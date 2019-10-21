Worldwide Server Shipment Volumes, 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2023

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Server Forecast, 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report finds that shipment volume of the Taiwanese server industry grew over 6% year-on-year in 2018, reaching over 11.8 million units.



The industry is anticipated to still enjoy growth in 2019 albeit at a slower rate as the expansion in data centers is expected to slow down. Due mainly to the US-China trade war that set off in mid-2018, the advanced inventory replenishment for servers began at the end of 2018. This is expected to lead to a relatively high level of inventories in the first half of 2019.

List of Topics

Shipment volume forecasts of the Taiwanese server industry, comprising of server system and server motherboards for the period 2019-2023

Servers shipped as full system, bare-bones, and motherboards and includes their shipment volume by region and by CPU architecture

Analyst insight on nascent development of the industry

The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews with Taiwanese server makers

Key Topics Covered:



Worldwide Server Shipment Volume, 2014 - 2023 Worldwide Server Shipment Volume by Region, 2014 - 2019 Worldwide Server Shipment Share by Region, 2014 - 2019 Worldwide Server Shipment Volume by CPU Architecture, 2014 - 2019 Worldwide Server Shipment Share by CPU Architecture, 2014 - 2019 Research Scope & Definitions

