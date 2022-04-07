Worldwide Smart Window Industry to 2027 - Featuring Gentex, Pleotint and Stellaris Among Others

DUBLIN, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Window Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart window market reached a value of US$ 960 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2,259.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 14.9% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sector. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A smart window is a technologically advanced window system that can change its optical power. These windows are made of several layers of smart glass which turns from transparent to translucent to control the amount of sunlight and heat entering a room. Presently, there are different types of glasses available in the market used for manufacturing smart windows including liquid crystal, suspended particle and micro-blinds. In recent years, these windows have gained immense popularity as they are considered a more efficient option for managing energy when compared to other systems like electric window shades.



Market Trends:

Smart windows are incorporated with lighting and air conditioning control systems to ensure greater thermal and visual comfort for the occupants as well as to generate significant energy savings. Besides this, the integration of smart windows with the Internet of Things (IoT) has helped in providing users with improved manageability and configuring abilities. These are some of the factors that are driving the growth of the market at the global level.

Moreover, owing to increasing R&D activities, manufacturers are developing smart windows with electrochromic technology which helps the building owners and operators to conserve energy and minimize cooling, heating and lighting costs. Similarly, products are being developed using perovskites that turn dark at high temperatures and can harvest solar energy like PV cells. However, the high switching costs from traditional glass windows to smart windows is relatively high, which acts as a significant hindrance to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Gentex Corporation, Glasnovations Ltd., Heliotrope Technologies, Pleotint, Ravenbrick LLC, Research Frontiers Inc., SAGE Electrochromics, Inc., Scienstry, Stellaris, Vista Window Company, ChromoGenics, Diamond Glass, EControl-Glas, Gesimat, Hitachi Chemical, Polytronix, etc.



