Worldwide Retinal Surgery Devices Industry to 2025 - Players Include Alcon, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated & Carl Zeiss

The global retinal surgery devices market is currently witnessing strong growth. Retinal surgery devices refer to various equipment and accessories used for surgically repairing torn or detached retinas. These devices are usually manufactured using stainless steel and medical-grade silicon for enhanced sterility. Vitrectomy machines, scissors, lasers, tamponades, probes and light pipes are the most commonly used retinal surgery devices. They are primarily used in procedures for treating complications related to the retina, macula and vitreous fluid. Apart from this, these devices are also used during diabetic retinopathy and other ophthalmic procedures.



The increasing prevalence of retinitis pigmentosa, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy currently represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. The growing geriatric population that suffer from various age-related eye disorders, such as glaucoma, cataract and presbyopia, which can cause loss of vision, is also providing a boost to the market growth. There is widespread adoption of minimally invasive (MI) surgical procedures for the treatment of these diseases that offer various benefits, including minimal pain and discomfort, minor scarring and quick recovery. The development of innovative surgical devices is further creating a positive outlook for the market growth.



Manufacturers are developing product variants that are equipped with fundus imaging units, micro-incision technology and endoillumination systems to enhance intraoperative efficiency, visualization and control. Other factors, including increasing awareness among the masses for various vision care procedures, developments in the healthcare sector and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to register a CAGR of around 6% during 2020-2025.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Alcon Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Carl Zeiss, Ellex Medical Lasers, Erbe Elektromedizin, Escalon Medicals, Iridex Corporation, Leica Microsystems GmbH, Lumenis, Nidek Co. Ltd., Optos PLC, Second Sigh Medical Products, Synergetics USA Inc., Topcon Corporation, etc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global retinal surgery devices market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the equipment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global retinal surgery devices market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Equipment Type

6.1 Vitrectomy Machines

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Retinal Laser Equipment

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Surgical Instruments

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Major Types

6.3.2.1 Cannulas

6.3.2.2 Forceps

6.3.2.1 Cannulas

6.3.2.2 Cutters

6.3.2.2 Cryoprobes

6.3.2.2 Others

6.3.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Diabetic Retinopathy

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Retinal Detachment

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-Use

8.1 Hospitals

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Ophthalmology Clinics

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.1.2 Market Forecast

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.2.1 Market Trends

9.1.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 Market Trends

9.2.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2.3 India

9.2.3.1 Market Trends

9.2.3.2 Market Forecast

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.4.1 Market Trends

9.2.4.2 Market Forecast

9.2.5 Australia

9.2.5.1 Market Trends

9.2.5.2 Market Forecast

9.2.6 Indonesia

9.2.6.1 Market Trends

9.2.6.2 Market Forecast

9.2.7 Others

9.2.7.1 Market Trends

9.2.7.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Market Trends

9.3.1.2 Market Forecast

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Market Trends

9.3.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3.3 United Kingdom

9.3.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.3.2 Market Forecast

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Market Trends

9.3.4.2 Market Forecast

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Market Trends

9.3.5.2 Market Forecast

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.6.1 Market Trends

9.3.6.2 Market Forecast

9.3.7 Others

9.3.7.1 Market Trends

9.3.7.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.1.1 Market Trends

9.4.1.2 Market Forecast

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.2.1 Market Trends

9.4.2.2 Market Forecast

9.4.3 Others

9.4.3.1 Market Trends

9.4.3.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

9.5.3 Market Forecast



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Indicators



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Alcon Inc.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Carl Zeiss

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Ellex Medical Lasers

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Erbe Elektromedizin

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.6 Escalon Medicals

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Iridex Corporation

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.8 Leica Microsystems GmbH

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.9 Lumenis

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Nidek Co. Ltd.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Optos PLC

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Second Sigh Medical Products

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.13 Synergetics USA Inc.

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.14 Topcon Corporation

14.3.14.1 Company Overview

14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.14.3 Financials



