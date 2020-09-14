Worldwide Revenue Cycle Management Industry to 2026 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Revenue Cycle Management Market by Function Offering, Product, End-User, Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Revenue cycle management is the financial process of the medical bills and utilized by the healthcare systems, mostly in developed countries such as the United States, Europe, and other parts the world. This process helps to track the revenue generated from the healthcare services by registering all the payment processes on the revenue cycle management platform.
The revenue cycle management is a complex process; hence, healthcare providers can outsource their revenue cycle management process to other companies to handle the complex process with the help of professional agents. The major factors boosting the market growth is decreased reimbursements in the healthcare industry, electronic medical record, or electronic health records became mandatory in the healthcare industry.
Somehow, the lack of skilled IT professionals in the revenue cycle management is hindering the market growth. The revenue cycle management market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% in the forecasting period, from a base value of $71.11 billion in 2020 to $147.27 billion in 2026.
The scope of the study on the revenue cycle management market has been defined based on function, offering, product, end-user, and geography.
In the revenue cycle management market, North America accounted for the largest share due to the developed IT framework in the healthcare industry, the large numbers of hospitals, and efficient healthcare systems in this region. Europe accounted the second largest market share in the market due to the government initiatives for e-health and improved overall efficient healthcare organizations system in this region.
The key players in the market of Revenue cycle management are Cerner, Mckesson, Quest Diagnostics, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Athenahealth, Ge Healthcare, ECLINICALWORKS, Conifer Health Solutions, Epic Systems, Gebbs Healthcare Solutions, Experian, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Constellation Software, The Ssi Group, and Nthrive.
Globally, the demand for the revenue cycle management is increasing, and the major factors affecting the market growth are apprised regulatory mandates for the adoption of the electronic health records of the patients in the healthcare organizations and government is also taking the initiative towards the adoption of the revenue cycle management solutions in the healthcare industry. However, the risk in data security and privacy is a challenging factor for the market growth.
Moreover, the revenue cycle management process has a great impact on the healthcare industry for the easy management of healthcare services bills and fewer occurrence of errors in the revenue management process. The qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market enables users to develop effective strategies to solidify their presence in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Industry Outlook
2.1. Industry Overview
2.2. Industry Trends
3. Market Snapshot
3.1. Total Addressable Market
3.2. Segment Addressable Market
3.2.1. PEST Analysis
3.2.2. Porter Five Forces
3.3. Related Markets
3.4. Ecosystem
4. Market Outlook
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market Evolution
4.2. Market Trends and Impact
4.3. Pricing Analysis
4.4. Market Segmentation
4.5. Market Dynamics
4.5.1. Drivers
4.5.2. Restraints
4.5.3. Opportunities
4.6. DRO - Impact Analysis
5. Function: Market Size & Analysis
5.1. Overview
5.2. Claims & Denial Management
5.3. Medical Coding & Billing
5.4. Patient Insurance Eligibility Verification
5.5. Payment Remittance
5.6. Electronic Health Record
5.7. Clinical Documentation Improvement
5.8. Other Functions
6. Offering: Market Size & Analysis
6.1. Overview
6.2. Software
6.3. Services
7. Product: Market Size & Analysis
7.1. Overview
7.2. Integrated Solutions
7.3. Standalone Solutions
8. End-user: Market Size & Analysis
8.1. Overview
8.2. Physicians
8.3. Hospitals
8.4. Laboratories
8.5. Other End Users
9. Geography: Market Size & Analysis
9.1. Overview
9.2. North America
9.3. Europe
9.4. Asia Pacific
9.5. Rest of the World
10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis
10.2. Market Developments
10.3. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships
10.4. Product Launches and execution
11. Vendor Profiles
11.1. Cerner
11.1.1. Overview
11.1.2. Business Units
11.1.3. Geographic Revenue
11.1.4. Product Offerings
11.1.5. Developments
11.1.6. Business Strategy
11.2. Mckesson
11.2.1. Overview
11.2.2. Business Units
11.2.3. Geographic Revenue
11.2.4. Product Offerings
11.2.5. Developments
11.2.6. Business Strategy
11.3. Quest Diagnostics
11.3.1. Overview
11.3.2. Business Units
11.3.3. Geographic Revenue
11.3.4. Product Offerings
11.3.5. Developments
11.3.6. Business Strategy
11.4. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
11.4.1. Overview
11.4.2. Business Units
11.4.3. Geographic Revenue
11.4.4. Product Offerings
11.4.5. Developments
11.4.6. Business Strategy
11.5. Athenahealth
11.5.1. Overview
11.5.2. Business Units
11.5.3. Geographic Revenue
11.5.4. Product Offerings
11.5.5. Developments
11.5.6. Business Strategy
11.6. Ge Healthcare
11.6.1. Overview
11.6.2. Business Units
11.6.3. Geographic Revenue
11.6.4. Product Offerings
11.6.5. Developments
11.6.6. Business Strategy
11.7. ECLINICALWORKS
11.7.1. Overview
11.7.2. Business Units
11.7.3. Geographic Revenue
11.7.4. Product Offerings
11.7.5. Developments
11.7.6. Business Strategy
11.8. Conifer Health Solutions
11.8.1. Overview
11.8.2. Business Units
11.8.3. Geographic Revenue
11.8.4. Product Offerings
11.8.5. Developments
11.8.6. Business Strategy
11.9. Epic Systems
11.9.1. Overview
11.9.2. Business Units
11.9.3. Geographic Revenue
11.9.4. Product Offerings
11.9.5. Developments
11.9.6. Business Strategy
11.10. Gebbs Healthcare Solutions
11.10.1. Overview
11.10.2. Business Units
11.10.3. Geographic Revenue
11.10.4. Product Offerings
11.10.5. Developments
11.10.6. Business Strategy
12. Companies to Watch
12.1. Experian
12.1.1. Overview
12.1.2. Market
12.1.3. Business Strategy
12.2. Agilent Technologies, Inc
12.2.1. Overview
12.2.2. Market
12.2.3. Business Strategy
12.3. Constellation Software
12.3.1. Overview
12.3.2. Market
12.3.3. Business Strategy
12.4. The Ssi Group
12.4.1. Overview
12.4.2. Market
12.4.3. Business Strategy
12.5. Nthrive
12.5.1. Overview
12.5.2. Market
12.5.3. Business Strategy
13. Analyst Opinion
14. Annexure
14.1. Report Scope
14.2. Market Definitions
14.3. Research Methodology
14.3.1. Data Collation and In-house Estimation
14.3.2. Market Triangulation
14.3.3. Forecasting
14.4. Report Assumptions
14.5. Declarations
14.6. Stakeholders
14.7. Abbreviations
