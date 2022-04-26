Worldwide Snow Boots Industry to 2028 - Featuring Adidas, New Balance Athletics and Puma Among Others

Apr 26, 2022, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Snow Boots Market, by Product Type, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
North America and Europe are leading regions in the snow boots market. The growing civil engineering industry makes settlement and tourism easier in snow covered regions in these regions. According to a report by international Report on Snow and Mountain Tourism, 2020, it was found that resorts in Europe registered considerably more visitors than those in North America.
According to this report Australia, Switzerland, Italy and France were recognized as inbound ski destinations. Carpathian Mountains, the second largest mountain range in Europe, had 44 ski resorts, 150 ski lifts, out of which 20% were renewed in the last 15 years. Carpathian Mountain range is becoming an attractive destination for visitors as the prices are cheaper compared to other resorts in Europe. Some of the ski lopes are lit during night time, for night skiing. Such developments will attract more and more visitors in the near future. The increase in skiing activities will consequently generate demand for snow boots.
Market Dynamics
Key Players operating in the global snow boots market are executing expansion plans by means of IPO. Employing company shares for trading stock market is a general trend followed by major market players. For instance, in July 2021, Campus Shoes, a private leather products manufacturing company located in Delhi, India, went public by listing itself in the market for attracting big investors by its 2200 crores IPO with the help of four banks which include Kotak Mahindra, JM financial, Bank of America Merrill lynch, and CLSA to catalyze the IPO process. This IPO initiative was to attract big investors to increase the capital and thus execute business expansion.
Key market players are adopting strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisition, in order to strengthen their position in the snow boots market. For instance, In March 2021, Peloton, an exercise equipment and media company based in New York, U.S. came into partnership with Adidas, to provide scope for better opportunities in product development for both the companies. In March 2021, Adidas in its investor presentation stated its interest in shifting to business model for direct-to-consumer sales.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global snow boots market, its market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains an attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global snow boots market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Adidas AG, Nike, Inc., Columbia Sportswear Company, Honeywell International Inc., Puma SE, New Balance Athletics, Michael Kors Holdings Ltd, Jack Wolfskin GmbH & Co, Bata Limited, Deichmann SE, Deckers Outdoor Corporation, The Aldo Group, and Skechers U.S.A.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make an informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global snow boots market report caters to arious stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, aliphatic polyketone manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global snow boots market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Product Type
- Market Snippet, By Distribution Channels
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- PEST Analysis
- PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
- Market Opportunities
- Regulatory Scenario
- Industry Trend
- Mergers and Acquisitions
4. Global Snow Boots Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
- Overview
- Factors Affecting Global Snow boots Market - COVID-19
- Impact Analysis
5. Global Snow Boots Market, By Product Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Bn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Men
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
- Women
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn
- Children
- Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn
6. Global Snow Boots Market, By Distribution Channels, 2017-2028 (US$ Bn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Online
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
- Supermarkets
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
- Direct Stores
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
7. Global Snow Boots Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (US$ Bn)
8. Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Analysis
- Company Profiles
- Adidas AG
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- New Balance Athletics
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Bata Limited
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Columbia Sportswear Company
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Deckers Outdoor Corporation
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Deichmann SE
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Jack Wolfskin GmbH & Co.
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Nike Inc.
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Puma SE
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Skechers U.S.A
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- The Aldo Group
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Jack Wolfskin GmbH and Co.
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Michael Kors Holdings Ltd
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
9. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vfhx6f
