Worldwide Solar Panel Market: Analysis & Outlook (2018-2024) by Type, Application and Region

DUBLIN, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solar Panel Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global solar panel market to grow with a CAGR of 24% over the forecast period from 2018-2024.



The study on solar panel market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.



The report on solar panel market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global solar panel market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global solar panel market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, the Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1. Drivers

Increasing demand for solar panels in the residential rooftop applications

Use of solar energy to generate electricity as a substitute for conventional fossil fuels

2. Restraints

Energy inefficiency for broad commercialization of thin film solar technologies

3. Opportunities

Research and development in solar cell technologies

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the solar panel market.



2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the solar panel market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.



3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global solar panel market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.



4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Solar Panel Market Highlights

2.2. Solar Panel Market Projection

2.3. Solar Panel Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Solar Panel Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Applications

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Solar Panel Market



4. Solar Panel Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Solar Panel Market by Type

5.1. Monocrystalline

5.2. Polycrystalline

5.3. Concentrated PV Cell



6. Global Solar Panel Market by Applications

6.1. Residential

6.2. Commercial

6.3. Off Grid



7. Global Solar Panel Market by Region 2018-2024

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Solar Panel Market

8.2. Companies Profiles

8.2.1. Yingli Solar

8.2.2. First Solar

8.2.3. Sharp Corporation

8.2.4. Suntech Power Holdings Co. Ltd.

8.2.5. eSolar

8.2.6. Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd.

8.2.7. Gintech Energy Corp.

8.2.8. Bright source Energy Inc.

8.2.9. Kaneka Corp.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fcmhtj/worldwide_solar?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

