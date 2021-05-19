Worldwide Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Industry to 2028 - by Type, Application, End-users and Geography

DUBLIN, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Application, and End Users" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The increasing investment by government organization as well as growing demand from military forces is a major factor driving the growth of the rescue hoists and cargo winches market. Countries in various regions, such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America, are heavily investing in procuring the most advance and highly capable rescue hoists and cargo winches. Rescue hoists are used in approximately one in four government owned helicopters across the world. Rescue hoists and cargo winches are used to support the personnel during rescue, insertion, or extraction operation.



The rescue hoists and cargo winches market is segmented into type, application, and end users, and geography. Based on type, the rescue hoists and cargo winches market is further segmented into hoists, winches, and ground support equipment. In 2020, the hoists segment accounted for a significant share in the global rescue hoists and cargo winches market. Based on application, the rescue hoists and cargo winches market are further segmented into search and rescue, medevac, utility, and law enforcement and firefighting. In 2020, the search and rescue segment accounted for a significant share in the global rescue hoists and cargo winches market.

Based on end-users, the rescue hoists and cargo winches market are further segmented into military forces, law enforcement agencies, fire fighters, and medical evacuation crews. In 2020, the law enforcement agencies segment accounted for a significant share in the global rescue hoists and cargo winches market. Geographically, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, the North America segment accounted for a significant share in the global rescue hoists and cargo winches market.



The rescue hoist and cargo winches market players' businesses have been severely affected by destabilization in aircraft (both fixed wing aircraft and helicopters) production. The situation and cargo winches market players had been worsened by the substantial disruption in component supply chain. Since, the rescue hoist and cargo winches are electro-mechanical products, the disruption in electronics and mechanical parts supply chain due to border closures have negatively impacted the production volumes of rescue hoists and cargo winches.

This factor hindered the growth of rescue hoists and cargo winches market. The lower production of helicopter volumes resulted in less than usual demand for rescue hoists and cargo winches among the helicopter manufacturers. According to General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA), the helicopter shipment dropped by 19.2% from 2019 to 2020. Further, several fixed wing aircraft such as Boeing C17 and Embraer KC-390 and others that use cargo winches also experienced lower production in 2020. Thus, lower output of fixed wing aircraft and helicopters resulted in a drop in demand for rescue hoists and cargo winches, thereby negatively impacting the growth of the market in 2020.



Breeze-Eastern, LLC; Dart Aerospace; KubanAviaService; Lift-It Manufacturing Company, Inc; VINCORION; Zephyr International; Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies Corporation Company; Honeywell International Inc.; Sika Interplant Systems Limited; and Lite Flite ApS are among a few major players operating in the global rescue hoists and cargo winches market.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global rescue hoists and cargo winches market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global rescue hoists and cargo winches market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.3 Threat to New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat to Substitutes

4.2.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis



5. Global Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Investment by Government Organization

5.1.2 Continuous Demand from Military Forces

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Weight of External Hoist Systems and Limited Attraction among Air Ambulance Service Providers

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Investment in Research & Development by Manufacturers

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Advancement in Hoists and Winches

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market Global Overview

6.2 Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market Global Overview

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market, by Type (2020 & 2028)

7.3 Hoists

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Hoists: Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Winches

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Winches: Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Ground Support Equipment

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Ground Support Equipment: Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market, By Application (2020 & 2028)

8.3 Search and Rescue

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Search and Rescue: Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 MedEvac

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 MedEvac: Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Utility

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Utility: Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.6 Law Enforcement and Firefighting

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Law Enforcement and Firefighting: Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market Analysis - By End Users

9.1 Overview

9.2 Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market, By End Users (2020 & 2028)

9.3 Military Forces

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Military Forces: Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Law Enforcement Agencies

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Law Enforcement Agencies: Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5 Fire Fighters

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Fire Fighters: Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.6 Medical Evacuation Crews

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Medical Evacuation Crews: Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2028

10.3 Europe: Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028

10.4 APAC: Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market, Revenue and Forecast To 2028

10.5 MEA: Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market, Revenue and Forecast To 2028

10.6 SAM: Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 South America



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 New Product Development



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Breeze-Eastern, LLC

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Dart Aerospace

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 KubanAviaService

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 LIFT-IT MANUFACTURING COMPANY, INC

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 VINCORION

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Zephyr International

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies Corporation Company

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Honeywell International Inc.

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Sika Interplant Systems Limited

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Lite Flite ApS

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/77vni2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

