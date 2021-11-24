Worldwide Single Cell Genomics Industry Report to 2026 - Technology Maturity & Convergence are Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single Cell Genomics Markets: Forecasts by Technology, Product, Workflow, User & Country with Executive and Consultant Guides. Including Customized Forecasting and Analysis - 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Single Cell Genomics is emerging as a mainstay of scientific research and development. New life forms have already been identified. This means new diseases and new cures. There are applications in every aspect of healthcare. Just coming out of the lab it is finding its footing in new clinical applications especially related to immune-oncology and microbiology. But the largest market is still in research and the market is booming as understanding the genomics of individual cells opens up a whole new world of biotechnology. Get a firm handle on understanding the enormous potential of Single Cell Genomics with this comprehensive report.

This is a complex area but this readable report will bring the entire management team up to speed, on both the technology and the opportunity.

The technology is moving faster than the market. Genomics and Immunology are playing a role too. Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Situation Analysis & COVID Update

1.1.1 Selected Genetic Testing Companies Revenue & Growth

1.1.2 Selected Genetic Testing Companies Revenue & Growth - Chart

1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff

1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What is Single Cell Genomics?

2.2 SCG - Still Early Days

2.3 Market Definition

2.3.1 Market Size

2.3.2 Currency

2.3.3 Years

2.4 Methodology

2.4.1 Authors

2.4.2 Sources

2.5 Sizing the Genome - Not What You Think

2.5.1 Cost, Price and Genome Size, Pricing Practice

2.6 GLOBAL LISTING OF HIGH THROUGHPUT SEQUENCING ESTABLISHMENTS INSTALLED BASE - Location & Contacts

3 Single Cell Genomics - Guide to Technology

3.1 Isolating Single Cells

3.1.1 FACS

3.1.2 LCM

3.1.3 Micromanipulators

3.1.4 Microfluidics

3.2 Amplification

3.2.1 WTA - Whole Transcriptome Amplification

3.2.2 WGA - Whole Genome Amplification

3.3 PCR

3.4 NGS

3.5 Microarray

3.6 Digital Spatial Profiling (DSP) Technology

4 Industry Overview

4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

4.1.1 Academic Research Lab

4.1.2 Genomic Instrumentation Supplier

4.1.3 Cell Separation and Viewing Instrumentation Supplier

4.1.4 Cell Line and Reagent Supplier

4.1.5 Pharmaceutical or Reagent Company

4.1.6 Audit Body

4.1.7 Certification Body

5 Market Trends

5.1 Factors Driving Growth

5.1.1 Immuno-oncology

5.1.2 Research Range

5.1.3 Technology Maturity & Convergence

5.1.4 Declining Costs

5.2 Factors Limiting Growth

5.2.1 Competition

5.2.2 Instrument Integration

5.2.3 Technology Shift

5.2.4 Technology Limitations

5.3 Technology Development

5.3.1 Spatial Profiling

5.3.2 Integration

5.3.3 Big Data

5.3.4 Kits and Commodities

6 Single Cell Genomics Recent Developments

6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

6.1.1 Importance of These Developments

6.1.2 How to Use This Section

6.2 Pfizer Centralizes Single Cell Data on Seven Bridges System

6.3 Consortium to Standardize Single-Cell Sequencing

6.4 Scienion, Cellenion Enter Licensing Deal

6.5 Immunai Acquires Swiss Bioinformatics Firm Nebion

6.6 Startup MiCareo Targets Rare Cell Isolation Market

6.7 Parse Biosciences Lowers Cost Barriers to Single-Cell Transcriptomics

6.8 Deepcell Advancing Tech for Single-Cell Genomics

6.9 10x Genomics Outlines 2021 Growth Plans

6.10 Single-Cell Genomics Firm Analytical Biosciences Inks Deal with BioMap

6.11 IsoPlexis Features Cheaper, More Flexible Single-Cell Proteomic Systems

6.12 DNTR-Seq Combines WGS, Transcriptomics in Single Cells

6.13 BitBiome Builds Single-Cell Bacterial Sequencing Business

6.14 S2 Genomics Signs Distribution Agreements for Asia-Pacific

6.15 Single-Cell COVID-19 Study Investigates Immune Hyperactivation

6.16 Levitas Bio to Launch Magnetic Levitation Cell Separation Platform

6.17 Single-Cell and Spatial Genomics

6.18 Single-Cell Genomics

6.19 Namocell, Takara Bio, HepaTx Partner on Single-Cell Genomics

6.20 Vizgen Launches With $14M Series A Financing

6.21 SeqWell Raises $9M in Series B Round

6.22 MGI Tech Introduces Portable Sequencer, Single-Cell Prep Device

6.23 Celsius Therapeutics to Use Single-Cell Platform in Immuno-Oncology

6.24 10x Genomics Expects $271M In Proceeds

6.25 Celsius Therapeutics, Janssen Biotech Form Biomarker Discovery Alliance

6.26 Bio-Rad, 10x Genomics Claim Single-Cell Patent Fight Victories on Different Fronts

6.27 Bio-Rad Launches its Single Cell scATAC-Seq Solution

6.28 10x Genomics Acquires Spatial Transcriptomics

6.29 Takara Bio strengthens its IP position on single cell RNA-seq

6.30 Mission Bio Launches Tapestri for Targeted Single-Cell DNA Custom Panels

6.31 Sony MA900 Cell Sorter Nominated

6.32 UNC Cure Center and Cell Microsystems Receive NIH Contract for Single Cell HIV Diagnostic Assay

6.33 Bio-Rad's dd-PCR tests for leukemia cleared

6.34 Cytena GmbH land EUR 3M in Series A

7 Profiles of Key Single Cell Genomics Companies

7.1 10x Genomics

7.2 1CellBio

7.3 Agilent

7.4 Beckman Coulter

7.5 Becton Dickinson

7.6 Bio-Rad

7.7 Bitbiome

7.8 Bruker

7.9 Cell Microsystems

7.10 Cellsee Diagnostics

7.11 CellSorter

7.12 Cytena

7.13 CytoTrack

7.14 Dolomite Bio

7.15 Fluidigm

7.16 Fluxion Biosciences

7.17 Illumina

7.18 IncellDx

7.19 Labcyte

7.20 Leica Microsystems

7.21 Miltenyi Biotec

7.22 Mission Bio

7.23 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

7.24 NanoString

7.25 Perkin Elmer

7.26 Qiagen

7.27 Readcoor

7.28 Roche Molecular Diagnostics

7.29 S2 Genomics

7.30 Silicon Biosystems

7.31 Singulomics

7.32 Sony

7.33 Takara Bio

7.34 Thermo Fisher

7.35 Watchmaker Genomics

8 Single Cell Genomics Global Market Size

8.1 Global Market Overview by Country

8.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country

8.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Country

8.2 Global Market Size by Technology - Overview

8.2.1 Table - Global Market by Technology

8.2.2 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Base/Final Year Comparison

8.2.3 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Base Year

8.2.4 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Final Year

8.2.5 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Share by Year

8.2.6 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Segment Growth

8.3 Global Market by Product - Overview

8.3.1 Table - Global Market by Product

8.3.2 Chart - Global Market by Product - Base/Final Year Comparison

8.3.3 Chart - Global Market by Product - Base Year

8.3.4 Chart - Global Market by Product - Final Year

8.3.5 Chart - Global Market by Product - Share by Year

8.3.6 Chart - Global Market by Product - Segment Growth

8.4 Global Market by Workflow - Overview

8.4.1 Table - Global Market by Workflow

8.4.2 Chart - Global Market by Workflow - Base/Final Year Comparison

8.4.3 Chart - Global Market by Workflow - Base Year

8.4.4 Chart - Global Market by Workflow - Final Year

8.4.5 Chart - Global Market by Workflow - Share by Year

8.4.6 Chart - Global Market by Workflow - Segment Growth

8.5 Global Market by End User - Overview

8.5.1 Table - Global Market by End User

8.5.2 Chart - Global Market by End User - Base/Final Year Comparison

8.5.3 Chart - Global Market by End User - Base Year

8.5.4 Chart - Global Market by End User - Final Year

8.5.5 Chart - Global Market by End User - Share by Year

8.5.6 Chart - Global Market by End User - Segment Growth

9 Global Market by Technology

10 Single Cell Genomics Market by Product

10.1 Instrument Market

10.1.1 Table - Instrument Market by Country

10.1.2 Chart - Instrument Market Growth

10.2 Reagent Market

10.2.1 Table - Reagent Market by Country

10.2.2 Chart - Reagent Market Growth

10.3 Software & Other Market

10.3.1 Table - Software & Other Market by Country

10.3.2 Chart - Software & Other Market Growth

11 Single Cell Genomics Market by Workflow

11.1 Cell Isolation Market

11.1.1 Table - Cell Isolation Market by Country

11.1.2 Chart - Cell Isolation Market Growth

11.2 Sample Preparation Market

11.2.1 Table - Sample Preparation Market by Country

11.2.2 Chart - Sample Preparation Market Growth

11.3 Genomic Analysis Market

11.3.1 Table - Genomic Analysis Market by Country

11.3.2 Chart - Genomic Analysis Market Growth

12 Single Cell Genomics Market by End User

12.1 Research Market

12.1.1 Table - Research Market by Country

12.1.2 Chart - Research Market Growth

12.2 BioPharma Market

12.2.1 Table - BioPharma Market by Country

12.2.2 Chart - BioPharma Market Growth

12.3 Clinical Market

12.3.1 Table - Clinical Market by Country

12.3.2 Chart - Clinical Market Growth

12.4 Other End User Market

12.4.1 Table - Other End User Market by Country

12.4.2 Chart - Other End User Market Growth

13 Appendices

