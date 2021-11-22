Worldwide Sequencing Reagents Industry to 2028 - Focus on Oncology, Clinical Investigation, Agri Genomics & Forensics and Reproductive Health

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sequencing Reagents Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the global sequencing reagents market is assessed to observe a growth trend at a CAGR of 12.83% based on revenue through the considered period 2021-2028.



The ongoing research in genomics due to the rise in chronic diseases, along with the advancement in genomics following the launch of new technologies, are driving the studied market on a growth path. Additionally, investments by manufacturers and governments in genomics are opening new avenues for the market globally.



Conversely, social and ethical issues relating to data privacy and the lack of professionals in developing regions impede the overall growth of the sequencing reagents market.



Regional Outlook

The global sequencing reagents market comprises the Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.



Geographically, the Asia-Pacific is estimated to emerge as the fastest evolving region in the sequencing reagents market over the reviewed period. The region's robust growth can be attributed to the surging investments by government bodies across the major countries. Moreover, the increase in research and development of genomics is another factor contributing to the studied market's growth. For instance, the Indian government has introduced initiatives for startups in the biotechnology sector, which will ultimately foster the growth of the sequencing reagents market.



Competitive Outlook

The key companies thriving in the sequencing reagents market are F Hoffmann La Roche, Illumina Inc, Perkinelmer Inc, Qiagen NV, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc, Trilink Biotechnologies Inc, Asuragen Inc, Merck KGAA, Agilent Technologies Inc, BGI Genomics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Fluidigm Corporation, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, Takara Bio Inc, and LGC Biosearch Technologies.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is a leading company operating under various business segments, such as laboratory products & services, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and life sciences solutions. It develops and delivers its products to research institutes, government agencies, universities, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies, among others. Founded in 2006, Thermo Fisher has a presence across more than 50 nations. It is headquartered in Massachusetts, the United States.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Sequencing Reagents Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on Sequencing Reagents Market

2.2. Key Insights

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute Products

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.5. Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Supply Chain Outlook

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Key Strategic Developments

2.7.1. Contracts and Partnerships

2.7.2. Business Expansions, Announcements, and Divestitures

2.7.3. Acquisitions & Mergers

2.7.4. New Product Launches & Developments

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Ongoing Research in Genomics Due to the Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

2.8.2. Advances in Genomics After the Launch of New Technologies

2.9. Market Challenges

2.9.1. Social and Ethical Issues Related to Data Privacy

2.9.2. Lack of Professionals in Developing Countries

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Funding by Manufacturers and Government in Genomics

2.10.2. Growing Demand for Third-Generation Sequencing



3. Global Sequencing Reagents Market - by Application

3.1. Oncology

3.2. Clinical Investigation

3.3. Agri Genomics and Forensics

3.4. Reproductive Health

3.5. Other Applications



4. Global Sequencing Reagents Market - by Reagent Type

4.1. Sequencing Kits

4.2. Control Kits

4.3. Library Kits

4.4. Template Kits

4.5. Other Reagent Types



5. Global Sequencing Reagents Market - by Technology

5.1. Next-Generation Sequencing

5.2. Sanger Sequencing

5.3. Third-Generation Sequencing



6. Global Sequencing Reagents Market - by Industry Verticals

6.1. Research Institutes

6.2. Hospitals and Clinics

6.3. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

6.4. Other Industry Verticals



7. Global Sequencing Reagents Market - Regional Outlook



8. Company Profile

8.1. Agilent Technologies Inc

8.2. Asuragen Inc

8.3. Bgi Genomics

8.4. Bio Rad Laboratories Inc

8.5. F Hoffmann La Roche

8.6. Fluidigm Corporation

8.7. Illumina Inc

8.8. Lgc Biosearch Technologies

8.9. Merck Kgaa

8.10. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc

8.11. Perkinelmer Inc

8.12. Qiagen Nv

8.13. Takara Bio Inc

8.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

8.15. Trilink Biotechnologies Inc



9. Research Methodology & Scope

9.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

9.1.1. Objectives of Study

9.1.2. Scope of Study

9.2. Sources of Data

9.2.1. Primary Data Sources

9.2.2. Secondary Data Sources

9.3. Research Methodology

9.3.1. Evaluation of Proposed Market

9.3.2. Identification of Data Sources

9.3.3. Assessment of Market Determinants

9.3.4. Data Collection

9.3.5. Data Validation & Analysis

