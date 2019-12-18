Worldwide Solar Powered Car Markets, 2018-2019 & 2027, Featuring Profiles of Key Industry Players
Dec 18, 2019, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solar Powered Car Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the solar powered car market, with the help of a comprehensive outlook, provides readers with an assessment of the global market landscape.
This study on the solar powered car market analyzes the scenario for the period of 2019 to 2027, wherein, 2018 is the base year and 2017 and before is historical data. This report enables readers to make important decisions with regard to their business, with the help of a wealth of information enclosed in the study.
This study on the solar powered car market also provides data on the developments made by important players and stakeholders in the market, along with a competitive analysis. The report also provides an understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities, along with the trends and restraints in the landscape. Presented in a clear sanctioned manner, this report on the solar powered car market gives readers an individual understanding of the market.
This study also discusses the underlying trends and the impact of various factors that are driving the solar powered car market, along with their influence on the evolution of the market.
This study also offers Porter's Five Point Analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory scenario, and a SWOT analysis of the solar powered car market, in order to elaborate the crucial growth tactics and opportunities for market players contributing to the market.
Key Questions Answered
- How much revenue will the solar powered car market generate by the end of the forecast period?
- What type of car is likely to have the maximum market share by 2027?
- What regions currently contribute the maximum share to the overall solar powered car market?
- What are the indicators expected to drive the solar powered car market?
- What region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?
- What are the essential strategies incorporated by key stakeholders in the solar powered car market to expand their geographical presence?
- What are the major advancements witnessed in the solar powered car market?
This report answers these questions and more about the solar powered car market, aiding major stakeholders and key players in making the right decisions and strategizing for the advancement of their business.
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Market Definition and Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
1.4. Research Highlights
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: Global Solar Powered Car Market
3.1. Global Solar Powered Car Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2018-2027
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.1.1. Solar Powered Car Market Definition
4.1.2. Product Feature
4.1.3. Key Industry Developments
4.2. Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers
4.2.2. Restraints
4.2.3. Opportunity
4.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.4. Value Chain Analysis
4.4.1. List of Key Manufacturers
4.4.2. List of Customers
4.4.3. Level of Integration
4.5. Purchasing Feature
4.6. Regulatory Scenario
4.7. SWOT Analysis
5. Global Solar Powered Car Market - Opportunity Analysis
5.1. Regional Investment Opportunity
5.2. Product Investment Opportunity
6. Global Solar Powered Car Market - Technological Roadmap and Overview
7. Global Solar Powered Car Market Analysis and Forecast, by Material
7.1. Introduction & Definition
7.2. Key Findings
7.3. Global Solar Powered Car Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Material, 2018-2027
7.3.1. Crystalline Silicon Solar Cells
7.3.2. Thin-Film Solar Cells
7.4. Global Solar Powered Car Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Material
8. Global Solar Powered Car Market Analysis and Forecast, by Car
8.1. Introduction & Definition
8.2. Key Findings
8.3. Global Solar Powered Car Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Car, 2018-2027
8.3.1. Hatchback
8.3.2. Sedan
8.3.3. UV
8.4. Global Solar Powered Car Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Car
9. Global Solar Powered Car Market Analysis and Forecast, by Electric Car
9.1. Introduction & Definition
9.2. Key Findings
9.3. Global Solar Powered Car Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Electric Car, 2018-2027
9.3.1. BEV
9.3.2. PHEV
9.3.3. HEV
9.4. Global Solar Powered Car Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Electric Car
10. Global Solar Powered Car Market Analysis and Forecast, by Solar Component
10.1. Key Findings
10.2. Global Solar Powered Car Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Solar Component, 2018-2027
10.2.1. Solar Array
10.2.2. Battery
10.2.3. Power Tracker
10.2.4. Others
10.3. Global Solar Powered Car Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Solar Component
11. Global Solar Powered Car Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application
11.1. Introduction & Definition
11.2. Key Findings
11.3. Global Solar Powered Car Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2018-2027
11.3.1. Personal
11.3.2. Commercial
11.4. Global Solar Powered Car Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application
12. Global Solar Powered Car Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
12.1. Key Findings
12.2. Global Solar Powered Car Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2018-2027
12.2.1. North America
12.2.2. Latin America
12.2.3. Europe
12.2.4. Asia-Pacific
12.2.5. Middle East & Africa
12.3. Global Solar Powered Car Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region
13. North America Solar Powered Car Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2018-2027
14. Europe Solar Powered Car Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2018-2027
15. Asia-Pacific Solar Powered Car Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2018-2027
16. Middle East & Africa Solar Powered Car Market Size and Forecast (Units, US$ Mn), 2018-2027
17. Latin America Solar Powered Car Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Mn), 2018-2027
18. Competition Landscape
18.1. Market Share Analysis, by Company (2018)
18.2. Market Player - Competition Matrix (By Tier and Size of companies)
18.3. Company Financials
18.4. Manufacturing Footprint
18.5. Executive Bios/Business expansion/Key executive changes
18.6. Key Market Players (Details - Overview, Overall Revenue, Recent Developments, Strategy)
18.6.1. Audi AG
18.6.1.1. Overview
18.6.1.2. Overall Revenue
18.6.1.3. Recent Developments
18.6.1.4. Strategy
18.6.2. Clenergy TeamArrow
18.6.3. Cruise Car Inc.
18.6.4. EVX Pty. Ltd.
18.6.5. Ford Motor Company
18.6.6. General Motors
18.6.7. Hanergy Holding Group
18.6.8. Lightyear
18.6.9. Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
18.6.10. Solar Electric Vehicle Company
18.6.11. Sono Motors GmbH
18.6.12. Toyota Motor Corp
18.6.13. Venturi
18.6.14. Volkswagen AG
