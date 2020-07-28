Worldwide Software Defined Perimeter Industry to 2025 - Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

DUBLIN, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Software Defined Perimeter Market, by Component, by Connectivity, by Organization Size, by Deployment Type, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Software Defined Perimeter Market size is expected to reach $10.7 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 23.7% CAGR during the forecast period. The growing adoption of cloud technology, a need for flexible and programmable security architecture, and strict data compliance regulations and requirements are expected to drive growth of this market. Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) is a security-based approach that reduces network-based attacks. In this sense, a perimeter is dynamically established on the network to secure data present in the cloud, the demilitarized zone and the data centers. The advent of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the changing patterns of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) are expected to further accelerate growth.



Traditional VPN access is liberal and allows remote workers access to the network, which is not needed to complete the tasks. This results in access to resources and is unreasonably obvious, vulnerable and can be easily targeted. Organizations require additional user communication and implementation through a variety of cloud instances. The cost of VPN or firewall rises immediately with the need for such additional authorizations. VPN also provides versatility and can therefore be used to connect Virtual Private Clouds (VPCs), data centers as well as multiple networks. Nonetheless, this connection costs a lot and is resource-intensive. SDP decreases the costs incurred and eventually drives demand for data security in the infrastructure.



Organizations such as banks and other financial services, healthcare and telecommunications providers, face difficulties in meeting security requirements in virtualized cloud environments. Financial institutions are expected to have a data center with several physical controls. It makes it difficult for financial institutions to use public cloud infrastructure. SDP simplifies these difficulties and allows using public cloud infrastructure when appropriate.



Software-Defined Architecture provides a stringent framework of access for specific resources and applications. There is also a limited threat surface because the target individuals remain hidden and the controller must verify the users. Software-Defined Firewall prevents credential theft, internal network attacks, ransomware, and man-in-the-middle attacks. Major factors driving market growth include a rising need for a policy-based security architecture to minimize network complexity, increase the adoption of cloud-based applications, and a growing need for regulation and enforcement to improve network security.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Intel Corporation, Verizon Communications, Inc., and Cisco Systems, Inc. are some of the forerunners in the Software Defined Perimeter Market. Companies such as Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., and Akamai Technologies, Inc., NortonLifeLock, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., Pulse Secure, LLC are some of the key innovators in Software Defined Perimeter Market.



The market research report covers theanalysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., Akamai Technologies, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Verizon Communications, Inc., Intel Corporation, NortonLifeLock, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., and Pulse Secure, LLC.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Software Defined Perimeter Market, by Component

1.4.2 Global Software Defined Perimeter Market, by Connectivity

1.4.3 Global Software Defined Perimeter Market, by Organization Size

1.4.4 Global Software Defined Perimeter Market, by Deployment Type

1.4.5 Global Software Defined Perimeter Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Acquisition and Mergers : 2019-Oct - 2016-Jun) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Software Defined Perimeter Market by Component

4.1 Global Software Defined Perimeter Solution Market by Region

4.2 Global Software Defined Perimeter Solution Market by Type

4.2.1 Global Software Defined Perimeter Access Control Market by Region

4.2.2 Global Software Defined Perimeter Risk Analytics & Visualization Market by Region

4.2.3 Global Software Defined Perimeter Performance Management & Reporting Market by Region

4.2.4 Global Software Defined Perimeter Security Compliance & Policy Management Market by Region

4.2.5 Global Other Solution Type Software Defined Perimeter Market by Region

4.3 Global Software Defined Perimeter Services Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Software Defined Perimeter Market by Connectivity

5.1 Global Software Defined Perimeter End Point Market by Region

5.2 Global Software Defined Perimeter Gateway Market by Region

5.3 Global Software Defined Perimeter Controller Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Software Defined Perimeter Market by Organization Size

6.1 Global Large Enterprises Software Defined Perimeter Market by Region

6.2 Global Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Software Defined Perimeter Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Software Defined Perimeter Market by Deployment Mode

7.1 Global On Premise Software Defined Perimeter Market by Region

7.2 Global Cloud Software Defined Perimeter Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Software Defined Perimeter Market by Region

8.1 North America Software Defined Perimeter Market

8.2 Europe Software Defined Perimeter Market

8.3 Asia Pacific Software Defined Perimeter Market

8.4 LAMEA Software Defined Perimeter Market



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Analysis

9.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.1.4 Research & Development Expense

9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.1.6 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

9.3 Dell Technologies, Inc.

9.4 Akamai Technologies, Inc.

9.5 Fortinet, Inc.

9.6 Verizon Communications, Inc.

9.7 Intel Corporation

9.8 NortonLifeLock, Inc.

9.9 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

9.10 Pulse Secure, LLC



