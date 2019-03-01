Worldwide Smart City Platforms Market Analysis, 2019-2023 - Government Initiatives for Smart Cities Presents Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Smart City Platforms Market by Platform Type (Connectivity Management Platform, Integration Platform, Device Management Platform, Security Platform, and Data Management Platform), Service, Delivery Model, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart City Platforms Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 104.6 Billion in 2018 to USD 223.3 Billion By 2023, at a CAGR of 16.4%

A huge opportunity for platform provider vendors is available due to the implementation of integrated Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in a smart city. These IoT solutions have various segments, such as hardware, software, and cloud security services. Presently, platform providers have to install, manage, and maintain technological solutions provided for smart cities in an integrated platform on a regular basis.

Platform providers act as intermediaries for implementing a particular technology in the smart city environment. Large system integrators are required in the smart city platforms market for carrying out various processes, such as process automation, security and surveillance systems, Environmental Management Systems (EMSs), and naval systems, including various industrial control systems' projects.

Moreover, the value addition in this market is driven by services, which provides an open opportunity for all types of platform providers, such as major IT vendors, infrastructure vendors, IT consultants and integrators, and various independent local integrators.

With the increase in the rate of adoption of IoT, the role of platform providers in the smart city value chain increases, thereby opening up lucrative opportunities for them.



Among services, the consulting and architecture designing segment is expected to account for the highest market share during the forecast period



The consulting and architecture designing segment is expected to account for the highest market share during the forecast period. Technological innovations across the smart city space have resulted in the consulting and architecture designing service to grow constantly.

Competent planning and consulting services, along with architecture designing are important for the development of smart city infrastructures, as these can provide cost-optimized facilities to the city.



Among delivery models, the hybrid segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period



The hybrid delivery model is a highly adopted model among other deployment models, owing to the connectivity management platform and security platform. In this delivery model, the benefits of onshore, as well as offshore can be gained.

The overall adoption of hybrid solutions is expected to increase during the forecast period, due to a wide range of functionalities and core features the solutions provide.



Among regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



APAC is expected to hold the highest CAGR among all regions, owing to the increasing adoption rate of IoT and rising demand for intelligent and smart solutions, while North America is expected to be the major contributor to the smart city platforms market.



Increasing citizen engagement is the major growth factor expected to drive the growth of the smart city platforms market.



Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Market Segmentation

1.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup of Primary Profiles

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Factor Analysis

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

2.6 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Global Market

4.2 Smart City Platforms Market, By Platform Type, 2018

4.3 Asia Pacific: Market By Delivery Model and Service, 2018



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Priority to Platform Providers Compared to Standalone Solutions

5.2.1.2 Increase in Demand for Platform Providers

5.2.1.3 Rising Urban Population and ITs Management

5.2.1.4 Increasing Adoption of the IoT Technology

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Capital Expenditure

5.2.2.2 Inefficient Utilization of Resources in Developing Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Fast Growing Economies

5.2.3.2 Inception of the 5G Technology

5.2.3.3 Government Initiatives for Smart Cities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Inefficient Telecom and Networking Infrastructure in Developing Countries

5.2.4.2 No Standardized Architecture for Smart City Platforms

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Smart City Platforms Market, By Platform Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Connectivity Management Platform

6.2.1 Connectivity Being Backbone for Smart City Infrastructures Led to Prominent Market Share of Connectivity Management Platform

6.3 Integration Platform

6.3.1 Multiple Software and Hardware Deployments to Need Agile and Robust Integration

6.4 Device Management Platform

6.4.1 Large Number of Hardware Implementations to Involve Highly Effective Device Management Platform

6.5 Data Management Platform

6.5.1 Large Amount of Data Generation Throughout Smart Cities to Gain Strong Momentum of Data Management Platform in Coming Years

6.6 Security Platform

6.6.1 Cybersecurity Being Primary Concern for Smart City Stakeholders to Keep the Market for Security Platforms Ongoing



7 Smart City Platforms Market, By Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Consulting and Architecture Designing

7.2.1 Technological Innovations Across Smart City Arena Led to Constant Growth of Consulting and Architecture Designing Service

7.3 Infrastructure Monitoring and Management

7.3.1 Infrastructure Monitoring Management Being an Ongoing Service to Contribute Continuous Revenue Stream

7.4 Deployment and Training

7.4.1 Deployment of Technical Expertise to Be One of the Key Factors Affecting the Growth of Deployment and Training Services



8 Smart City Platforms Market, By Delivery Model

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Offshore

8.2.1 Rising Trend in Cloud-Based Services and Growing Need to Save Operation Expenditures Led to Growth of Offshore Delivery Model Exponentially

8.3 Hybrid

8.3.1 Low Cost and Ease of Implementation Led to Preference of Hybrid Delivery Model

8.4 Onsite

8.4.1 Rising Need for Cost-Efficient Operations Led to Low Demand for Onsite Delivery Model Compared to Hybrid and Offshore Delivery Models



9 Smart City Platforms Market, By Application

9.1 Smart Transportation

9.1.1 Advancement of New Technologies in Transportation Infrastructure

9.1.2 Use Case Scenarios

9.2 Public Safety

9.2.1 Growing Focus Toward Public Safety Solutions By Government

9.2.2 Use Case Scenarios

9.3 Smart Utilities

9.3.1 to Utilize Resources Efficiently Utmost Care to Be Taken for Augmenting Smart Utilities Sector

9.3.2 Use Case Scenarios

9.4 Infrastructure Management

9.4.1 Growing Need to Optimize Energy Consumption

9.4.2 Use Case Scenarios

9.5 Citizen Engagement

9.5.1 Smart Healthcare, E-governance, Smart Environmental Monitoring, and Smart Street Lighting to Be the Key Areas for Citizen Engagement

9.5.2 Use Case Scenarios



10 Smart City Platforms Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 United States

10.2.1.1 Existing Vast Smart City Initiatives in Terms of Innovations

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Growing Awareness Toward Smart City Developments

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 United Kingdom

10.3.1.1 Highly Adaptable Region in Terms of Technology Acceptance

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Strong Government Regulations to Support Smart City Initiatives

10.3.3 Germany

10.3.3.1 Proper Utilization of Existing Infrastructure to Transform Conventional Cities to Smart Cities

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Growing Proliferation and Acceptance of Technology to Support China Significantly

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Technically Sound IT Infrastructure Enabled Japan to Witness Prominent Growth

10.4.3 South Korea

10.4.3.1 Test-Bed for Large Number of Technology Innovations to Support Significantly

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Middle East

10.5.1.1 Strong Shift Toward Technology Utilization Led to Rapid Progress of the Middle East Countries

10.5.2 Africa

10.5.2.1 Technology Awareness Led to More Contribution of African Countries Toward Smart Cities

10.6 Latin America

10.6.1 Mexico

10.6.1.1 Favourable Government Regulations to Support Smart City Initiatives

10.6.2 Argentina

10.6.2.1 Increasing Need to Promote the Use of Technology

10.6.3 Brazil

10.6.3.1 One of the Fastest-Growing Economies



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Microquadrant Overview

11.1.1 Visionary Leaders

11.1.2 Innovators

11.1.3 Dynamic

11.1.4 Emerging

11.2 Ranking of Key Players for the Smart City Platforms Market, 2018

11.3 Competitive Benchmarking

11.3.1 Product Offering

11.3.2 Business Strategy



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Cisco

12.2 IBM

12.3 Microsoft

12.4 Hitachi

12.5 Siemens

12.6 Schneider Electric

12.7 Huawei

12.8 Intel

12.9 GE

12.10 AT&T

12.11 Oracle

12.12 Ericsson

12.13 Nokia

12.14 Itron

12.15 Verizon

12.16 SAP

12.17 Honeywell

12.18 Purple



