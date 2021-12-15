Worldwide Small Arms Industry to 2026 - Featuring Beretta Holding, Herstal and Israeli Weapons Industries Among Others

Dec 15, 2021, 09:15 ET
The global small arms market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Small arms are portable, lethal weapons that can expel or launch a shot, bullet or projectile by explosive action. These arms include revolvers, self-loading pistols, carbines, assault rifles, and light and sub-machine guns that are intended for individual use.
They are generally provided with ancillaries and accessories, such as slings, cleaning kits, oil bottles, under-barrel grenade launchers, sound suppressors, optical sights, fore-grips and flashlights, to increase the overall effectiveness and usefulness of weapons. Small arms comprise stock, barrel, action and other operating components that are manufactured according to military and law enforcement specifications.
The rising terrorist threats, increasing cross-border security issues and the growing investments in the military and defense sector are escalating the demand for small arms to strengthen security at international borders, military bases and other sensitive sites. Additionally, governing agencies of several countries are acquiring advanced weapon systems to modernize police forces and prevent human rights violations. Apart from this, increasing domestic crime rates, along with the imposition of several laws enabling possession of weapons for self-defense purposes, are encouraging the adoption of small arms among civilians.
Furthermore, the growing incidents of theft and burglaries are promoting the utilization of small arms in private companies. Besides this, the emerging participation of individuals in shooting sports is also positively influencing the growth of the market. Moreover, the escalating demand for lightweight, high precision and compact weapons is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for manufacturers in the future. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global small arms market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Beretta Holding S.P.A, Colt's Manufacturing Company LLC, Glock Ges M.B.H, Fabbrica dArmi Pietro Beretta S.p.A., Heckler & Koch GmbH, Herstal SA, Israeli Weapon Industries, Remington Arms Company LLC, Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation and Sturm, Ruger & Company Inc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global small arms market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global small arms market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the caliber?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the cutting type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the operation?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global small arms market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Small Arms Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Pistol
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Revolver
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Rifle
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Machinegun
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Military
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Law Enforcement
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
8 Market Breakup by Caliber
8.1 5.56 mm
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 7.62 mm
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 9 mm
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Technology
9.1 Guided
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Unguided
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Cutting Type
10.1 Rifled
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Smoothed Bore
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Operation
11.1 Automatic
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Semi-automatic
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Manual
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
12 Market Breakup by Region
13 SWOT Analysis
14 Value Chain Analysis
15 Porters Five Forces Analysis
16 Price Analysis
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Structure
17.2 Key Players
17.3 Profiles of Key Players
17.3.1 Beretta Holding S.P.A.
17.3.1.1 Company Overview
17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.2 Colt's Manufacturing Company LLC
17.3.2.1 Company Overview
17.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.3 Glock Ges M.B.H
17.3.3.1 Company Overview
17.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.4 Fabbrica dArmi Pietro Beretta S.p.A.
17.3.4.1 Company Overview
17.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.5 Heckler & Koch GmbH
17.3.5.1 Company Overview
17.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.5.3 Financials
17.3.6 Herstal SA
17.3.6.1 Company Overview
17.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.7 Israeli Weapon Industries
17.3.7.1 Company Overview
17.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.8 Remington Arms Company LLC
17.3.8.1 Company Overview
17.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.9 Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation
17.3.9.1 Company Overview
17.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.9.3 Financials
17.3.10 Sturm, Ruger & Company Inc.
17.3.10.1 Company Overview
17.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.10.3 Financials
