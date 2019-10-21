Worldwide Server Shipment Volumes, 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2023
The report finds that shipment volume of the Taiwanese server industry grew over 6% year-on-year in 2018, reaching over 11.8 million units.
The industry is anticipated to still enjoy growth in 2019 albeit at a slower rate as the expansion in data centers is expected to slow down. Due mainly to the US-China trade war that set off in mid-2018, the advanced inventory replenishment for servers began at the end of 2018. This is expected to lead to a relatively high level of inventories in the first half of 2019.
List of Topics
- Shipment volume forecasts of the Taiwanese server industry, comprising of server system and server motherboards for the period 2019-2023
- Servers shipped as full system, bare-bones, and motherboards and includes their shipment volume by region and by CPU architecture
- Analyst insight on nascent development of the industry
- The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews with Taiwanese server makers
Key Topics Covered:
- Worldwide Server Shipment Volume, 2014 - 2023
- Worldwide Server Shipment Volume by Region, 2014 - 2019
- Worldwide Server Shipment Share by Region, 2014 - 2019
- Worldwide Server Shipment Volume by CPU Architecture, 2014 - 2019
- Worldwide Server Shipment Share by CPU Architecture, 2014 - 2019
- Research Scope & Definitions
