Worldwide Space Power Supply Industry to 2030 - Featuring Airborne, Airbus and DHV Technology Among Others

The space power supply industry analysis projects the market to have a significant growth with a CAGR of 16.53% based on the values during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The North America region is expected to dominate the market with a share of 39% by 2030. The U.S. is expected to lead the market due to the heavy investments by companies to expand their businesses and develop new products in the country. The space power supply market is a well-established market with several companies developing and manufacturing components and products required for the market. Thus, the revenue generated is also expected to be high.

With the increased capabilities and growing dependence on satellites for both civil and military uses, the need for reliable, safe, and powerful electrical supply has increased significantly over the decades. The industry is currently focusing on developing high-efficient, low weight power supply products that can be used for several years. The research study is based on extensive primary interviews (in-house industry players, market leaders, and experts) and secondary research (a host of paid and unpaid databases), along with analytical tools to predict the forecast analysis for the study period. With the help of these, the space power supply study provides a broader perspective of the industry.

The space power supply market research provides the market analysis examining the power supply market outlook in terms of the technological advancements, opportunities, drivers, trends, driving forces, and competitive benchmarking, among others. The report further takes into consideration the market and business dynamics, along with the product contribution of the key players operating in the market.

The report consists of an extensive study of the space power supply industry and focuses on providing market information for the power supply technology covering various applications, products, and regions. The applications chapter includes various platforms such as launch vehicles, satellites, and space exploration missions. The applications are further classified into the type of two classes depending on their payload capabilities for launch vehicles, type of orbit for satellites, and rovers, telescopes, and space stations for space exploration. The products explained are solar cells, batteries (primary and rechargeable), power modules, thermoelectric generators, and others.

The space power supply market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World. The demand analysis in these regions (by country) is provided.

Key Companies in the Global Space Power Supply Market

The key players in the global space power supply market include AAC Clyde Space (Sweden), Airborne (the Netherlands), Airbus S.A.S. (the Netherlands), AZUR SPACE Solar Power GmbH (Germany), DHV Technology (Spain), EaglePicher Technologies (the U.S.), EnduroSat (Bulgaria), GS Yuasa Lithium Power (the U.S.), Innovative Solutions in Space (the Netherlands), Northrop Grumman Corporation (the U.S.), Shanghai Institute of Solar Power-Sources (China), Sierra Nevada Corporation (the U.S.), Solaero Technologies (the U.S.), Spectrolab (the U.S.), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (the U.S.), and other important players in the industry include CESI S.p.A. (Italy), INVAP (Argentina), Jinko Solar (China), Fralock Innovative Materials Manufacturing and Automation (the U.S.), G.A.U.S.S. Srl (Italy), Kongsberg (Norway), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), RUAG Group (Switzerland), Saft (France), Thales Group (France).

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the different types of processes used to harden the components to materials that are used in the space power supply?

What are the futuristic trends in this market, and how is the market expected to change over the years?

What are the key drivers and challenges faced by the companies that are currently working in the space power supply market?

How is the market expected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2030?

What are the opportunities for the companies to expand their businesses in the space power supply market?

Which region is expected to be leading the space power supply market by 2030?

What are the key developmental strategies which are implemented by the key players to sustain in this highly competitive market?

What is the current and future revenue scenario generated by this market going to be like?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Space Power Supply Market: Overview

1.1.2 Space-Grade Components for Power Supply

1.1.2.1 Potting

1.1.2.2 Temperature Insulation

1.1.2.3 RAM Types

1.1.2.4 External Shielding

1.1.3 Futuristic Trends

1.1.3.1 Perovskite Solar Cells

1.1.3.2 Organic Photovoltaic Solar Cells

1.1.3.3 III-V Multijunction Solar Cells

1.1.3.4 Hybrid Tandem Cells

1.1.3.5 High-Power Fuel Cells

1.1.3.6 Regenerative PEM Fuel Cell Model

1.1.3.7 Advanced Stirling Radioisotope Generator

1.1.4 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.5 Patent Analysis

1.1.5.1 Introduction

1.1.5.2 Patent Landscape

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for High-Efficient and Light-Weight Components

1.2.1.2 Increasing Dependence on Satellites

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Short-Term Challenges

1.2.2.1.1 Impact of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) on Space Power Supply Market

1.2.2.2 Long-Term Challenges

1.2.2.2.1 High Initial Costs for Research and Raw Materials

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Business Strategies

1.2.3.2 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4 Business Opportunities

1.2.4.1 Huge Growth Due to Satellite Megaconstellations

1.2.4.2 Growing Adoption of Sophisticated Power Systems

2 Application

2.1 Space Power Supply Market - by Application

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Launch Vehicles

2.1.2.1 Small and Medium-Lift Launch Vehicles

2.1.2.2 Heavy and Super-Heavy Lift Launch Vehicles

2.1.2.3 Demand Analysis of Launch Vehicles Market

2.1.3 Satellites

2.1.3.1 Low Earth Orbit (LEO)

2.1.3.2 Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)

2.1.3.3 Geostationary Orbit (GEO)

2.1.3.4 Demand Analysis Satellites Market

2.1.4 Space Exploration

2.1.4.1 Rovers

2.1.4.2 Telescopes

2.1.4.3 Space Station

2.1.4.4 Demand Analysis Space Exploration Market

3 Products

3.1 Overview

3.2 Solar Cells

3.2.1 Solar Panels and Arrays

3.2.2 Demand Analysis of Global Solar Cells Market, $Million, 2019-2030

3.3 Batteries

3.3.1 Primary Batteries

3.3.2 Secondary Batteries

3.3.3 Demand Analysis of Global Batteries Market, $Million, 2019-2030

3.4 Power Modules

3.4.1 Demand Analysis of Global Power Modules Market, $ Million, 2019-2030

3.5 Thermoelectric Generators

3.5.1 Demand Analysis of Global Thermoelectric Generators Market, $ Million, 2019-2030

3.6 Others

4 Region

4.1 Global Space Power Supply Market (by Region)

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.5 Rest-of-the-World



5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Company Profiles

5.2.1 AAC Clyde Space

5.2.1.1 Company Overview

5.2.1.1.1 Role of AAC Clyde Space in the Global Space Power Supply Market

5.2.1.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.2.1.2 Business Strategies

5.2.1.2.1 Business Expansion

5.2.1.3 Corporate Strategies

5.2.1.3.1 Acquisitions

5.2.1.3.2 Contracts

5.2.1.4 Strengths and Weaknesses of AAC Clyde Space

5.2.1.5 R&D Analysis

5.2.2 Airborne

5.2.2.1 Company Overview

5.2.2.1.1 Role of Airborne in the Global Space Power Supply Market

5.2.2.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.2.2.2 Business Strategies

5.2.2.2.1 Product Developments and Innovations

5.2.2.3 Corporate Strategies

5.2.2.3.1 Agreements

5.2.2.3.2 Contracts

5.2.2.4 Strengths and Weaknesses of Airborne

5.2.3 Airbus S.A.S.

5.2.3.1 Company Overview

5.2.3.1.1 Role of Airbus S.A.S. in the Global Space Power Supply Market

5.2.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.2.3.2 Corporate Strategies

5.2.3.2.1 Contracts

5.2.3.3 Strengths and Weaknesses of Airbus S.A.S.

5.2.4 AZUR SPACE Solar Power GmbH

5.2.4.1 Company Overview

5.2.4.1.1 Role of AZUR SPACE Solar Power GmbH in the Global Space Power Supply Market

5.2.4.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.2.4.2 Business Strategies

5.2.4.2.1 Product Developments

5.2.4.3 Corporate Strategies

5.2.4.3.1 Acquisitions

5.2.4.3.2 Contracts

5.2.4.4 Strengths and Weaknesses of AZUR SPACE Solar Power GmbH

5.2.5 DHV Technology

5.2.5.1 Company Overview

5.2.5.1.1 Role of DHV Technology in the Global Space Power Supply Market

5.2.5.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.2.5.2 Business Strategies

5.2.5.2.1 Partnerships and Agreements

5.2.5.3 Corporate Strategies

5.2.5.3.1 Contract

5.2.5.4 Strengths and Weaknesses of DHV Technology

5.2.6 EaglePicher Technologies

5.2.6.1 Company Overview

5.2.6.1.1 Role of EaglePicher Technologies in the Global Space Power Supply Market

5.2.6.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.2.6.2 Corporate Strategies

5.2.6.2.1 Partnerships and Acquisitions

5.2.6.2.2 Contracts

5.2.6.3 Strengths and Weaknesses of EaglePicher Technologies

5.2.7 EnduroSat

5.2.7.1 Company Overview

5.2.7.1.1 Role of EnduroSat in the Global Space Power Supply Market

5.2.7.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.2.7.2 Corporate Strategies

5.2.7.2.1 Partnerships

5.2.7.3 Strengths and Weaknesses of EnduroSat

5.2.8 GS Yuasa Lithium Power

5.2.8.1 Company Overview

5.2.8.1.1 Role of GS Yuasa Lithium Power in the Global Space Power Supply Market

5.2.8.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.2.8.2 Business Strategies

5.2.8.2.1 Product Developments

5.2.8.2.2 Business Expansion

5.2.8.3 Strengths and Weaknesses of GS Yuasa Lithium Power

5.2.9 Innovative Solutions in Space B.V.

5.2.9.1 Company Overview

5.2.9.1.1 Role of Innovative Solutions in Space B.V. in the Global Space Power Supply Market

5.2.9.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.2.9.2 Corporate Strategies

5.2.9.2.1 Agreement

5.2.9.3 Strengths and Weaknesses of Innovative Solutions in Space

5.2.10 Northrop Grumman Corporation

5.2.10.1 Company Overview

5.2.10.1.1 Role of Northrop Grumman Corporation in the Global Space Power Supply Market

5.2.10.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.2.10.2 Corporate Strategies

5.2.10.2.1 Contract

5.2.10.3 Strengths and Weaknesses of Northrop Grumman Corporation

5.2.10.4 R&D Analysis

5.2.11 Shanghai Institute of Space Power-Sources

5.2.11.1 Company Overview

5.2.11.1.1 Role of Shanghai Institute of Space Power-Sources in the Global Space Power Supply Market

5.2.11.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.2.11.2 Business Strategies

5.2.11.2.1 Product Developments

5.2.11.3 Strengths and Weaknesses of SISP

5.2.12 Sierra Nevada Corporation

5.2.12.1 Company Overview

5.2.12.1.1 Role of Sierra Nevada Corporation in the Global Space Power Supply Market

5.2.12.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.2.12.2 Corporate Strategies

5.2.12.2.1.1 Contracts

5.2.12.3 Strengths and Weaknesses of Sierra Nevada Corporation

5.2.13 Solaero Technologies.

5.2.13.1 Company Overview

5.2.13.1.1 Role of Solaero Technologies in the Global Space Power Supply Market

5.2.13.2 Product Portfolio

5.2.13.3 Corporate Strategies

5.2.13.3.1 Contracts

5.2.13.4 Strengths and Weaknesses of Tethers Unlimited

5.2.14 Spectrolab

5.2.14.1 Company Overview

5.2.14.2 Role of Spectrolab in the Global Space Power Supply Market

5.2.14.2.1 Product Portfolio

5.2.14.3 Business Strategies

5.2.14.3.1 Product Developments

5.2.14.4 Strengths and Weaknesses of the Spectrolab

5.2.15 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

5.2.15.1 Company Overview

5.2.15.1.1 Role of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated in the Global Space Power Supply Market

5.2.15.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.2.15.2 Strengths and Weaknesses of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

5.2.16 Other Key Players

5.2.16.1 CESI S.p.A.

5.2.16.1.1 Company Overview

5.2.16.2 INVAP

5.2.16.2.1 Company Overview

5.2.16.3 Jinko Solar

5.2.16.3.1 Company Overview

5.2.16.4 Fralock Innovative Materials Manufacturing & Automation

5.2.16.4.1 Company Overview

5.2.16.5 G.A.U.S.S Srl

5.2.16.5.1 Company Overview

5.2.16.6 KONGSBERG

5.2.16.6.1 Company Overview

5.2.16.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

5.2.16.7.1 Company Overview

5.2.16.8 RUAG Group

5.2.16.8.1 Company Overview

5.2.16.9 Saft

5.2.16.9.1 Company Overview

5.2.16.10 Thales Group

5.2.16.10.1 Company Overview

6 Research Methodology



