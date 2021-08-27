Worldwide Sleep Apnea Devices Industry to 2026 - Featuring GE Healthcare, Invacare and ResMed Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sleep Apnea Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sleep apnea devices market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Sleep apnea, or sleep-disordered breathing (SDB), is an acute medical condition in which oxygen supply to the brain is obstructed during sleep. It is caused by blockages in the airway resulting in irregular breathing patterns and loud snoring, with the individual often gasping for breath. Sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices, such as Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) and Variable Positive Airway Pressure (VPAP) machines, are used to evaluate the patient's respiratory and other bodily functions during sleep. Apart from this, numerous oral devices, including the Mandibular Advancement Device (MAD) and tongue retaining device, are also utilized to treat mild to moderate cases of sleep apnea.



The increasing prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea disorder (OSA), central sleep apnea and complex sleep apnea syndrome, are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Such disorders are highly prevalent among the geriatric population and individuals suffering from other ailments, such as diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), which is facilitating product adoption across both the developed and emerging nations.

Furthermore, product innovations, including Out-of-Center (OOC) testing devices that examine sleep patterns, cardiovascular, oximetry and respiratory parameters for the diagnosis of OSA is also acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including improving healthcare infrastructure and growing awareness regarding the prolonged effects of sleep apnea, along with the miniaturization and launch of affordable devices by various brands, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the global sleep apnea devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being BMC Medical Co., Braebon Medical Corporation, Cadwell Laboratories, CareFusion Corp., Curative Medical, Devilbiss Healthcare, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Invacare, Oventus Medical, Panthera Dental, ResMed, Somnomed Ltd., Vyaire Medical Inc., Whole You Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global sleep apnea devices market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global sleep apnea devices market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the device type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global sleep apnea devices market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Therapeutic Devices

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Breakup by Type

6.1.2.1 Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices

6.1.2.2 Oral Devices

6.1.2.3 Nasal Devices

6.1.2.4 Chin Straps

6.1.2.5 Others

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Diagnostic Devices

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Breakup by Type

6.2.2.1 Actigraphs

6.2.2.2 Polysomnography Devices

6.2.2.3 Sleep Screening Devices

6.2.2.4 Others

6.2.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End-User

7.1 Hospitals and Clinics

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Sleep Laboratories

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Homecare Settings

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players

12.3 Profiles of Key Players

12.3.1 BMC Medical Co.

12.3.1.1 Company Overview

12.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.2 Braebon Medical Corporation

12.3.2.1 Company Overview

12.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.3 Cadwell Laboratories Inc.

12.3.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.4 CareFusion Corp.

12.3.4.1 Company Overview

12.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.5 Curative Medical Inc.

12.3.5.1 Company Overview

12.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.6 Devilbiss Healthcare

12.3.6.1 Company Overview

12.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.7 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

12.3.7.1 Company Overview

12.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.7.3 Financials

12.3.8 GE Healthcare

12.3.8.1 Company Overview

12.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.9 Invacare

12.3.9.1 Company Overview

12.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.9.3 Financials

12.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

12.3.10 Oventus Medical

12.3.10.1 Company Overview

12.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.10.3 Financials

12.3.11 Panthera Dental

12.3.11.1 Company Overview

12.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.12 ResMed

12.3.12.1 Company Overview

12.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.12.3 Financials

12.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

12.3.13 Somnomed Ltd.

12.3.13.1 Company Overview

12.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.13.3 Financials

12.3.14 Vyaire Medical Inc.

12.3.14.1 Company Overview

12.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.15 Whole You Inc.

12.3.15.1 Company Overview

12.3.15.2 Product Portfolio

