Worldwide Retail Analytics Industry to 2025 - Players Include Microsoft, IBM and Oracle Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Retail Analytics Market by Application (Merchandising Analysis, Customer Analytics, and Promotional Analysis and Planning), Business Function (Finance and Operations), Component, Organization Size, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global retail analytics market size to grow from USD 4.3 billion in 2020 to USD 11.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period.



Major factors contributing to the growth of the retail analytics market are the rising demand for dashboards for data visualization, growing adoption of cloud, and continuous increase in data generation. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the retail analytics market size based on component, business function, application, organization size, end-user, and region.

The COVID-19 has impacted all elements of the technology sector. It has slowed down the growth of IT infrastructure owing to disruptions in the hardware supply chain and reduced manufacturing activities. This health crisis has had an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries; while some are struggling, others are thriving. Rising support from governments and several data analytics companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Businesses providing retail analytics solutions and services are also expected to witness a decline in their growth for a short span of time. However, the adoption of collaborative applications, IoT, analytics, security solutions, and AI is set to increase in the remaining part of 2020.

The service segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing concern of organizations to gain visibility for diagnosing and troubleshooting problems before they impact operations or end-user experiences will drive the adoption of retail analytics solutions and services.

The operation business function segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The operations segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the rising need of retailers to generate deeper insights across the entire value chain of retail operations, including procurement, supply chain, sales and marketing, store operations, and customer management.

The inventory analysis segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The retail analytics market is segmented into various applications, such as merchandising analysis, pricing analysis, customer analytics, promotional analysis and planning, yield analysis, inventory analysis, and others (order management, transportation management, assortment and cluster planning, and real-estate planning). The inventory analysis segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing need to enhance business processes by keeping track of stocked goods and ensure surplus inventory.

Among regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as it is home to many developed and emerging economies, which offer major opportunities for the growth of retail stores and technology development. China, India, and Japan in particular are focusing on the management of data to enable data-based business decisions and enhance business processes in the retail market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Retail Analytics Market

4.2 Market: Top Three Applications

4.3 Market, by Region

4.4 Market, by Business Function and Application



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Retail Analytics: Evolution

5.3 Retail Analytics: Ecosystem

5.4 Market Dynamics

5.4.1 Drivers

5.4.1.1 Digitalizing to Enhance Customer Experience and Retail Operations

5.4.1.2 Rising Adoption of Disruptive Technologies to Forecast Future Market Trends

5.4.1.3 Growing Number of Smartphones, and Increasing Use of M-Commerce

5.4.2 Restraints

5.4.2.1 Lack of Technology Adoption by Unorganized Retail Sector

5.4.2.2 Legal Concerns and Data Privacy Issues

5.4.3 Opportunities

5.4.3.1 Growing Adoption of Cloud Services in Retail

5.4.3.2 Proliferation of Data Analytics to Understand Customer Data During COVID-19

5.4.4 Challenges

5.4.4.1 Retailers Face a Data Deficit in the Wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic

5.4.5 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.5 Retail Analytics Market: COVID-19 Impact

5.6 Case Study Analysis

5.6.1 a Global Retail Chain Used Advanced Analytics & Machine Learning to Forecast New Store Locations and Revenues

5.6.2 a Fortune 500 Retailer Used Customer Genome to Deliver Personalized Interaction to Customers and Drive More Revenue

5.6.3 a Global Retailer Leveraged Manthan's Smart Analytics Solution to Take Data-Driven Business Decisions

5.6.4 The Retailer Used Bridgei2I to Deliver an Enhanced Customer Experience

5.6.5 The Client Adopted Sas Analytics to Understand Customer Needs

5.6.6 Groupo Merza Leveraged Sap Solutions for Market Basket Analysis

5.6.7 Peter England Adopted Capillary's Customer Acquisition Platform to Analyze Customer Footfall

5.6.8 a Global It Company Increased Customer Base and Improved Loyalty

5.6.9 a Home Improvement Retailer Enhanced Sales and Workforce Optimization

5.7 Patent Analysis

5.7.1 Patents Filed: Retail Analytics, by Application, 2019-2020

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Technology Analysis

5.9.1 Voice Search

5.9.2 In-Store Digital Display

5.9.3 Social Shopping

5.9.4 Geo-Location Services

5.9.5 Visual Search

5.9.6 Smart Fitting Room

5.9.7 Ai and Ml in Retail

5.9.8 IoT in Retail

5.9.9 Big Data in Retail

5.1 Pricing Analysis

5.11 Retail Analytics, Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)



6 Retail Analytics Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Components: COVID-19 Impact

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Solutions: Market Drivers

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Services: Retail Analytics Market Drivers

6.3.2 Professional Services

6.3.2.1 Training and Support

6.3.2.2 Implementation and Consulting

6.3.3 Managed Services



7 Retail Analytics Market, by Business Function

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Business Functions: COVID-19 Impact

7.1.2 Business Functions: Market Drivers

7.2 Finance

7.3 Marketing and Sales

7.4 Human Resources

7.5 Operations



8 Retail Analytics Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Applications: COVID-19 Impact

8.1.2 Applications: Market Drivers

8.2 Merchandising Analysis

8.3 Pricing Analysis

8.4 Customer Analytics

8.5 Promotional Analysis and Planning

8.6 Yeild Analysis

8.7 Inventory Analysis

8.8 Others



9 Retail Analytics Market, by Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact

9.1.2 Organization Size: Market Drivers

9.2 Large Enterprises

9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



10 Retail Analytics Market, by End-user

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 End-user: COVID-19 Impact

10.1.2 End-user: Market Drivers

10.2 Offline

10.3 Online



11 Retail Analytics Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.6 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Evaluation Framework

12.3 Market Share, 2019

12.4 Historic Revenue Analysis of Key Market Players

12.5 Key Market Developments

12.5.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

12.5.2 Business Expansions

12.5.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.5.4 Partnerships, Agreements, Contracts, and Collaborations

12.6 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2020

12.6.1 Star

12.6.2 Emerging Leader

12.6.3 Pervasive

12.6.4 Participant

12.7 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020

12.7.1 Progressive Companies

12.7.2 Responsive Companies

12.7.3 Dynamic Companies

12.7.4 Starting Blocks

12.8 Market Ranking Analysis, by Company



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Microsoft

13.3 IBM

13.4 Oracle

13.5 Salesforce

13.6 SAP

13.7 AWS

13.8 SAS Institute

13.9 Qlik

13.10 Manthan

13.11 Bridgei2I

13.12 Microstrategy

13.13 Teradata

13.14 HCL

13.15 Fujitsu

13.16 Domo

13.17 Google

13.18 Flir Systems

13.19 Information Builders

13.20 1010Data

13.21 Capillary

13.22 Retailnext

13.23 WNS

13.24 True Fit

13.25 Vend

13.26 Fit Analytics

13.27 Edited

13.28 Decision6

13.29 Cubelizer

13.30 Thinkinside

13.31 DOR Technologies

13.32 Glimpse Analytics

13.33 Pygmalios

13.34 Orenda Software Solutions



14 Appendix

