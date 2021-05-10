Worldwide Smartphone Market Report 2021: Shipment Volume is Anticipated to Top 1.65 Billion Units - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Smartphone Market Forecast, 2021 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobile phone market volume reached 1.55 billion units in 2020, down 13.2% year-on-year.

The decline was attributed mainly to the COVID-19 outbreak and the lukewarm replacement demand for 5G smartphones. With COVID-19 vaccines rolling out around the world and more people going back to work, the demand for mobile phones is expected to resume in 2021.

The global mobile phone shipment volume is anticipated to top 1.65 billion units in 2021, up 6.3% year-on-year while smartphone shipment volume to grow 7.8% year-on-year and reach 1.4 billion units in 2021. The mobile phone and smartphone CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) is estimated at 2.34% and 3.62%, respectively, for the period 2020-2025.

An update of worldwide mobile phone market forecasts for the period 2019-2023, with breakdowns by price point and by operating system.

It also examines mobile phone market volume and market share by the world's main regions, including North America , Latin America , Western Europe , Eastern Europe , Middle East and Africa , China , and Asia Pacific (including Japan ).

, , , , and , , and (including ). Analyst insights on changes in strategies of major brands and shipment forecast for the period 2021-2025

Worldwide Smartphone Market Share by Region, 2017-2025

Worldwide Smartphone Market by Price Point, 2017-2025

Worldwide Smartphone Market Share by Price Point, 2017-2025

Worldwide Smartphone Market by Operating System, 2017-2025

Worldwide Smartphone Market Share by Operating System, 2017-2025

