wind Power
- Denmark
- The European Union
- India
- Poland
- United States
- Australia
- China
- Competition in the Wind Power Market
- Roadmap for Wind Power Market Development
Chapter 6 Geothermal Power Market
- Overview
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Global Geothermal Energy Market
- Revenue and Installed Capacity by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- RoW
- Geothermal Power Licensing Periods and Legislative Frameworks
- Iceland
- France
- Italy
- Germany
- United States
- Australia
- RoW
- Competition in the Geothermal Energy Market
- Geothermal Investment Trends
- Roadmap of Geothermal Energy Market Development
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- ROW
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7 Hydroelectric Power Market
- Overview
- Run-of-River Hydropower Plant
- Pumped Storage
- Storage Hydropower
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Hydroelectric Power Market
- Revenue and Installed Capacity by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- RoW
- Legislative Framework for Hydroelectric Power
- China
- United States
- India
- Recent General Global Hydropower Trends
Chapter 8 Ocean Energy Market
- Overview
- Types of Ocean Energy Technology
- Wave Energy
- Marine Current Energy
- Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Unstable Oil Prices
- Global Warming
- Declining Demand for Nuclear Power
- Use of Coal
- Ocean Power Market
- Revenue and Installed Capacity Markets by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- RoW
- Licensing Period and Industry Structure for Licensed Capacity
- Legislative Framework for Ocean Power
- Competition in the Ocean Power Market
- Recent News and Developments in the Global Ocean Power Market by Country
- Belgium
- Canada
- China
- Denmark
- European Commission
- France
- Germany
- India
- Ireland
- Italy
- Republic of Korea
- Mexico
- The Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Portugal
- Singapore
- Spain
- Sweden
- United Kingdom
- The United States
Chapter 9 Liquid Biofuels for the Transportation Sector
- Overview
- Biofuel Feedstocks
- Crop Feedstock
- Cellulosic Feedstock
- Algae Feedstock
- Carbon Dioxide Feedstock
- Types of Biofuels
- Conventional Biofuels
- Advanced Biofuels
- End-Products of Biofuels
- Cellulosic Ethanol
- Biodiesel
- Biogas
- Syngas
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Biodiesel Market
- Revenue and Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- RoW
- Legislative Framework for Biofuels
- E.U. legislation for Biofuels and Biomass for Energy Purposes
- U.S. Legislation for Biofuels and Biomass for Energy Purposes
- U.S. National Renewable Fuel Standard
- California Low Carbon Fuel Standard
- Competition in the Biofuel Market
- Roadmap of Biofuel Market Development
Chapter 10 Factors Influencing Demand for Renewable Energy
- Demographic Population Changes
- Age
- Household Composition
- Increasing Income
- Government Subsidies
- European Union
- United States
- Factors influencing Solar Energy
- International Support for Photovoltaics
- European Activities
- Implementing the Vision in Europe
- Germany's National Program
- European Photovoltaic Industry Association
- Japanese PV Efforts
- Chinese Central Planning
- National Energy Administration of China
- 13th Renewable Energy Development Five-Year Plan (2016-2020)
- India
- India 175 GW Renewable Energy Target for 2022
- Other International Support for Solar Energy
- Standards and Conformity Assessment Organizations
- Economics and Costs of PV Installations
- Solar Rebates and Incentives
- U.S. PV Incentive Programs
- State PV Incentives
- Property Tax Exemptions
- Sales Tax Exemptions
- Federal PV Incentives
- Emissions Trading Programs
- Emissions Trading Systems
- Chinese Pilot Trading Schemes
Chapter 11 Government Regulations
- Government Commitments to Environmental Measures
- Feed-In Tariffs
- Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS)
- Power Purchase Agreements
- Production Tax Credits
- Renewable Energy Governing Bodies
- United Nations Environment Programme
- Division of Early Warning and Assessment
- Division of Environmental Policy Division of Technology, Industry and Economics
- Division of Policy Development and Law
- Division of Environmental Policy Implementation
- Division of Regional Cooperation
- Division of Environmental Conventions
- Global Environment Facility
- UNEP Governing Bodies
- UNEP Partnerships
- UNEP Scientific Advisory Groups
- The Ecosystem Conservation Group
- Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change
- The Joint Group of Experts on the Scientific Aspects of Marine Environmental Protection
- UNEP Energy Branch
- Renewable Energy
- Energy Efficiency
- Sustainable Transport
- Alternative Fuels
- Round-table of Sustainable Biofuels
- International Resource Panel
- Promoting Vehicle Energy Efficiency
- Bioenergy Program
- Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change
- European Commission
- European Energy Commission
- U.S. State, Local and Foreign Government Agencies
- U.S. DOE
- Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy
- Biomass
- Geothermal Power
- Solar Power
- Hydropower
- Vehicles
- Federal Energy Management Program
- Weatherization Intergovernmental Program
- U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
- EPA Energy
- EPA Energy Star
- Regional Government Initiatives
- Local Government Initiatives
Chapter 12 Challenges to Renewable Energy Adoption
- Solar Power
- Capital Costs
- PV Standards and Safety
- International Standards
- The Global Approval Program
- Other Organizations
- Hazardous Substances
- Biofuels
- Wave Energy and the Environment
- Fish, Marine Life and Endangered Species
- Visual Appearance and Noise
- Sedimentary Flow Patterns
- Device Fluid Leaks
- Conflicts with Recreational Activities
- U.S. Permit Process
- FERC Process
Chapter 13 Patent Review/ New Developments
- Technologies
- Biotechnology
- Nanotechnology
- Renewable Energy Patents
Chapter 14 Company Profiles
- Large Multi-Sector Operators
- Acciona
- BP
- RWE
- RWE Npower Plc
- Renewable Energy Industry Suppliers
- ABB Ltd.
- Alstom Power
- Andritz Ag
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
- Dongfang Electric Corp. Ltd.
- Fuji Electric Group
- General Electric
- Harbin Electric Co. Ltd.
- Hitachi
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- Mitsubishi Power Systems America
- Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
- Siemens Ag (Hydropower)
- Toshiba Corp.
- Hydropower
- Agder Energi
- BC Hydro And Power Authority
- Centrais Eltricas Brasileiras S.A. (Eletrobras)
- China Huadian
- China Yangtze Power Co. Ltd.
- Duke Energy Corp.
- Georgia Power Co.
- Hydro Green Energy
- Hydro-Qubec
- Ontario Power Generation
- Rushydro
- Shaoyang Hengyuan Zijiang Hydroelectric Equipment Co., Ltd.
- Sinohydro
- Stat Kraft As
- Voith Ag
- Wind Energy
- Acciona
- Enercon Gmbh
- Nordex Se
- Siemensgamesa
- (Xinjiang) Goldwind Science And Technology
- Solar Energy
- Canadian Solar Inc.
- First Solar Inc.
- Hanwha Qcells
- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.
- JA Solar Pv Technology Co. Ltd.
- Jinkosolar Holding Co. Ltd.
- Kyocera
- Motech Industries
- Schott Solar Csp
- Shanghai Ja Solar Pv Technology Co. Ltd.
- Sharp Corp.
- Solar Frontier Ltd.
- Sunpower Corp.
- Suntech
- Trina Solar Ltd.
- Yingli Solar
- Liquid Biofuels For Transportation
- Amyris Biotechnologies Inc.
- Archers Daniels Midland
- Biojet Corp.
- Bluefire Renewables
- Cosan
- Coskata
- Green Plains Renewable Energy Inc.
- Greenshift Corp.
- Gushan Environmental Energy
- Poet Llc
- Rentech Inc.
- Sapphire Energy Inc.
- Solazyme Inc.
- Sustainable Oils
- Thorney Technologies Ltd
- Valero Energy Corp.
- Verenium Biofuels Corp.
- Geothermal Energy
- Altarock Energy Inc.
- Calpine Corp.
- Chevron Corp.
- Comisin Federal De Electricidad
- Enel S.P.A.
- Energy Development Corp.
- Mercury Nz Ltd (Mighty River Power)
- Ormat Technologies Inc.
- Reykjavik Energy (Orkuveita Reykjavkur)
- Toshiba Power Systems
- Ocean Power
- Andritz Hydro Hammerfes
- Aquamarine Power
- Aw-Energy
- AWS Ocean Energy Ltd.
- Biopower Systems Pty Ltd.
- Carnegie Wave Energy
- Ocean Power Technologies
- Openhydro
- Orecon
- Pelamis Wave Power
- Renewable Energy Holdings
- SDE
- Seabased Ab
- Simec Atlantis Energy (Marine Current Turbines)
- Syncwave Energy Inc.
- Trident Energy Ltd.
- Voith Hydro Wavegen Ltd.
- Wave Dragon
- Wave Energy
- Wave Star Energy
Chapter 15 Renewable Energy Ministries
- Ministry of Environmental Protection, People's Republic of China
- Mandates
- Departments
- National Action Plan on Climate Change
- Responsibilities
- Current Environmental Situation
- Key Areas and Main Tasks
- Ministry of Environment and Forests of India
- U.K. Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
- Sustainable Development
- SDIG Targets
- Biodiversity
- Sustainable Communities
- Governance and Delivery
- Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Building and Nuclear Safety of Germany
