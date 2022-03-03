Worldwide Robot Software Industry to 2027 - Featuring ABB, AIBrain and Neurala Among Others

DUBLIN, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Robot Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global robot software market reached a value of US$ 11.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 40.1 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 21.50% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Robot software provides a set of commands that enable mechanical devices or electronic systems to perform autonomous tasks. It includes security patrols, visitor tours and custom programs and drag-and-drop interfaces for setting up delivery routes. It can also create applications with command-and-control and tasking features and control graphical user interface (GUI) for teleoperated and mobile robots, which are utilized in different factories. Several companies are currently offering integrated robot software that combines control, safety, and motion into a single software architecture and development for enhancing productivity.



Robot Software Market Trends:

The Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) emergence, along with the rising trend of precision manufacturing, is catalyzing the need for industrial robots to modify manufacturing facilities into smart, connected factories. This represents one of the major factors impelling the market growth. Moreover, due to the growing demand for packaged food items, manufacturers in the food and beverage (F&B) industry are relying on robotics technology to automate the production process and mass-produce products with high precision and yields. This is creating a favorable outlook for the market.

Apart from this, companies operating in the chemical sector are shifting towards robot software to refrain employees from performing hazardous tasks and improving workers' safety. Furthermore, robotic technologies are employed in the healthcare industry on account of the rising need for surgical robotics and lab and pharmacy automation. As e-commerce and shipping companies are also focusing on automating a significant part of their operations due to worker shortages and increasing competition between enterprises, the demand for robot software is growing across the globe. Besides this, market players worldwide are developing artificial intelligence (AI) driven robots using robotic operating systems (ROS) and frameworks, which is projected to augment the overall sales.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global robot software market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on software type, robot type, deployment mode, enterprise size and end use industry.



Breakup by Software Type:

Recognition Software

Simulation Software

Predictive Maintenance Software

Data Management and Analysis Software

Communication Management Software

Breakup by Robot Type:

Industrial Robots

Service Robots

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

Automotive

Retail and E-Commerce

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

IT and Telecommunications

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB Ltd., AIBrain Inc., Brain Corporation, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Furhat Robotics, H2O.ai Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Neurala Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Teradyne Inc. and The Boeing Company.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global robot software market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global robot software market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the software type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the robot type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the enterprise size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global robot software market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

