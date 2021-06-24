Worldwide Security Screening Systems Industry to 2026 - Featuring Analogic, Aware Incorporation and Digital Barriers Among Others

DUBLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Security Screening Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global security screening systems market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Security screening is the process of visual, manual and electronic examination of individuals, containers and packages. It helps in identifying if an object or person is carrying any contraband and prohibited article, such as concealed explosives and weapons. The procedure of security screening is generally conducted before entering any premises; however, various high-security locations require searching during both entry and exit. Some of the common places that require effective security screening systems include prisons, airports, museums, courthouses and railway stations. At present, there are several types of security screening solutions available in the market, including people scanners, full-body security scanners and personnel security screening systems. These systems are embedded with advanced imaging technologies and use millimeter waves or x-rays.



Over the past few years, various law enforcement and intelligence authorities across the globe have implemented stringent regulations, which is leading to the rising demand for high-tech screening systems. Besides this, with the increasing movement of cargo and people across borders, the International Civil Aviation Organization and the 193 contracting states in the Convention on International Civil Aviation have started focusing on improving aviation security. In line with this, in March 2019, the Civil Aviation (Security) Regulations 2019 were introduced by Malaysia, as one of the contracting states. The implementation of these regulations has created employment opportunities for numerous people, as well as growth prospects for the market players.

Moreover, in recent years, an increase in terrorist activities has led to the emergence of innovative explosive trace detection (ETD) systems for security screening across various sectors. For instance, the Czech Republic-based anti-terrorist security systems manufacturer, INWARD DETECTION, recently introduced M-ION, which can identify and detect a wide range of explosives, including composite and pure explosives, under different pressure and humidity conditions. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global security screening systems market to reach a value of around US$ 10 Billion by 2026.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also examined the competitive landscape of the market, with some of the key players being American Science and Engineering, Inc., Analogic Corporation, Argus Global Pty Ltd, Aware Incorporation, Digital Barriers PLC, Magal Security Systems Ltd., OSI Systems, Inc., Safran SA, and Smiths Group PLC.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global security screening systems market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global security screening systems industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

What are the profit margins in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Security Screening Systems Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 X-Ray Screening Systems

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Explosive Trace Detector

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Electromagnetic Metal Detector

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Shoe Scanner

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Liquid Scanner

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Biometric Systems

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Transit Sector

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Breakup by Type

7.1.2.1 Aviation

7.1.2.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2.1.2 Market Forecast

7.1.2.2 Maritime

7.1.2.2.1 Market Trends

7.1.2.2.2 Market Forecast

7.1.2.3 Land Transportation

7.1.2.3.1 Market Trends

7.1.2.3.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Government Sector

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Commercial Sector

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Asia Pacific

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 American Science and Engineering, Inc.

13.3.2 Analogic Corporation

13.3.3 Argus Global Pty Ltd

13.3.4 Aware Incorporation

13.3.5 Digital Barriers PLC

13.3.6 Magal Security Systems Ltd.

13.3.7 OSI Systems, Inc.

13.3.8 Safran SA

13.3.9 Smiths Group PLC.

