Worldwide Smart Washing Machine Market 2023-2030: AI-Enabled Features and Larger Capacity Models Enhance Laundry Experience

The global smart washing machine market is expected to experience substantial growth, with a projected CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

The market's growth is attributed to the increasing demand for convenience and advanced features worldwide. Consumers are increasingly seeking smart washing machines equipped with modern features such as Wi-Fi connectivity, app management, and other options for a comfortable life.

Leading companies in the industry are responding to this demand by launching new models with innovative features to enhance the laundry experience.

Segmental Outlook

The smart washing machine market is segmented based on type, distribution channel, and application. The type segment includes top-load and front-load washing machines. The distribution channel segment comprises multi-brand stores, exclusive stores, online retail, and others. Furthermore, the application segment is bifurcated into residential and commercial use.

Front Load Sub-Segment to Hold a Significant Share

The front-load sub-segment is anticipated to hold a prominent share of the global smart washing machine market due to the increasing demand for advanced features and new models across the globe. Companies are continuously striving to meet consumer demands by introducing new AI-enabled features and larger capacity models for an effortless laundry experience. For example, Samsung India launched its 2022 range of artificial intelligence-enabled AI Eco Bubble fully automatic front-load washing machines with 40 models and AI Wash features for larger capacity models up to 12 kg.

Regional Outlooks

The global smart washing machine market is analyzed across key regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience substantial market growth due to rising consumer awareness of internet usage and smart home technologies that provide convenience and comfort to consumers. Meanwhile, the European Union is anticipated to hold a significant share of the market, driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient washing machines to conserve energy and reduce carbon emissions.

Key Players

Major companies operating in the global smart washing machine market include Americair Corp., Blueair, Cowayco Ltd., Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd., GE Appliances, IFB Industries, and others. These market players are actively contributing to market growth through strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, funding, and new product launches to maintain a competitive edge in the market. For example, Xiaomi launched the exclusive edition of the MIJIA Pulsator Washing Machine, offering smart weight perception, multiple washing modes, and water level adjustment.

