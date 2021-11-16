Worldwide Smart Kitchen Appliances Industry to 2026 - Advancements in Autonomous Kitchen Appliances Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Research Report by Product, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market size was estimated at USD 18.51 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 21.29 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.34% reaching USD 43.60 billion by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Smart Kitchen Appliances Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market, including AB Electrolux, Anova Culinary, Arovast Corporation (Cosori), Brava Home, Inc., BSH Hausgerate GmbH, Dongbu Daewoo Electronics Corporation, Drop, Haier Group, Hamilton Beach, Hestan, iDevices, LLC, Instant Brands Inc., Kenmore, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics Inc., Miele & Cie. KG, Panasonic Corporation, Revolution Cooking, LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tovala, Umbra, Uncommon Goods LLC, Whirlpool Corporation, WLabs., and Zwilling J. A. Henckels AG.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Rising disposable income and adoption of smart connected devices

5.2.2. High penetration of advanced technology such as IoT and AI

5.2.3. Rising acceptance of smart kitchen devices for personal or commercial level

5.2.4. Consumer preferences for energy efficient kitchen appliances

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Expensive compared to the existing kitchen appliances

5.3.2. Reliable concern related to internet security protocols

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Growing trend and attraction of smart homes in developed as well as developing economies

5.4.2. Advancements in autonomous kitchen appliances

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Glitches in home hub connectivity and apps



6. Smart Kitchen Appliances Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Smart Cookware & Cooktops

6.3. Smart Dishwashers

6.4. Smart Ovens

6.5. Smart Refrigerators

6.6. Smart Scales & Thermometers



7. Smart Kitchen Appliances Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Commercial

7.3. Residential



8. Americas Smart Kitchen Appliances Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Smart Kitchen Appliances Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Smart Kitchen Appliances Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. AB Electrolux

12.2. Anova Culinary

12.3. Arovast Corporation (Cosori)

12.4. Brava Home, Inc.

12.5. BSH Hausgerate GmbH

12.6. Dongbu Daewoo Electronics Corporation

12.7. Drop

12.8. Haier Group

12.9. Hamilton Beach

12.10. Hestan

12.11. iDevices, LLC

12.12. Instant Brands Inc.

12.13. Kenmore

12.14. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

12.15. LG Electronics Inc.

12.16. Miele & Cie. KG

12.17. Panasonic Corporation

12.18. Revolution Cooking, LLC

12.19. Robert Bosch GmbH

12.20. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

12.21. Tovala

12.22. Umbra

12.23. Uncommon Goods LLC

12.24. Whirlpool Corporation

12.25. WLabs.

12.26. Zwilling J. A. Henckels AG



13. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ghg86s

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

