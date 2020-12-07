Worldwide Specialty Paper Industry to 2026 - Key Motivators, Restraints and Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Specialty Paper Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global specialty paper market is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in e-commerce industry is one of the growth drivers for the market as with the growing home delivery services, the need for packaging and labeling of the delivery goods has increased. This, in turn, has created demand for specialty paper and hence drives the market growth.



The global specialty paper market is segmented into product type and application. Based on the product type, the market is segmented into decor, thermal, carbonless, kraft paper, and others. Among these, decor paper is estimated to contribute a significant share to the overall market. Based on the application, the market is segmented as packaging & labeling, printing & publication, building & construction, and others. Packaging & labelling is one of the major applications of specialty paper. The segmental growth is attributed to the demand from food services segment as with the increasing consumption of packaged food among the consumers, the demand for specialty paper is expected to increase. Moreover, growth in e-commerce industry also gives a boost to the segmental growth of the market.



Geographically, the study of the global specialty paper market report covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to contribute a significant share in the market. The market growth is attributed to the increasing trend for on-the-go eating coupled with the growth in the foodservice industry in the region.



Moreover, the study of report covers the analysis of various players operating in the market. Some of the major players covered in the report include International Paper Co., Koehler Paper Group, Mondi Group Plc, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Sappi Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group, Stora Enso Oyj, and others. These companies adopting several organic and inorganic growth strategies to strengthen their product portfolios and maintain a competitive position in the global specialty paper market.



The Report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global specialty paper market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global specialty paper market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global specialty paper market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of the market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Key Company Analysis

3.1.1. Mondi Group Plc

3.1.1.1. Overview

3.1.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.1.4. Recent Developments

3.1.2. Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

3.1.2.1. Overview

3.1.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.2.4. Recent Developments

3.1.3. International Paper Co.

3.1.3.1. Overview

3.1.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.3.4. Recent Developments

3.1.4. Sappi Ltd.

3.1.4.1. Overview

3.1.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.4.4. Recent Developments

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Specialty Paper Market by Product Type

5.1.1. Decor Paper

5.1.2. Thermal Paper

5.1.3. Carbonless Paper

5.1.4. Kraft Paper

5.1.5. Others

5.2. Global Specialty Paper Market by Application

5.2.1. Packaging& Labelling

5.2.2. Printing & Publication

5.2.3. Building & Construction

5.2.4. Others



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

7.2. BillerudKorsnas AB

7.3. Domtar Corp.

7.4. DS Smith Plc

7.5. FedrigoniGroup

7.6. International Paper Co.

7.7. ITC Ltd.

7.8. KJ Specialty Paper Co. Ltd.

7.9. Koehler Paper Group

7.10. Kruger Inc.

7.11. LINTEC Corp.

7.12. Mondi Group Plc

7.13. Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

7.14. Nordic Paper AS

7.15. Oji Holdings Corp.

7.16. PH Glatfelter Co.

7.17. Pixelle Specialty Solutions LLC

7.18. Sappi Ltd.

7.19. Smurfit Kappa Group

7.20. Stora EnsoOyj

7.21. Twin Rivers Paper Co.

7.22. UPMKymmeneCorp.

7.23. Voith GmbH& Co. KGaA

7.24. WestRock Co.



