Worldwide Smart Card IC Industry to 2024 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Jan 19, 2021, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Card IC Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The smart card IC market is poised to grow by $1.82 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The reports on smart card IC market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for contactless smart cards and demand for electronic ID cards.
The smart card IC market analysis includes microprocessor architecture segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies compliance with regulatory requirements as one of the prime reasons driving the smart card IC market growth during the next few years.
The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The smart card IC market covers the following areas:
- Smart card IC market sizing
- Smart card IC market forecast
- Smart card IC market industry analysis
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart card IC market vendors that include Broadcom Inc., Imatric LLC, Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Tongxin Microelectronics Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Corp. Also, the smart card IC market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Financial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Government - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Transportation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
6. Market Segmentation by microprocessor architecture
- Market segments
- Comparison by microprocessor architecture
- 16-bit - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- 32-bit - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by microprocessor architecture
7. Customer landscape
- Overview
8. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Broadcom Inc.
- Imatric LLC
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- ON Semiconductor Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- STMicroelectronics NV
- Tongxin Microelectronics Co. Ltd.
- Toshiba Corp.
11. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/19adgt
