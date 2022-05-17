Worldwide Single-Use Bioreactors Industry to 2027 - Featuring General Electric, Getinge and PBS Biotech Among Others

DUBLIN, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single-Use Bioreactors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global single-use bioreactors market reached a value of US$ 2.54 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 6.23 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.50% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A single-use bioreactor (SUB), also known as a disposable bioreactor, relies on a disposable bag instead of a culture vessel made using stainless steel or glass. It is flexible and easy to use and install, and requires fewer utility requirements, including steam and water. Besides this, it reduces labor costs, minimizes the risk of cross-contamination, and eliminates the cleaning process and validation issue. As a result, it finds extensive applications in contract research organizations (CROs) and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) worldwide.



Single-Use Bioreactors Market Trends

SUBs are employed in the pharmaceutical industry for media and buffer preparation, cell harvesting, filtration, purification, and virus inactivation. They are also used in academic and commercial-scale laboratories for drug discovery, biofuel manufacturing, and the development of vaccines and antibodies. This, in confluence with the burgeoning biopharmaceutical industry, represents one of the key factors impelling the growth of the market. Moreover, autoclaving a conventional bioreactor can become a lengthy, costly, and inconsistent pharmaceutical manufacturing process.

However, SUBs utilize presterilized bioprocess bags and consequently reduce the additional costs and time of sterilization. Besides this, as they have fewer moving parts than conventional bioreactors, SUBs are less expensive to maintain. Apart from this, SUBs have a lower overall impact on the environment compared to stainless steel equipment. This, coupled with the growing number of clinical trials around the world, is catalyzing their demand across the globe.

Furthermore, leading players are increasingly focusing on product innovations and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to expand their customer base and increase their geographical presence. This, along with the rising adoption of single-use technology (SUT), is augmenting the overall sales and profitability.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABEC Inc., Cellexus, Celltainer Biotech B.V., CESCO Bioengineering Co. Ltd., Distek Inc., Eppendorf SE, General Electric Company, Getinge AB, Merck KGaA, Pall Corporation (Danaher Corporation), PBS Biotech Inc., Sartorius AG and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global single-use bioreactors market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global single-use bioreactor market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the cell type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the molecule type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the End-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global single-use bioreactor market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

