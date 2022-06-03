Worldwide Sodium Hyaluronate-based Products Industry to 2030 - Growing Awareness and a Rising Number of Dermal Filler Procedures are Driving Growth

DUBLIN, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sodium Hyaluronate-based Products Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sodium hyaluronate-based products market size is expected to reach USD 16.79 billion by 2030 according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The key factors responsible for the industry growth include the rising prevalence of osteoarthritis and cataracts. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the most frequent type of arthritis is osteoarthritis (OA). These alterations normally take time to manifest and worsen. Pain, stiffness, and edema are all symptoms of OA. Over 32.5 million adults in the United States suffer from OA.



Further, as per the Government of India (GOI), osteoarthritis is one of the most common rheumatologic conditions, which normally affects joints, with a prevalence rate of around 22 to 39%, in India. Women are more likely than males to develop OA. Approximately 45 percent of women over 65 have symptoms, while 70% of those over 65 have radiographic evidence of OA. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), symptomatic osteoarthritis affects 9.6% of men and 18.0% of women over 60 worldwide. 80 percent of people with osteoarthritis have movement limitations, and 25% are unable to conduct their major daily activities.



Based on the type, the injectable segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the industry in 2021. Due to a significant wide range of applications, such as dermal fillers in aesthetic procedures, pain treatment in osteoarthritis, surgical assistance in cataract extractions, and anti-adhesives in gynecological surgeries, the injectable type segment is growing.



Industry players such as Anika Therapeutics Inc., Galderma SA, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A., Allergan, Inc., BohusBioTech AB, Ferring Pharmaceuticals B.V., Syner-Med (Pharmaceutical Products) Ltd., and LG Chem Ltd are some key players operating in the global industry.



In July 2021, Coast Southwest announced the launch of EndiMoist. EndiMoist Hyaluronate-based is a high-purity sodium hyaluronate. EndiMoist offers a variety of Hyaluronate content in a variety of molecular weights to fulfill a variety of performances and usage needs. Enzymatic degradation produces EndiMoist MHA, a new generation of Oligo Hyaluronate. This novel technique has higher levels of safety and biological activity.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Sodium Hyaluronate-based Products Market Insights

4.1. Sodium Hyaluronate-based Products Market - Industry Snapshot

4.2. Sodium Hyaluronate-based Products Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Increase in the geriatric population

4.2.1.2. Growing awareness and a rising number of dermal filler procedures

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. High procurement costs

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)

4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)

4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Sodium Hyaluronate-based Products Industry trends

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Global Sodium Hyaluronate-based Products Market, by Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Sodium Hyaluronate-based Products, by Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3. Topical

5.3.1. Global Sodium Hyaluronate-based Products Market, by Topical, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4. Injectable

5.4.1. Global Sodium Hyaluronate-based Products Market, by Injectable, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Global Other Sodium Hyaluronate-based Products Market, by Procedures, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



6. Global Sodium Hyaluronate-based Products Market, by Application

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Sodium Hyaluronate-based Products Market, by Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3. Pharmaceuticals

6.3.1. Global Sodium Hyaluronate-based Products Market, by Pharmaceuticals, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. Opthalmology

6.3.2.1. Global Sodium Hyaluronate-based Products Market, by Opthalmology, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3.3. Orthopedic

6.3.3.1. Global Sodium Hyaluronate-based Products Market, by Orthopedic, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3.4. Urology

6.3.4.1. Global Sodium Hyaluronate-based Products Market, by Urology, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3.5. Others

6.3.5.1. Global Other Sodium Hyaluronate-based Products Market, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.4. Cosmetics

6.4.1. Global Sodium Hyaluronate-based Products Market, by Cosmetics, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



7. Global Sodium Hyaluronate-based Products Market, by Geography



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

8.1.1. Expansion

8.1.2. Acquisitions

8.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Allergan, Inc.

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Performance

9.1.3. Product Benchmarking

9.1.4. Recent Development

9.2. Anika Therpeutics Inc.

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Performance

9.2.3. Product Benchmarking

9.2.4. Recent Development

9.3. Bohus BioTech AB

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Financial Performance

9.3.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.4. Recent Development

9.4. Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financial Performance

9.4.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4.4. Recent Development

9.5. Ferring Pharmaceuticals B.V.

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Financial Performance

9.5.3. Product Benchmarking

9.5.4. Recent Development

9.6. Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A.

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Financial Performance

9.6.3. Product Benchmarking

9.6.4. Recent Development

9.7. Galderma S.A.

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Financial Performance

9.7.3. Product Benchmarking

9.7.4. Recent Development

9.8. L.G. Chem Ltd

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Financial Performance

9.8.3. Product Benchmarking

9.8.4. Recent Development

9.9. Syner-Med (Pharmaceutical Products) Ltd

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Financial Performance

9.9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.9.4. Recent Development

