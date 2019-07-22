Worldwide Silica-based Matting Agents Industry Analysis & Forecast 2015-2027

DUBLIN, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Silica based Matting Agents Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Silica based Matting Agents Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market witnessing increase in the automotive industry, developments in the coatings industry and novel matting agents for radiation curing coatings.



This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Technology Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increase in the Automotive Industry

3.1.2 Developments in the Coatings Industry

3.1.3 Novel Matting Agents for Radiation Curing Coatings

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.4.3 Threat of Substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

3.4.5 Competitive Rivalry



4 Silica based Matting Agents Market, By Type

4.1 Flux-calcined Diatomaceous Earth

4.2 Fumed Silica

4.3 Natural Silica

4.4 Perlite

4.5 Precipitated Silica

4.6 Silica Gel



5 Silica based Matting Agents Market, By Technology

5.1 Water-based

5.2 Solvent-based

5.3 Other Technologies

5.3.1 Powder

5.3.2 UV-Cured



6 Silica based Matting Agents Market, By Application

6.1 Architectural Coatings

6.2 Industrial

6.2.1 Printing Inks

6.2.2 Plastics

6.2.3 Papers

6.2.4 Metals

6.2.5 Glass

6.2.6 Other Industrials

6.3 Leather Coatings

6.4 Wood Coatings

6.5 Other Applications

6.5.1 Textiles



7 Silica based Matting Agents Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.1.1 US

7.1.2 Canada

7.1.3 Mexico

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Germany

7.2.2 UK

7.2.3 Italy

7.2.4 France

7.2.5 Spain

7.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 China

7.3.2 Japan

7.3.3 India

7.3.4 Australia

7.3.5 New Zealand

7.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4 Middle East

7.4.1 Saudi Arabia

7.4.2 UAE

7.4.3 Rest of Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Rest of Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.6.1 South Africa

7.6.2 Others



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 AkzoNobel N.V.

9.2 Allnex Group

9.3 Evonik Industries AG

9.4 Huntsman International

9.5 Imerys

9.6 J.M. Huber Corporation

9.7 PPG Industries Inc.

9.8 PQ Corporation

9.9 Quantum Silicones LLC

9.10 The Lubrizol Corporation

9.11 W.R. Grace & Co.-Conn



